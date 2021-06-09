NATHAN Buckley has stepped down as Collingwood coach.

Buckley’s future as coach has been at the forefront of speculation with his contract expiring at the end of this season and Collingwood’s form woes in 2021.

The club champion and former skipper will depart after the Queen's Birthday clash against Melbourne.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom, Buckley said he had sensed there was an "appetite for change" at the club.

"I've had nine-and-a-half years at the helm, after two years as an assistant coach in 2010 and 2011, so I've had a fair crack at it," Buckley said.

"Everyone has their time, every relationship and every person has their time, and mine has come. I'm really content with the decision that's been reached and I'm pretty confident the club will be in really good shape going forward.

Nathan Buckley during the round 12 match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on June 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"In the end, over the last couple of weeks in conversations with [football manager Graham Wright], it was clear that there was an appetite for change in the program.

"I could sense that as well. I think my messages on that and the way that I lead, it's established. We had a general sense that it was time for something different and it was time for something new and it was time for something fresh."

Captain Scott Pendlebury admitted his surprise at his coach's call.

"It's a bit of a shock. You come in to train today and that happened so it's definitely a shock. It’s the first time ever in my career that I've been through something like this before. I feel almost a little bit numb," Pendlebury said as the Magpies players left the club following the briefing.

"We planned to have a bit of a chat to the leaders and then the timeline sped up and it was as a full group. He just spoke about how he thinks it is the best thing for the club and no person is bigger than the club and he thinks it is the right time for him to step away.

"He spoke about his gratitude for the place, he's spent half his life here and how excited he is by the future and excited for the opportunities he's had as a player, assistant coach and coach and everything he's contributed to the club."

Pendlebury also confirmed that assistant coach Robert Harvey has been named the Pies' caretaker coach for the rest of the season.

Nathan Buckley and Robert Harvey during a Collingwood training session at the Holden Centre on June 1, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The decision comes midway through Buckley's 10th season at the helm of Collingwood, a period through which he has coached the Pies for 217 games for a winning record of 54 per cent.

He steered the Magpies to their Grand Final defeat to West Coast in 2018 and again to the preliminary final in 2019 before last season making the semi-finals.

The Pies have dropped to the bottom rungs of the ladder this season after a dramatic off-season that saw the club jettison three players – Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson and Tom Phillips – due to salary cap woes and also reveal the club's internal Do Better report stemming from systemic racism at the club.

Buckley put on the agenda the possibility of walking away from coaching Collingwood in a pre-season interview with AFL.com.au.

"Our performances this year, no doubt, are going to have a say on what is best for the club going forward," he said in March.

"I don't feel like I have to be the senior coach going forward if that's the best thing for the club and I feel that I can still impact and help the club move towards contending consistently and winning flags well then I'll put my hand up.

"And if the club felt it was better to go in another direction then I would understand that. That conversation will be held in good faith and it's not something that we'll be addressing until later in the year."

More to come

