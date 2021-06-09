Alastair Clarkson and Jeff Kennett after the Hawks' win over St Kilda in round six, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN says it won't be rushed into changing its timeline on its coaching plans surrounding Alastair Clarkson after Nathan Buckley's sudden departure at Collingwood.

The Hawks have long identified the end of this season as the point where they will have discussions with four-time premiership Clarkson about his future at the club. He is contracted to the end of 2022.

The club also faces delicate talks around assistant coach Sam Mitchell's contract, which expires at the end of this season, with Mitchell widely viewed as a senior coach in waiting at Waverley.

However with Collingwood now in the market for a new coach after Buckley quit on Wednesday, with his final game as coach to be Monday's clash with Melbourne at the SCG, Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett was adamant his club would not fast-track its process.

"Nothing changes," Kennett told AFL.com.au.

Clarkson and Mitchell both have links to the Pies where new head of football Graham Wright will be central to the club's new coaching appointment, alongside chief executive Mark Anderson, football director Paul Licuria and fellow board member Peter Murphy on its coaching panel.

Wright was list manager then football manager at Hawthorn during the club's golden era of four flags, with the 2008 premiership skippered by Mitchell.

Sam Mitchell congratulates Box Hill Hawks VFL player Josh Morris in round five, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

As AFL.com.au reported last month, Mitchell is out of contract at the end of this season with his future likely to hinge on the direction the club takes with Clarkson. Mitchell has taken the reins of Box Hill's VFL side this season as part of his development to become a senior coach but no formal handover is in place as he nears the end of his three-year deal as assistant.

Kennett reiterated last month the Hawks' plan was to wait until the end of this season to discuss the club's coaching plans.

"We wait until the end of the year, and then we'll sit down and see what 'Clarko' wants and what the club wants," Kennett said in May.

"There is no discussion taking place on coaching... we are all as one."

