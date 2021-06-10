HAWTHORN has been boosted by an injection of youth and class for Friday night's clash against Sydney, with star midfielder Jaeger O'Meara returning as the Hawks target their first win in six weeks.
O'Meara is one of several big names returning in round 13, alongside Greater Western Sydney's Toby Greene, West Coast pair Josh Kennedy and Oscar Allen, North Melbourne's Robbie Tarrant, and Gold Coast's Matt Rowell.
The Hawthorn midfielder returns from concussion and will be joined in the team by young gun Will Day and debutant Jai Newcombe, with four players omitted from the round 11 team that lost to Gold Coast.
The Swans have elevated last week's substitute James Bell as the replacement for injured youngster Chad Warner and are otherwise unchanged after beating St Kilda in round 12.
Fremantle has made six changes, including three forced by injury, after last week's chaotic loss to the Western Bulldogs, with Nat Fyfe (shoulder), Griffin Logue (concussion), Brennan Cox (hamstring) making way.
Ruckman Sean Darcy has been named after a hamstring scare, while first-year pair Joel Western and Brandon Walker will debut together after arriving from the Dockers' Next Generation Academy.
Defender Alex Pearce has been named to play his first game since round one after a long recovery from a knee injury.
The Suns have confirmed young star Rowell will also return for his first game since round one after recovering from a knee injury.
Collingwood big man Mason Cox looks set to return from a laynx issue for coach Nathan Buckley's final game in charge on Queen's Birthday Monday after being named on an extended bench.
Defender Chris Mayne and youngster Beau McCreery have also been named, with midfielder Brayden Sier (jaw) the only omission at this stage.
The Demons are likely to regain important wingman Ed Langdon after he passed his concussion protocols this week, with the former Docker named on the extended bench.
Adelaide has dropped running machine Lachlan Sholl for Saturday's clash against St Kilda at Cazalys Stadium, naming debutant Josh Worrell and young midfielder Sam Berry.
A persistent and strong SANFL campaign from Jackson Hately was again not rewarded, with the former Giant named as an emergency.
The Saints have lost key pair Seb Ross and Tim Membrey, who have returned to Victoria for family reasons and were listed as 'managed', regaining defender Ben Long, Jack Lonie and Paul Hunter.
Greater Western Sydney will be boosted by the return of star forward Greene for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne, with Matt Buntine and Jake Riccardi omitted.
The Kangaroos will regain key defender Tarrant from a kidney issue, and former Magpie Jaidyn Stephenson after a wrist injury. Midfielder Will Phillips has been named on an extended interchange bench.
West Coast has named premiership defender Liam Duggan to return ahead of schedule for Sunday's clash against Richmond at Optus Stadium after recovering from a knee injury.
Duggan was joined by star inclusions Kennedy and Allen, while Jarrod Brander was named on an extended interchange bench after an adductor issue.
Premiership ruckman Nathan Vardy is also a chance to play his first game since round seven after Bailey Williams made way because of injury.
Tigers midfielder Kane Lambert has been named after recovering from a calf injury, with young midfielder Riley Collier-Dawkins omitted for the crunch game between the 7-5 teams.
Friday, June 11
Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: Nil
Out: C.Warner (leg)
Last week's sub: J.Bell (unused)
HAWTHORN
In: W.Day, J.O'Meara, J.Newcombe
Out: D.Greaves (omitted), J.Cousins (omitted), J.Morris (omitted), M.Lewis (concussion)
New: Jai Newcombe
Last week's sub: H.Morrison (unused)
Saturday, June 12
Fremantle v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 2.15pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: R.Conca, A.Pearce, B.Bewley, J.Western, B.Walker
Out: C.Blakely (omitted), N.Wilson (suspension), G.Logue (concussion), B.Cox (hamstring), N.Fyfe (shoulder), T.Watson (medi-sub)
New: Brandon Walker, Joel Western
Last week's sub: T.Watson (replaced G.Logue)
GOLD COAST
In: J.Bowes, M.Rowell
Out: J.Farrar (omitted), R.Atkins (omitted), J.Corbett (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Corbett (replaced N.Anderson)
St Kilda v Adelaide at Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: B.Long, J.Lonie, P.Hunter
Out: O.Clavarino (omitted), J.Geary (shoulder), S.Ross (managed), T.Membrey (managed)
Last week's sub: T.Highmore (replaced M.Wood)
ADELAIDE
In: J.Worrell, S.Berry
Out: R.O'Connor (omitted), L.Sholl (omitted), N.Murray (medi-sub)
New: Josh Worrell
Last week's sub: N.Murray (unused)
Sunday, June 13
North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Blundstone Arena, 3.20pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: R.Tarrant, J.Stephenson, A.Bosenavulagi, W.Phillips, T.Xerri
Out: C.Menadue (omitted), C.Lazzaro (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: C.Lazzaro (unused)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Greene, A.Kennedy, J.Stein, M.de Boer, T.Bruhn
Out: M.Buntine (omitted), J.Riccardi (omitted)
Last week's sub: C.Brown (unused)
West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.20pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: L.Duggan, O.Allen, J.Kennedy, J.Brander, N.Vardy
Out: B.Sheppard (concussion), B.Williams (hamstring)
Last week's sub: J.Jones (replaced B.Sheppard)
RICHMOND
In: K.Lambert, W.Martyn, H.Ralphsmith, B.Miller
Out: R.Collier-Dawkins (omitted)
New: Ben Miller
Last week's sub: D.Rioli (replaced D.Prestia)
Monday, June 14
Melbourne v Collingwood at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: E.Langdon, K.Chandler, M.Brown
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: O.Baker (unused)
COLLINGWOOD
In: C.Mayne, B.McCreery, M.Cox, T.Wilson
Out: B.Sier (jaw)
Last week's sub: C.Brown (replaced B.Sier)
