HAWTHORN has been boosted by an injection of youth and class for Friday night's clash against Sydney, with star midfielder Jaeger O'Meara returning as the Hawks target their first win in six weeks.

O'Meara is one of several big names returning in round 13, alongside Greater Western Sydney's Toby Greene, West Coast pair Josh Kennedy and Oscar Allen, North Melbourne's Robbie Tarrant, and Gold Coast's Matt Rowell.

FULL TEAMS Check them out here

The Hawthorn midfielder returns from concussion and will be joined in the team by young gun Will Day and debutant Jai Newcombe, with four players omitted from the round 11 team that lost to Gold Coast.

The Swans have elevated last week's substitute James Bell as the replacement for injured youngster Chad Warner and are otherwise unchanged after beating St Kilda in round 12.

Bucks back to business, Clarko responds, star Eagles return Nat Edwards with all the latest new

Fremantle has made six changes, including three forced by injury, after last week's chaotic loss to the Western Bulldogs, with Nat Fyfe (shoulder), Griffin Logue (concussion), Brennan Cox (hamstring) making way.

Ruckman Sean Darcy has been named after a hamstring scare, while first-year pair Joel Western and Brandon Walker will debut together after arriving from the Dockers' Next Generation Academy.

Defender Alex Pearce has been named to play his first game since round one after a long recovery from a knee injury.

The Suns have confirmed young star Rowell will also return for his first game since round one after recovering from a knee injury.

Collingwood big man Mason Cox looks set to return from a laynx issue for coach Nathan Buckley's final game in charge on Queen's Birthday Monday after being named on an extended bench.

Defender Chris Mayne and youngster Beau McCreery have also been named, with midfielder Brayden Sier (jaw) the only omission at this stage.

The Demons are likely to regain important wingman Ed Langdon after he passed his concussion protocols this week, with the former Docker named on the extended bench.

Match Previews R13: Melbourne v Collingwood Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and Magpies at the SCG

Adelaide has dropped running machine Lachlan Sholl for Saturday's clash against St Kilda at Cazalys Stadium, naming debutant Josh Worrell and young midfielder Sam Berry.

A persistent and strong SANFL campaign from Jackson Hately was again not rewarded, with the former Giant named as an emergency.

The Saints have lost key pair Seb Ross and Tim Membrey, who have returned to Victoria for family reasons and were listed as 'managed', regaining defender Ben Long, Jack Lonie and Paul Hunter.

Greater Western Sydney will be boosted by the return of star forward Greene for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne, with Matt Buntine and Jake Riccardi omitted.

The Kangaroos will regain key defender Tarrant from a kidney issue, and former Magpie Jaidyn Stephenson after a wrist injury. Midfielder Will Phillips has been named on an extended interchange bench.

Match Previews R13: North Melbourne v GWS Giants Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and GWS Giants at Blundstone Arena

West Coast has named premiership defender Liam Duggan to return ahead of schedule for Sunday's clash against Richmond at Optus Stadium after recovering from a knee injury.

Duggan was joined by star inclusions Kennedy and Allen, while Jarrod Brander was named on an extended interchange bench after an adductor issue.

Premiership ruckman Nathan Vardy is also a chance to play his first game since round seven after Bailey Williams made way because of injury.

Tigers midfielder Kane Lambert has been named after recovering from a calf injury, with young midfielder Riley Collier-Dawkins omitted for the crunch game between the 7-5 teams.

Friday, June 11

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: C.Warner (leg)

Last week's sub: J.Bell (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: W.Day, J.O'Meara, J.Newcombe

Out: D.Greaves (omitted), J.Cousins (omitted), J.Morris (omitted), M.Lewis (concussion)

New: Jai Newcombe

Last week's sub: H.Morrison (unused)

Saturday, June 12

Fremantle v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 2.15pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: R.Conca, A.Pearce, B.Bewley, J.Western, B.Walker

Out: C.Blakely (omitted), N.Wilson (suspension), G.Logue (concussion), B.Cox (hamstring), N.Fyfe (shoulder), T.Watson (medi-sub)

New: Brandon Walker, Joel Western

Last week's sub: T.Watson (replaced G.Logue)

GOLD COAST

In: J.Bowes, M.Rowell

Out: J.Farrar (omitted), R.Atkins (omitted), J.Corbett (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Corbett (replaced N.Anderson)

St Kilda v Adelaide at Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: B.Long, J.Lonie, P.Hunter

Out: O.Clavarino (omitted), J.Geary (shoulder), S.Ross (managed), T.Membrey (managed)

Last week's sub: T.Highmore (replaced M.Wood)

ADELAIDE

In: J.Worrell, S.Berry

Out: R.O'Connor (omitted), L.Sholl (omitted), N.Murray (medi-sub)

New: Josh Worrell

Last week's sub: N.Murray (unused)

Sunday, June 13

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Blundstone Arena, 3.20pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: R.Tarrant, J.Stephenson, A.Bosenavulagi, W.Phillips, T.Xerri

Out: C.Menadue (omitted), C.Lazzaro (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: C.Lazzaro (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Greene, A.Kennedy, J.Stein, M.de Boer, T.Bruhn

Out: M.Buntine (omitted), J.Riccardi (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Brown (unused)

West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: L.Duggan, O.Allen, J.Kennedy, J.Brander, N.Vardy

Out: B.Sheppard (concussion), B.Williams (hamstring)

Last week's sub: J.Jones (replaced B.Sheppard)

RICHMOND

In: K.Lambert, W.Martyn, H.Ralphsmith, B.Miller

Out: R.Collier-Dawkins (omitted)

New: Ben Miller

Last week's sub: D.Rioli (replaced D.Prestia)

Monday, June 14

Melbourne v Collingwood at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: E.Langdon, K.Chandler, M.Brown

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: O.Baker (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: C.Mayne, B.McCreery, M.Cox, T.Wilson

Out: B.Sier (jaw)

Last week's sub: C.Brown (replaced B.Sier)

