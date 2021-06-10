The AFL has today advised all VFL and VFLW Clubs that club training can recommence for all Clubs in Victoria from Friday June 11 ahead of an anticipated return to matches.



Following the announcement from the Victorian State Government relating to changes to the Circuit Breaker Lockdown restrictions, outdoor physical recreation and sport competitions remain closed across Metropolitan Melbourne and affects all VFL and VFLW matches scheduled for this weekend involving Victorian clubs.



VFL matches will be played New South Wales between non-Victorian teams this weekend as the AFL continues to navigate through a moving fixture to ensure games are played.



The Sydney Swans will host Gold Coast SUNS at Tramway Oval, Sydney at 11.05am while across town GWS GIANTS will face Aspley at Blacktown Olympic Park at 12.05pm on Saturday June 12. Both games will be shown live and free on Kayo Freebies.



The fixture for both the VFL and rebel VFLW competitions will become a week-by-week proposition for the short-term and the AFL will continue to work with the Victorian Government and Health Officials on finding solutions for these competitions. The AFL is committed to working through the rounds plus finals to complete both seasons.



The rebel VFLW home and away season has two games remaining with a four-week finals series with time in the calendar to play all matches. The VFLW Grand Final will not take place as originally scheduled on Sunday July 11 with a new date to be confirmed to accommodate all remaining games.



The AFL has prepared for this situation and the inclusion of byes for all VFL clubs provides flexibility with the fixture and allows for adjustments to be made. All options will be considered moving forward.



The AFL will continue to meet with all parties and review this decision based on the changing circumstances and advice from government and relevant health departments and medical experts. We will communicate any updates and provide advice in a timely manner.



We acknowledge this remains a complicated and rapidly evolving situation but as a football industry we will band together to support each other. This is a reminder that we are all part of a broader society with a responsibility to make sure our community remains safe.



The AFL would like to acknowledge the support of all industry stakeholders and the legion of fans and supporters for their patience during this time.



2021 VFL Premiership Season - Round 9



Saturday June 12 Location Start Time Broadcast Sydney Swans v Gold Coast SUNS Tramway Oval, Sydney 11.05am Kayo Freebies GWS GIANTS v Aspley Hornets Blacktown Olympic Park, Sydney 12.05pm Kayo Freebies