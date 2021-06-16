Willie Rioli during a West Coast training session at Mineral Resources Park in Perth in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

PREMIERSHIP forward Willie Rioli is on track to return to West Coast training from Sunday and launch an eight-week bid to play this season after completing everything asked of him since returning to Perth.

Rioli's two-year ban for twice altering an anti-doping test expires on August 20, but he will have permission to return to the club's Mineral Resources Park base from Sunday.

West Coast players and football department staff are on leave this week ahead of the round 14 bye and will return to the club on Thursday to start preparations for the round 15 blockbuster against the Western Bulldogs.

Rioli will undergo a medical assessment before he starts training with the main group, with coach Adam Simpson expecting the talented forward will have his loads managed initially.

Reconnecting with old teammates and building chemistry with the nine Eagles – including recruits Tim Kelly, Alex Witherden and Zac Langdon – who have joined the club since his ban will also be a focus.

Dom Sheed, Willie Rioli and Tim Kelly during West Coast's official team photo shoot in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

"There will be a bit of attention the first week or so, but once that settles then it's just getting down to business for him and training and trying to regain the trust and respect that he did have a while ago," Simpson told radio station Triple M at the weekend.

Rioli returned to Perth from the Northern Territory late last month after pleading guilty and escaping conviction for cannabis possession.

He received the support of the Eagles in the wake of that charge and has been training away from the club.

There are no AFL sanctions in place for the 26-year-old following his latest indiscretion, paving the way for an immediate playing return when his anti-doping ban expires on August 20.

Willie Rioli with his lawyer Dominic McCormack at the Darwin Local Court on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Picture: Aaron Bunch, AAP

The Eagles' WAFL team lines up against Claremont at Claremont Oval on August 21 in the final round of the state league season, presenting an opportunity for Rioli to push his case for AFL selection ahead of finals.

Simpson indicated there had been no decision made on whether Rioli would play at AFL level this season, saying the club would consult with its leaders and players and take a measured approach to his return.

"If he plays this year, it'll be round 23 … so there's eight weeks of pre-season for him and he'll start slowly," Simpson said.

"We just want to see how he is when he gets back, see how he connects with the players."

Rioli's challenge once he becomes available will be proving his fitness and then breaking into a damaging forward line that could be settled close to finals.

The Eagles have opted to play three talls in attack, with young star Oscar Allen joining Josh Kennedy and Jack Darling, while Liam Ryan and Jamie Cripps are key members of the front half.

Speedster Jack Petruccelle, former Cat Jamaine Jones and ex-Giant Zac Langdon have also moved through the forward line and will be Rioli's main competition for selection.