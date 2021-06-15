THE LATEST on Carlton forward Harry McKay, Geelong midfielder Cam Guthrie, Dogs big man Stefan Martin, veteran Lion Ryan Lester, St Kilda young gun Hunter Clark and more.
Check out your club's injury updates below after round 13.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Achilles
|1-2 weeks
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|6-7 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Toe
|4-5 weeks
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Lachlan Murphy
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
A great weekend for the Crows with a come-from-behind win over St Kilda and no fresh injuries from the match, with Taylor Walker getting through unscathed after overcoming his knee niggle. With a bye this weekend, Luke Brown should put his name back in the frame for selection in the round 15 match against Carlton. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|TBC
|Jarrod Berry
|Groin
|Test
|Cam Ellis-Yolmen
|Achilles
|Test
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|10-11 weeks
|Ryan Lester
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|8 weeks
|Ely Smith
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|Test
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Dayne Zorko
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
Some good news for the Lions with Berry and Payne both on the cusp of a return after long layoffs. Not so good for young defender Answerth though, who after persistent groin problems is now off to see a surgeon to discuss his options. He missed two months with the same problem and played one VFL match before a recurrence. Lester's hamstring is worse than first thought and he'll now miss up to a month. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Michael Gibbons
|Hamstring
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|3-5 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Harry McKay
|Concussion
|Test
|Nic Newman
|Concussion
|Test
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
The Blues should have McKay and Newman available this week, after the bye enabled them to pass the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols without missing a game. Gibbons is also on the cusp of a return, while Lachie Plowman is available after serving his two-match suspension. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|Test
|Tyler Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Levi Greenwood
|Concussion
|TBC
|Brodie Grundy
|Neck
|Test
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Nathan Murphy
|Corked Leg
|Test
|Trey Ruscoe
|Ankle
|Test
|Brayden Sier
|Jaw
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
The Pies hope Adams and Grundy will be available after this week's bye, while Ruscoe and Sier should also become available. Murphy will likely be available after he was subbed out in the win over Melbourne. Howe is making progress from his recent hamstring, while McInnes is closing in on a return. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tom Cutler
|Calf
|Test
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Andrew McGrath
|Knee
|7-11 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Will Snelling
|Thumb
|TBC
|Devon Smith
|Hamstring
|Test
|Peter Wright
|Calf
|Test
|David Zaharakis
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
The Bombers are a chance to get Smith and Wright back from their soft-tissue concerns for Sunday's clash with Hawthorn, with ruckman Sam Draper also available following his ankle injury. Shiel is making strong progress from his knee surgery, but they will lose McGrath (knee) and likely Zaharakis (hamstring) for this week. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Nat Fyfe
|Shoulder
|Test
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|TBC
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Ethan Hughes
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Switkowski
|Hamstring
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Ankle
|Test
|Nathan Wilson
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
Fyfe has been doing everything possible to regain strength and mobility in his dislocated right shoulder and be available after the round 14 bye. Hill suffered a hamstring setback the week he was scheduled to return through the WAFL and could be out for another month. Taberner missed a third straight game and experienced pain in his injured ankle, with the Dockers hopeful an extra week off over the bye will be enough for him to recover. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cam Guthrie
|Shoulder
|Test
|Gryan Miers
|Fractured leg
|Test
|Sam Simpson
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
Miers and Guthrie will be pushing to play against the Dogs. Simpson suffered a recent quad injury in his recovery from a hamstring strain that has pushed back his return date. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Collins
|Ankle
|Test
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Elijah Hollands
|Knee
|Test
|Rhys Nicholls
|Back
|Indefinite
|Hawego Oea
|Hamstring
|Test
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
Vice-captain Collins just has to tick off main training on Wednesday to regain his spot in the team after missing Saturday's match against Fremantle with an ankle niggle. In huge news for the Suns, No.7 draft pick Hollands will play his first game for the club – through the VFL – after overcoming the ACL he ruptured last February. Hollands has been back in full training for the past month. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Cam Fleeton
|Knee
|Test
|Jesse Hogan
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Pectoral
|11-15 weeks
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Taylor
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
The Giants expect to welcome back the versatile Perryman for the clash with Carlton on Saturday night. The smart ball-user has missed two matches but just needs to get through the main training session on Thursday to be declared fit. Youngsters Stone and Fleeton are expected to return to the VFL side as the Giants build strong competition for senior spots. Captain Coniglio is recovering slower than hoped and is still a few weeks away at least. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|TBC
|Kyle Hartigan
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Mitch Lewis
|Concussion
|TBC
|Harry Morrison
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Ned Reeves
|Ankle
|Test
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|James Worpel
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
A timeline will be put on Morrison's hamstring injury next week, while Lewis continues to work through the concussion protocol after suffering a head knock at training. Top draftee Denver Grainger-Barrass (knee) will continue to build match fitness, having played in the club's scrimmage match over the weekend, his first game since his injury at the start of the season. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Bailey Laurie
|Eye
|1 week
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Deakyn Smith
|Ankle
|1 week
|Joel Smith
|Knee
|1 week
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Viney
|Toe
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
Despite the loss, there is good news ahead for the Demons. Viney should be back after the bye, while Laurie, Deakyn Smith and Joel Smith will also likely return through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Aidan Bonar
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|Indefinite
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|Indefinite
|Kyron Hayden
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Luke McDonald
|Pectoral
|1 week
|Matt McGuinness
|Foot
|Test
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Dom Tyson
|Calf
|TBC
|Will Walker
|Thumb
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos believe McDonald is an outside chance to return this weekend, but Hayden and Polec should take longer to recover from hamstring strains. Anderson is nearing a comeback, but Spicer has suffered a setback and will miss more time. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|Assess
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tom Clurey
|Jaw
|2 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Todd Marshall
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Mayes
|Neck
|Assess
|Jackson Mead
|Spleen
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Pasini
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Rockliff
|DVT
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
Marshall is recovering well from the concussion suffered against Geelong on Thursday night but is now subject to the AFL's mandatory 12-day protocols. Mayes experienced neck soreness after a collision in the SANFL and sat out the weekend as a result, while Burgoyne suffered hamstring tightness in the warm-up and was a late withdrawal in the State league. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Astbury
|Achilles
|1 week
|Tom Lynch
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Patrick Naish
|Hamstring
|Test
|Toby Nankervis
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
Richmond will be hoping to regain Astbury and Prestia after the bye, with fellow integral players Nankervis and Lynch hot on their heels – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Season
|Hunter Clark
|Jaw
|6-8 weeks
|James Frawley
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Zak Jones
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Dean Kent
|Concussion
|TBC
|Max King
|Back
|Test
|Rowan Marshall
|Foot
|Test
|Daniel McKenzie
|Calf
|Test
|Shaun McKernan
|Toe
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
Clark has undergone surgery to repair his jaw after suffering multiple fractures in a heavy hit with Adelaide's David Mackay on Saturday night. It leaves him in a race against time to return for the end of the season. Marshall will be one to watch for a return after the bye, along with McKernan, Frawley and McKenzie. Jones appears a touch further back, while a decision still needs to be made on Geary's shoulder and whether he requires surgery. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Braeden Campbell
|Shin
|3-4 weeks
|Errol Gulden
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Will Hayward
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Sam Reid
|Calf
|TBC
|Chad Warner
|Leg
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
Hayward will have the bye period to recover from concussion sustained in the first half of the loss to Hawthorn, while defenders Jake Lloyd and Harry Cunningham also looked in discomfort in that game and will appreciate the break. Warner missed the match but with another week off should be ready to return after the bye. The Swans are still reluctant to put a timeframe on the return of Reid and Melican. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brendon Ah Chee
|Calf
|Test
|Jarrod Cameron
|Ankle
|Season
|Tim Kelly
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Knee
|1 week
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|Test
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|Test
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Alex Witherden
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
Shuey is set to return from a serious hamstring injury through the WAFL this week, with the Eagles considering easing others back from injury the same way during the round 14 AFL bye. Petruccelle and Ah Chee would be other candidates, while McGovern could have made a quicker recovery than expected from a knee injury. The injury list is thinning quickly after a rough period. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Dunkley
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Stefan Martin
|AC joint
|Test
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Easton Wood
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 15
Early prognosis
The Bulldogs are hopeful a week's rest will have Martin ready to go for Friday night's clash with Geelong after his AC joint injury against Fremantle in round 12. Former skipper Wood is also a chance to return for the game from his hamstring injury. Their pair of gun midfielders – Dunkley and Treloar – remain at least a month away with their respective recoveries. Ed Richards is available after his long stint in the rehabilitation group following an ankle injury in March. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list