THE LATEST on Carlton forward Harry McKay, Geelong midfielder Cam Guthrie, Dogs big man Stefan Martin, veteran Lion Ryan Lester, St Kilda young gun Hunter Clark and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 13.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Achilles 1-2 weeks Matt Crouch Groin 6-7 weeks Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Tom Lynch Toe 4-5 weeks Wayne Milera Knee Season Lachlan Murphy Ankle 4-5 weeks Daniel Talia Foot TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

A great weekend for the Crows with a come-from-behind win over St Kilda and no fresh injuries from the match, with Taylor Walker getting through unscathed after overcoming his knee niggle. With a bye this weekend, Luke Brown should put his name back in the frame for selection in the round 15 match against Carlton. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Groin TBC Jarrod Berry Groin Test Cam Ellis-Yolmen Achilles Test Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 10-11 weeks Ryan Lester Hamstring 3-4 weeks Harry Sharp Ankle 8 weeks Ely Smith Ankle 3-5 weeks Jack Payne Foot Test Cam Rayner Knee Season Dayne Zorko Suspension Round 15 Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Some good news for the Lions with Berry and Payne both on the cusp of a return after long layoffs. Not so good for young defender Answerth though, who after persistent groin problems is now off to see a surgeon to discuss his options. He missed two months with the same problem and played one VFL match before a recurrence. Lester's hamstring is worse than first thought and he'll now miss up to a month. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Knee Season Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Michael Gibbons Hamstring Test Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Oscar McDonald Back 3-5 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 2-4 weeks Harry McKay Concussion Test Nic Newman Concussion Test Sam Philp Groin Season Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

The Blues should have McKay and Newman available this week, after the bye enabled them to pass the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols without missing a game. Gibbons is also on the cusp of a return, while Lachie Plowman is available after serving his two-match suspension. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee Test Tyler Brown Shoulder Season Levi Greenwood Concussion TBC Brodie Grundy Neck Test Jeremy Howe Hamstring 6-8 weeks Reef McInnes Ankle 3-4 weeks Nathan Murphy Corked Leg Test Trey Ruscoe Ankle Test Brayden Sier Jaw Test Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

The Pies hope Adams and Grundy will be available after this week's bye, while Ruscoe and Sier should also become available. Murphy will likely be available after he was subbed out in the win over Melbourne. Howe is making progress from his recent hamstring, while McInnes is closing in on a return. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Knee Indefinite Jye Caldwell Hamstring 6-8 weeks Dylan Clarke Ankle TBC Tom Cutler Calf Test Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Andrew McGrath Knee 7-11 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee Indefinite Dylan Shiel Knee 2-3 weeks Will Snelling Thumb TBC Devon Smith Hamstring Test Peter Wright Calf Test David Zaharakis Hamstring TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

The Bombers are a chance to get Smith and Wright back from their soft-tissue concerns for Sunday's clash with Hawthorn, with ruckman Sam Draper also available following his ankle injury. Shiel is making strong progress from his knee surgery, but they will lose McGrath (knee) and likely Zaharakis (hamstring) for this week. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Brennan Cox Hamstring TBC Nat Fyfe Shoulder Test Michael Frederick Ankle 6-8 weeks Joel Hamling Ankle TBC Stephen Hill Hamstring TBC Ethan Hughes Shoulder TBC Sam Sturt Knee Season Sam Switkowski Hamstring Test Matt Taberner Ankle Test Nathan Wilson Suspension Round 15 Hayden Young Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Fyfe has been doing everything possible to regain strength and mobility in his dislocated right shoulder and be available after the round 14 bye. Hill suffered a hamstring setback the week he was scheduled to return through the WAFL and could be out for another month. Taberner missed a third straight game and experienced pain in his injured ankle, with the Dockers hopeful an extra week off over the bye will be enough for him to recover. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cam Guthrie Shoulder Test Gryan Miers Fractured leg Test Sam Simpson Hamstring TBC Cooper Stephens Ankle Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Miers and Guthrie will be pushing to play against the Dogs. Simpson suffered a recent quad injury in his recovery from a hamstring strain that has pushed back his return date. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Season Sam Collins Ankle Test Matt Conroy Knee Season Elijah Hollands Knee Test Rhys Nicholls Back Indefinite Hawego Oea Hamstring Test Rory Thompson Knee Season Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Vice-captain Collins just has to tick off main training on Wednesday to regain his spot in the team after missing Saturday's match against Fremantle with an ankle niggle. In huge news for the Suns, No.7 draft pick Hollands will play his first game for the club – through the VFL – after overcoming the ACL he ruptured last February. Hollands has been back in full training for the past month. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Ankle 3-4 weeks Brent Daniels Hamstring 2 weeks Cam Fleeton Knee Test Jesse Hogan Calf 2-3 weeks Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Harry Perryman Hamstring Test Braydon Preuss Pectoral 11-15 weeks Conor Stone Hamstring Test Sam Taylor Ankle 4-5 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

The Giants expect to welcome back the versatile Perryman for the clash with Carlton on Saturday night. The smart ball-user has missed two matches but just needs to get through the main training session on Thursday to be declared fit. Youngsters Stone and Fleeton are expected to return to the VFL side as the Giants build strong competition for senior spots. Captain Coniglio is recovering slower than hoped and is still a few weeks away at least. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Gunston Back TBC Kyle Hartigan Suspension Round 15 Mitch Lewis Concussion TBC Harry Morrison Hamstring TBC Seamus Mitchell Ankle 2-3 weeks Ned Reeves Ankle Test James Sicily Knee Indefinite James Worpel Suspension Round 15 Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

A timeline will be put on Morrison's hamstring injury next week, while Lewis continues to work through the concussion protocol after suffering a head knock at training. Top draftee Denver Grainger-Barrass (knee) will continue to build match fitness, having played in the club's scrimmage match over the weekend, his first game since his injury at the start of the season. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee Season Bailey Laurie Eye 1 week Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Deakyn Smith Ankle 1 week Joel Smith Knee 1 week Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Jack Viney Toe 1 week Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Despite the loss, there is good news ahead for the Demons. Viney should be back after the bye, while Laurie, Deakyn Smith and Joel Smith will also likely return through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Ankle 2-4 weeks Aidan Bonar Ankle 5-7 weeks Charlie Comben Leg Indefinite Aidan Corr Toe Indefinite Kyron Hayden Hamstring 1 week Luke McDonald Pectoral 1 week Matt McGuinness Foot Test Flynn Perez Knee Season Jared Polec Hamstring 1 week Phoenix Spicer Hamstring TBC Dom Tyson Calf TBC Will Walker Thumb TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos believe McDonald is an outside chance to return this weekend, but Hayden and Polec should take longer to recover from hamstring strains. Anderson is nearing a comeback, but Spicer has suffered a setback and will miss more time. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring Assess Zak Butters Ankle TBC Tom Clurey Jaw 2 weeks Xavier Duursma Knee 2-3 weeks Orazio Fantasia Knee 1-2 weeks Todd Marshall Concussion 1-2 weeks Sam Mayes Neck Assess Jackson Mead Spleen 1-2 weeks Jake Pasini Shoulder 1-2 weeks Tom Rockliff DVT TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Marshall is recovering well from the concussion suffered against Geelong on Thursday night but is now subject to the AFL's mandatory 12-day protocols. Mayes experienced neck soreness after a collision in the SANFL and sat out the weekend as a result, while Burgoyne suffered hamstring tightness in the warm-up and was a late withdrawal in the State league. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Astbury Achilles 1 week Tom Lynch Knee 2-4 weeks Patrick Naish Hamstring Test Toby Nankervis Knee 2-4 weeks Dion Prestia Hamstring Test Ivan Soldo Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Richmond will be hoping to regain Astbury and Prestia after the bye, with fellow integral players Nankervis and Lynch hot on their heels – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Carlisle Back Season Hunter Clark Jaw 6-8 weeks James Frawley Shoulder Test Jarryn Geary Shoulder TBC Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Zak Jones Quad 2-3 weeks Dean Kent Concussion TBC Max King Back Test Rowan Marshall Foot Test Daniel McKenzie Calf Test Shaun McKernan Toe Test Ben Paton Broken leg Season Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Clark has undergone surgery to repair his jaw after suffering multiple fractures in a heavy hit with Adelaide's David Mackay on Saturday night. It leaves him in a race against time to return for the end of the season. Marshall will be one to watch for a return after the bye, along with McKernan, Frawley and McKenzie. Jones appears a touch further back, while a decision still needs to be made on Geary's shoulder and whether he requires surgery. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Braeden Campbell Shin 3-4 weeks Errol Gulden Foot 1-2 weeks Will Hayward Concussion 1-2 weeks Lewis Melican Hamstring TBC Sam Reid Calf TBC Chad Warner Leg Test Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Hayward will have the bye period to recover from concussion sustained in the first half of the loss to Hawthorn, while defenders Jake Lloyd and Harry Cunningham also looked in discomfort in that game and will appreciate the break. Warner missed the match but with another week off should be ready to return after the bye. The Swans are still reluctant to put a timeframe on the return of Reid and Melican. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brendon Ah Chee Calf Test Jarrod Cameron Ankle Season Tim Kelly Knee 1-2 weeks Jeremy McGovern Knee 1 week Jack Petruccelle Hamstring Test Luke Shuey Hamstring Test Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Isiah Winder Knee 3-4 weeks Alex Witherden Groin 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Shuey is set to return from a serious hamstring injury through the WAFL this week, with the Eagles considering easing others back from injury the same way during the round 14 AFL bye. Petruccelle and Ah Chee would be other candidates, while McGovern could have made a quicker recovery than expected from a knee injury. The injury list is thinning quickly after a rough period. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dunkley Shoulder 4-6 weeks Stefan Martin AC joint Test Lin Jong Hamstring 4-6 weeks Adam Treloar Ankle 4-6 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Knee 4-5 weeks Easton Wood Hamstring Test Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

The Bulldogs are hopeful a week's rest will have Martin ready to go for Friday night's clash with Geelong after his AC joint injury against Fremantle in round 12. Former skipper Wood is also a chance to return for the game from his hamstring injury. Their pair of gun midfielders – Dunkley and Treloar – remain at least a month away with their respective recoveries. Ed Richards is available after his long stint in the rehabilitation group following an ankle injury in March. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list