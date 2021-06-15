BROUGHT TO YOU BYMETLIFE

THE LATEST on Carlton forward Harry McKay, Geelong midfielder Cam Guthrie, Dogs big man Stefan Martin, veteran Lion Ryan Lester, St Kilda young gun Hunter Clark and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 13.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Achilles  1-2 weeks
 Matt Crouch  Groin  6-7 weeks
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Lynch  Toe  4-5 weeks
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Lachlan Murphy  Ankle  4-5 weeks
 Daniel Talia  Foot  TBC
 Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

A great weekend for the Crows with a come-from-behind win over St Kilda and no fresh injuries from the match, with Taylor Walker getting through unscathed after overcoming his knee niggle. With a bye this weekend, Luke Brown should put his name back in the frame for selection in the round 15 match against Carlton. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Groin  TBC
 Jarrod Berry  Groin  Test
 Cam Ellis-Yolmen  Achilles  Test
 Darcy Gardiner  Shoulder  10-11 weeks
 Ryan Lester  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  8 weeks
 Ely Smith  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Jack Payne  Foot  Test
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Dayne Zorko  Suspension  Round 15
 Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Some good news for the Lions with Berry and Payne both on the cusp of a return after long layoffs. Not so good for young defender Answerth though, who after persistent groin problems is now off to see a surgeon to discuss his options. He missed two months with the same problem and played one VFL match before a recurrence. Lester's hamstring is worse than first thought and he'll now miss up to a month. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Knee  Season
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Michael Gibbons  Hamstring  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Oscar McDonald  Back  3-5 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Harry McKay  Concussion  Test
 Nic Newman  Concussion  Test
 Sam Philp  Groin  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

The Blues should have McKay and Newman available this week, after the bye enabled them to pass the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols without missing a game. Gibbons is also on the cusp of a return, while Lachie Plowman is available after serving his two-match suspension. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Knee  Test
 Tyler Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Levi Greenwood  Concussion  TBC
 Brodie Grundy  Neck  Test
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Reef McInnes  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Nathan Murphy  Corked Leg  Test
 Trey Ruscoe  Ankle  Test
 Brayden Sier  Jaw  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

The Pies hope Adams and Grundy will be available after this week's bye, while Ruscoe and Sier should also become available. Murphy will likely be available after he was subbed out in the win over Melbourne. Howe is making progress from his recent hamstring, while McInnes is closing in on a return. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Knee  Indefinite
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   6-8 weeks
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Cutler  Calf  Test
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Andrew McGrath  Knee  7-11 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Indefinite
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Will Snelling  Thumb  TBC
 Devon Smith  Hamstring  Test
 Peter Wright  Calf  Test 
 David Zaharakis  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

The Bombers are a chance to get Smith and Wright back from their soft-tissue concerns for Sunday's clash with Hawthorn, with ruckman Sam Draper also available following his ankle injury. Shiel is making strong progress from his knee surgery, but they will lose McGrath (knee) and likely Zaharakis (hamstring) for this week. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Brennan Cox  Hamstring  TBC
 Nat Fyfe  Shoulder  Test
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  TBC
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  TBC
 Ethan Hughes  Shoulder  TBC
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Sam Switkowski  Hamstring  Test
 Matt Taberner  Ankle  Test
 Nathan Wilson  Suspension  Round 15
 Hayden Young  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Fyfe has been doing everything possible to regain strength and mobility in his dislocated right shoulder and be available after the round 14 bye. Hill suffered a hamstring setback the week he was scheduled to return through the WAFL and could be out for another month. Taberner missed a third straight game and experienced pain in his injured ankle, with the Dockers hopeful an extra week off over the bye will be enough for him to recover. - Nathan Schmook  

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Cam Guthrie  Shoulder  Test
 Gryan Miers  Fractured leg  Test
 Sam Simpson  Hamstring  TBC
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Miers and Guthrie will be pushing to play against the Dogs. Simpson suffered a recent quad injury in his recovery from a hamstring strain that has pushed back his return date. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Sam Collins  Ankle  Test
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  Test
 Rhys Nicholls  Back  Indefinite
 Hawego Oea  Hamstring  Test
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Vice-captain Collins just has to tick off main training on Wednesday to regain his spot in the team after missing Saturday's match against Fremantle with an ankle niggle. In huge news for the Suns, No.7 draft pick Hollands will play his first game for the club – through the VFL – after overcoming the ACL he ruptured last February. Hollands has been back in full training for the past month. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Stephen Coniglio  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Cam Fleeton  Knee  Test
 Jesse Hogan  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Harry Perryman  Hamstring  Test
 Braydon Preuss  Pectoral  11-15 weeks
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Taylor  Ankle  4-5 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

The Giants expect to welcome back the versatile Perryman for the clash with Carlton on Saturday night. The smart ball-user has missed two matches but just needs to get through the main training session on Thursday to be declared fit. Youngsters Stone and Fleeton are expected to return to the VFL side as the Giants build strong competition for senior spots. Captain Coniglio is recovering slower than hoped and is still a few weeks away at least. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Gunston    Back  TBC
 Kyle Hartigan  Suspension  Round 15
 Mitch Lewis  Concussion  TBC
 Harry Morrison  Hamstring  TBC
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Ned Reeves  Ankle  Test
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
 James Worpel  Suspension  Round 15
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

A timeline will be put on Morrison's hamstring injury next week, while Lewis continues to work through the concussion protocol after suffering a head knock at training. Top draftee Denver Grainger-Barrass (knee) will continue to build match fitness, having played in the club's scrimmage match over the weekend, his first game since his injury at the start of the season. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Bailey Laurie  Eye  1 week
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Deakyn Smith  Ankle  1 week
 Joel Smith  Knee  1 week
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
 Jack Viney  Toe  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Despite the loss, there is good news ahead for the Demons. Viney should be back after the bye, while Laurie, Deakyn Smith and Joel Smith will also likely return through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Aidan Bonar  Ankle  5-7 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Leg  Indefinite
 Aidan Corr  Toe  Indefinite
 Kyron Hayden  Hamstring  1 week
 Luke McDonald  Pectoral  1 week
 Matt McGuinness  Foot  Test
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Jared Polec  Hamstring  1 week
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  TBC
 Dom Tyson  Calf  TBC
 Will Walker  Thumb  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos believe McDonald is an outside chance to return this weekend, but Hayden and Polec should take longer to recover from hamstring strains. Anderson is nearing a comeback, but Spicer has suffered a setback and will miss more time. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  Assess
 Zak Butters  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Clurey  Jaw  2 weeks
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Orazio Fantasia  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Todd Marshall  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Sam Mayes  Neck  Assess
 Jackson Mead  Spleen  1-2 weeks
 Jake Pasini  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Tom Rockliff  DVT  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Marshall is recovering well from the concussion suffered against Geelong on Thursday night but is now subject to the AFL's mandatory 12-day protocols. Mayes experienced neck soreness after a collision in the SANFL and sat out the weekend as a result, while Burgoyne suffered hamstring tightness in the warm-up and was a late withdrawal in the State league. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Astbury  Achilles  1 week
 Tom Lynch  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Patrick Naish  Hamstring  Test
 Toby Nankervis  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  Test
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Richmond will be hoping to regain Astbury and Prestia after the bye, with fellow integral players Nankervis and Lynch hot on their heels – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Season
 Hunter Clark  Jaw  6-8 weeks
 James Frawley  Shoulder  Test
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  TBC
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Zak Jones  Quad  2-3 weeks
 Dean Kent  Concussion  TBC
 Max King  Back  Test
 Rowan Marshall  Foot  Test
 Daniel McKenzie  Calf  Test
 Shaun McKernan  Toe  Test
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Clark has undergone surgery to repair his jaw after suffering multiple fractures in a heavy hit with Adelaide's David Mackay on Saturday night. It leaves him in a race against time to return for the end of the season. Marshall will be one to watch for a return after the bye, along with McKernan, Frawley and McKenzie. Jones appears a touch further back, while a decision still needs to be made on Geary's shoulder and whether he requires surgery. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Braeden Campbell  Shin  3-4 weeks
 Errol Gulden  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Will Hayward  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Lewis Melican  Hamstring  TBC
 Sam Reid   Calf  TBC
 Chad Warner  Leg  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Hayward will have the bye period to recover from concussion sustained in the first half of the loss to Hawthorn, while defenders Jake Lloyd and Harry Cunningham also looked in discomfort in that game and will appreciate the break. Warner missed the match but with another week off should be ready to return after the bye. The Swans are still reluctant to put a timeframe on the return of Reid and Melican. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brendon Ah Chee  Calf  Test
 Jarrod Cameron  Ankle  Season
 Tim Kelly  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Knee  1 week
 Jack Petruccelle  Hamstring  Test
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  Test
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Isiah Winder  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Alex Witherden  Groin  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

Shuey is set to return from a serious hamstring injury through the WAFL this week, with the Eagles considering easing others back from injury the same way during the round 14 AFL bye. Petruccelle and Ah Chee would be other candidates, while McGovern could have made a quicker recovery than expected from a knee injury. The injury list is thinning quickly after a rough period. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Dunkley  Shoulder  4-6 weeks
 Stefan Martin  AC joint  Test
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  4-6 weeks 
 Adam Treloar  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Easton Wood   Hamstring   Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 15

Early prognosis

The Bulldogs are hopeful a week's rest will have Martin ready to go for Friday night's clash with Geelong after his AC joint injury against Fremantle in round 12. Former skipper Wood is also a chance to return for the game from his hamstring injury. Their pair of gun midfielders – Dunkley and Treloar – remain at least a month away with their respective recoveries. Ed Richards is available after his long stint in the rehabilitation group following an ankle injury in March. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 