THE AFL advises the Match Review of the Monday match of Round 13 has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charge Laid:

Jordan De Goey, Collingwood, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Clayton Oliver, Melbourne, during the fourth quarter of the Round 13 match between Melbourne and Collingwood, played at The SCG on Monday, June 14, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.