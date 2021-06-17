THE VOTES are in.

Jack Riewoldt's round 11 speccy may have been remarkable, but it doesn't come close to Gary Moorcroft's 2001 screamer, according to footy fans.

After 30,000 people had their say in AFL.com.au's poll, Moorcroft's incredible high-flyer - where he stood outstretched on the shoulders of Bulldogs great Brad Johnson - received nearly 25 per cent of fan votes, while Riewoldt's gravity-defying hanger - with a 180 degree twist - against the Crows picked up around 20 per cent of the votes.

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd and AFL.com.au's chief football correspondent Damian Barrett earlier described Riewoldt's mark as one of the greatest marks in footy history.

"That was phenomenal," the former star full-forward said on Access All Areas.

Meanwhile, Barrett revealed: "I actually yelled out to myself (when he took it).

"To launch off Castagna, as he did, and have the man mountain Mabior Chol coming at him, it's every bit as good a mark as I think I've ever seen … and I'm not overcooking that," Barrett said.

But Moorcroft's grab wins the people's vote and it is indeed a belter. But is it the greatest off all time? Have your say in the poll below.