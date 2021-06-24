MELBOURNE has dumped out-of-contract forward Sam Weideman and left Ben Brown out in the cold for Saturday night's clash against Essendon at the MCG.

Weideman has paid the price for a quiet showing in the shock Queen's Birthday loss to Collingwood, replaced by vice-captain Jack Viney as the only change to the Demons' starting side.

Brown, Nathan Jones, Neville Jetta and Kade Chandler, the Demons' medical sub against the Pies, have been named emergencies.

The Bombers have recalled Alec Waterman from injury, with Ned Cahill dropped and David Zaharakis among the sub options.

Meantime, Collingwood interim coach Robert Harvey has included Mason Cox to the Pies' side for the first time since round four to face Fremantle on Saturday.

Harvey will opt for a three-pronged forward set-up, naming Cox alongside Brody Mihocek and Darcy Cameron with Brodie Grundy (neck) and Taylor Adams (knee) cleared to return from injury.

Dockers skipper Nat Fyfe is a confirmed starter with Matt Taberner, Griffin Logue and Nathan Wilson among the five inclusions.

Brett Ratten has reacted to St Kilda's capitulation to Adelaide before the bye, axing former first-round draft pick Nick Coffield, ruckman Paul Hunter and small forward Jack Lonie from the side to meet Richmond.

Hunter Clark (broken jaw) also falls out, while medical sub Jack Bytel has sustained concussion, with Seb Ross and Tim Membrey back from parental leave alongside Rowan Marshall and Dan McKenzie from injury.

Richmond has also dumped premiership pair Dan Rioli and Josh Caddy, with Dion Prestia to return from injury and draftee Samson Ryan to be unveiled in the ruck.

Carlton forward Zac Fisher has again succumbed to an ankle injury and will miss Sunday's clash with Adelaide alongside Marc Pittonet with his own ankle setback.

Marc Murphy has been added to the squad in what could be his 296th game with Lachie Plowman and Sam Petrevski-Seton among other inclusions.

West Coast has called in the big guns with skipper Luke Shuey, Brad Sheppard, Jeremy McGovern and Tim Kelly named among six inclusions in the squad to host the Western Bulldogs on Sunday

Aaron Naughton has been named for the Dogs despite rib damage, while Ed Richards has been added for his first potential game of the season after a nasty ankle injury.

Hawthorn speedster Jarman Impey will miss Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney with fears his season is over with an ankle setback, with the Hawks to debut gun young defender Denver Grainger-Barras.

Josh Kelly has been included in the Giants' squad despite lingering concerns over an ankle injury with Shane Mumford also reinstated.

Port Adelaide has dropped ruckman Peter Ladhams from its side to face Sydney, while highly rated youngster Dylan Williams will debut and Todd Marshall has been recalled.

The Swans have dumped gun draftee Logan McDonald and recalled Errol Gulden, while former NAB AFL Rising Star winner and last week's medical sub Lewis Taylor has been left out the squad completely.

Ben Ainsworth is among three inclusions for Gold Coast's side to face North Melbourne, which has included Will Phillips but rested fellow youngster Tom Powell.

Friday, June 25

Richmond v St Kilda at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: S.Ryan, D.Prestia

Out: D.Rioli (omitted), J.Caddy (omitted), H.Ralphsmith (medi-sub)

New: Samson Ryan

Last week's sub: H.Ralphsmith (unused)

ST KILDA

In: S.Ross, T.Membrey, D.McKenzie, R.Marshall

Out: N.Coffield (omitted), P.Hunter (omitted), J.Lonie (omitted), H.Clark (jaw), J.Bytel (concussion)

Last week's sub: J.Bytel (replaced H.Clark)

Saturday, June 26

Collingwood v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Grundy, T.Adams, M.Cox

Out: M.Lynch (omitted), J.De Goey (suspension), D.Moore (knee), J.Rantall (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Rantall (replaced N.Murphy)

FREMANTLE

In: N.Wilson, G.Logue, N.Fyfe, M.Taberner, S.Switkowski

Out: R.Conca (omitted), T.Duman (omitted), B.Bewley (omitted), M.Crowden (omitted), J.Western (omitted), C.Blakely (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: C.Blakely (unused)

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: W.Phillips

Out: B.Scott (omitted), T.Powell (managed)

Last week's sub: L.Young (unused)

GOLD COAST

In: J.Sharp, J.Corbett, B.Ainsworth

Out: C.Burgess (omitted), D.Swallow (concussion), L.Weller (hamstring), B.Fiorini (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: B.Fiorini (replaced D.Swallow)

Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Marshall, D.Williams

Out: R.Gray (knee), L.Jones (hamstring), P.Ladhams (omitted)

New: Dylan Williams

Last week's sub: H.Hartlett (replaced R.Gray)

SYDNEY

In: K.Brand, E.Gulden

Out: S.Wicks (suspension), L.McDonald (omitted), L.Taylor (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: L.Taylor (replaced W.Hayward)

Essendon v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: A.Waterman

Out: T.Cutler (medi-sub), N.Cahill (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Cutler (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: J.Viney

Out: S.Weideman (omitted), K.Chandler (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: K.Chandler (unused)

Sunday, June 27

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: B.Daniels, S.Mumford, T.Bruhn

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: L.Ash (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: D.Grainger-Barras, J.Worpel, K.Hartigan, D.Greaves

Out: J.Impey (ankle)

New: Denver Grainger-Barras

Last week's sub: C.Nash (unused)

West Coast v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 1.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: B.Sheppard, J.McGovern, T.Kelly, L.Shuey, N.Vardy, J.Petruccelle

Out: L.Foley (omitted), H.Edwards (omitted), X.O'Neill (omitted)

Last week's sub: X.O'Neill (unused)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Schache, E.Richards, R.Garcia

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: M.Wallis (replaced A.Naughton)

Carlton v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.10pm AEST

CARLTON

In: L.Plowman, M.Murphy, S.Petrevski-Seton, J.Honey, L.O'Brien, M.Cottrell

Out: L.Parks (omitted), Z.Fisher (ankle), M.Pittonet (ankle)

Last week's sub: J.Newnes (replaced L.Parks)

ADELAIDE

In: L.Brown, J.Hately, N.Murray, E.Himmelberg

Out: J.Worrell (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Sholl (unused)