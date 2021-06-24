ADELAIDE has inducted inaugural captain Chris McDermott and a trio of premiership heroes into its Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

Premiership captain Mark Bickley and two-time premiership stars Tyson Edwards and Nigel Smart were honoured with McDermott for their contribution to the club at a gala ceremony at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Thursday night.

They join what is now a select group of 12 inductees, including 1997-98 premiership coach Malcolm Blight, goalkicking sensation Tony Modra, dual Norm Smith medallist Andrew McLeod, and premiership stars Mark Ricciuto, Simon Goodwin and Ben Hart.

Inaugural chairman and South Australian football great Bob Hammond and long-time administrator Bill Sanders rounded out the inaugural group of inductees in 2015.

Chris McDermott leaves the field after playing his last game for the Crows in 1996. Picture: AFL Photos

McDermott played 117 games for the Crows and was the club's first captain, making his debut at 27 after a 276-game SANFL career with Glenelg.

He was club champion and All-Australian in 1992 and led the club to its first finals campaign in 1993.

Bickley was captain for the Crows' 1997 and 1998 premierships under Blight and played 272 games between 1991 and 2003, making his mark as a tough and courageous defender who later moved into the midfield.

Adelaide great Nigel Smart is chaired off after his 200th game in 2000. Picture: AFL Photos

Edwards sits second on the Crows' all-time games played list with 321, starring in both premierships in a 16-season career that ended in 2010 and saw him establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the competition.

Smart was named All-Australian in his debut season in 1991, going on to play 278 games as a clever defender and occasional forward, booting three goals in the 1998 Grand Final win and later serving as a board member and administrator.

The quartet was honoured at a ceremony attended by 750 guests, including current members of the Crows AFL and AFLW teams.