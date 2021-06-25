The AFL advises the Match Review of the Thursday game of Round 15 has been completed. Two chargers were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges Laid:

Tom Stewart, Geelong Cats, has been charged with Wresting against Charlie Cameron, Brisbane Lions during the second quarter of the Round 15 match between the Brisbane Lions and Geelong Cats, played The Gabba on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Wrestling (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Joe Daniher, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Staging, during the second quarter of the Round 15 match between the Brisbane Lions and Geelong Cats, played The Gabba on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Staging (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.