Sam Darcy celebrates one of his six goals in the U19 Vic Metro v Vic Country trial game in June, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE RACE to be this year's No.1 draft pick has a new contender.

Nick Daicos and Jason Horne have been standout prospects in the class of 2021 for some time, with Daicos dominating the NAB League season and Horne impressing at senior level for South Adelaide for the past 12 months.

But the emergence of Western Bulldogs father-son prospect Sam Darcy in recent months has seen him grow into a genuine No.1 pick contender, with his six-goal haul in Vic Metro's under-19s trial match against Vic Country on Sunday further underlining his credentials.

Darcy, the son of former Bulldogs ruckman Luke, will become a third-generation Bulldog via this year's NAB AFL Draft, with his grandfather David also playing for the club.

And a bid could come at No.1, so great has the 204cm prospect's development been. AFL.com.au put Darcy on the radar as a likely first-round pick in April but since then he has continued to produce commanding performances, including his best-afield showing for Metro at Werribee.

Darcy's six goals all came after quarter-time, with the 17-year-old hitting the scoreboard from set shots, snaps and even a clever around-the-body goal in the second quarter that highlighted his elite athleticism and agility for a prospect his size.

Vic Metro's Sam Darcy kicks for goal during the Vic Metro v Vic Country U19 trial game on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Daicos, who picked up 37 disposals and a goal last week for the Oakleigh Chargers, has long been a standout prospect in this year's pool and has been brilliant throughout this season. The Collingwood father-son prospect was managed on Sunday and didn't take part in the trial ahead of Vic Metro's scheduled first match of the under-19 carnival against the Allies on July 8 in Queensland.

Horne, meanwhile, has been a key player for South Adelaide at senior SANFL level as a robust and tough midfielder who also pushes forward to kick goals.

Darcy's elevation into pick one contention has been a surprise to even the teenager, who admitted his sharp rise and ensuing hype had felt like a whirlwind.

"It's hard to avoid it because a lot of my mates bring it up at school but I try to focus on what I can control, and that's just playing at the best of my ability and doing the best for my team. At the end of the day it's all just in the news and whatever happens, happens," Darcy told the Road to the Draft podcast last week.

Darcy spent time training with the Bulldogs over summer and said it would be a dream to join the club at the end of the year.

"I'm a massive Doggies supporter and have been my whole life so that would definitely be the dream to end up at the Doggies," he said.

"It would mean a lot to my dad and for my grandpa, who passed last year, so that would be amazing adding another generation."

While Darcy dominated, a number of other prospects shone in the pair of trial matches between Vic Metro and Vic Country, with Country half-forward Judson Clarke lifting himself into top-20 contention with five goals and midfielder Ben Hobbs also starring in the opening match through the midfield.