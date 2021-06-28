David Astbury in action during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on May 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND looks set to welcome back triple premiership defender David Astbury as its backline stocks took a hit in its crushing loss to St Kilda last week.

And key forward Tom Lynch is also considered likely to return from his knee injury to face Gold Coast on Thursday night as the Tigers battle to remain in the top eight.

Astbury hasn't played since round 10 while nursing an Achilles injury but is considered a likely recall to face the Suns with defensive pair Noah Balta and Nathan Broad set to miss with syndesmosis ankle injuries sustained against the Saints.

While Balta escaped a knee injury that was first feared by the club and coach Damien Hardwick (watch the incident in the player below), he is still set for an extended stint on the sidelines, although there are hopes Broad will not miss as long with his injury.

Huge Tiger blow with Balta injuring knee Richmond have been dealt a huge concern with Noah Balta limping off the field with a suspected knee injury

Astbury, who is an unrestricted free agent this season, has been nudging closer to a return in recent weeks.

Lynch is also hopeful of playing against his former side, having undergone knee surgery after the Tigers' round 10 loss to Brisbane. The Tigers originally estimated that the two-time premiership goalkicker would miss around five-to-six weeks.

It would be a boost for Richmond to get back the gun key forward, who had kicked 18 goals in his 10 appearances this season.

Tom Lynch during the round 15 warm up ahead of the Richmond and St Kilda at the MCG on June 25, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

It will also be a test for the Tigers to see how they structure up their forward line group with key posts Lynch, Jack Riewoldt and Callum Coleman-Jones inside their attacking half, as they look to ward off rival interest in young talent Coleman-Jones.

The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Saints on Friday night, with their 2.10 (22) scoreline their lowest under Hardwick, their lowest since 1961 and their lowest at the MCG since 1927.

A number of Tigers will be pushing for a spot at senior level after impressive performances in the VFL, including Patrick Naish (32 disposals and two goals), Jack Ross (29 disposals), Riley Collier-Dawkins (27) and Josh Caddy (21 and one goal).