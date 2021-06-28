Levi Greenwood looks on during the clash against West Coast in round five, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD veteran Levi Greenwood has called time on his career, opting to prioritise his health after a history of concussion.

The 32-year-old had been weighing up his future over the past month after he was concussed in a collision with Nic Naitanui during the Pies' round five loss to West Coast.

It would prove to be his final AFL game, marking 86 matches for the Pies after 74 for North Melbourne across 2009-2014.

Greenwood had continued to deal with concussion symptoms in the immediate aftermath of the knock earlier this year, and despite having overcome them in recent times, ultimately decided to put his family first.

He will continue as a part-time coach at the Pies in the short-term, assisting with the club's VFL program and rehabilitation team.

Levi Greenwood at Collingwood training in early June, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to play for two clubs in North Melbourne and Collingwood, and have the support of my teammates, coaches, staff and the fans over the past 14 years," Greenwood said.

"It was great to be able to thank the players and staff at the club today, and I am looking forward to extending my appreciation and reminiscing with those that have supported me across my career. Bucks (former Pies coach Nathan Buckley) being one, who particularly over the last few years has been an incredible coach and friend.

"Stepping away from my playing career will be a readjustment, however I'm excited for the opportunity to work as a VFL coach and assist with rehab for the remainder of the season, allowing me to put my health and my family first."

Greenwood arrived at the Pies at the end of 2014 in exchange for pick No.25 and became a trusted tagger and defender for Buckley in his seven years at the club.

He often received the tagging job opposed to Richmond champion Dustin Martin and most recently held Tim Kelly to 13 disposals in the Pies' upset win over West Coast in last year's elimination final.

"Levi has been as disciplined and consistent as it gets in his approach to training, and it's allowed him to line up and battle with some of the best midfielders in the game," Pies head of football Graham Wright said.

"While I am sure Levi's teammates and the supporters will miss the tough and uncompromising competitor he was, we're grateful that his rich football knowledge and experience will remain at the club as he steps into a part-time coaching role and continues to work with the rehab group.

"The club thanks Levi for his unwavering commitment and contribution as a player."