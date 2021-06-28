The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round 15 has been completed. Thirteen charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges Laid:

Jacob Koschitzke, Hawthorn, has been charged with Striking Jacob Hopper, GWS GIANTS, during the third quarter of the Round 15 match between the GWS GIANTS and Hawthorn, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Jai Newcombe, Hawthorn, has been charged with a first offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire (Pushing player into path of an Umpire), during the fourth quarter of the Round 15 match between the GWS GIANTS and Hawthorn, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Liam Ryan, West Coast Eagles, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Jason Johannisen, Western Bulldogs, during the second quarter of the Round 15 match between the West Coast Eagles and Western Bulldogs, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.





Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is Flyin' Ryan in trouble for this high hit? Eagles star Liam Ryan appears to make high contact with Bulldogs defender Jason Johannisen

Lachie Plowman, Carlton, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 15 match between Carlton and the Adelaide Crows, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.





Ned McHenry, Adelaide Crows, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 15 match between Carlton and the Adelaide Crows, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.





Liam Stocker, Carlton, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 15 match between Carlton and the Adelaide Crows, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.





Riley Thilthorpe, Adelaide Crows, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 15 match between Carlton and the Adelaide Crows, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.





Sam Docherty, Carlton, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 15 match between Carlton and the Adelaide Crows, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



A second offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $2500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1500 sanction.





Ben Keays, Adelaide Crows, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 15 match between Carlton and the Adelaide Crows, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.





Jack Martin, Carlton, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 15 match between Carlton and the Adelaide Crows, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.





Darcy Fogarty, Adelaide Crows, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the third quarter of the Round 15 match between Carlton and the Adelaide Crows, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.





Sam Docherty, Carlton, has been charged with Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction) Riley Thilthorpe, Adelaide Crows during the third quarter of the Round 15 match between Carlton and the Adelaide Crows, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.





Zac Williams, Carlton, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Ben Keays, Adelaide Crows, during the third quarter of the Round 15 match between Carlton and the Adelaide Crows, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.