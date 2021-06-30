IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on footy's big issues.
- Buddy's journey to 1000 goals: There's some big bags on the way
- Richmond and Trent Cotchin's form in the spotlight: Great leaders step up
- The player who the Tigers desperately need back
- Why Gold Coast think it's a sneaky chance
- The latest on all the COVID drama: Ballarat in play, Wangaratta, Bendigo are options
0:28 – Will Lance Franklin kick his 1000th goal in 2021?
2:28 – Buddy's opportunities for some big bags at the end of the 2021 fixture
4:19 – Why Nat would prefer him NOT to kick his 1000th goal this year
6:14 – How will Buddy compare to the incumbent five players in the 1000 goal club?
7:58 – Franklin's best ever moment
10:13 – Richmond v Gold Coast: Why the Suns will think they're a sneaky chance
11:15 – Where things are going wrong for the Tigers
13:15 – The rest of the League has realised 'they're not invincible'
15:45 – How will Victoria host 18 clubs and 9 games a week?