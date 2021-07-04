State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Adelaide - Saturday July 3, 1.40pm, ACH Group Stadium

Draftee Brayden Cook dominated up forward, kicking 4.2 from 12 touches in the club’s 15-point loss to Glenelg.

Forward Tom Lynch made a strong return from injury, finishing with 17 disposals and three goals, while youngster Lachlan Gollant also hit the scoreboard with 3.2 from 12 disposals.

Omitted youngster Will Hamill had a team-high 22 disposals along with eight marks, while Ronin O’Connor collected 21 disposals and laid an impressive 12 tackles.

Another omission from the seniors this week, Darcy Fogarty, finished with 17 touches and a goal.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Carlton - Saturday July 3, 1pm, Piranha Park

Draftee Jack Carroll was a standout for the Blues, finishing with 24 touches, seven clearances and eight tackles in the 37-point loss to Coburg.

Young midfielder Sam Ramsay also collected 24 disposals, while Brodie Kemp finished with 22 touches and four tackles.

Rookie Josh Honey kicked two goals from eight disposals.

FT:

COBURG - 99

CARLTON - 62



Not our day. The hosts finish strongly to run away with a 37 point win. pic.twitter.com/hio3TQtDlZ — Carlton Reserves (@CarltonReserves) July 3, 2021

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Sandringham - Sunday July 4, 12pm, Holden Centre

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Essendon - Friday July 2, 4.10pm, GMHBA Stadium

Midfielder Dylan Clarke was a rare shining light for the Bombers in their 75-point loss to Geelong, finishing with 27 disposals, seven tackles and 10 clearances.

Similarly ferocious was Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, who laid six tackles to go with 20 disposals.

Young tall Nick Bryan impressed with a goal from 17 touches, plus 29 hitouts.

Defender Martin Gleeson finished with 19 touches and six marks, while Ned Cahill kicked 1.1 from 12 touches.

Bomber Dylan Clarke in action against the Cats in the VFL during round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Essendon - Friday July 2, 4.10pm, GMHBA Stadium

Youngster Charlie Constable is doing all he can to win a place in the seniors, with another dominant performance in the VFL on Friday.

He finished with 42 touches, 12 clearances and five marks in Geelong’s 75-point win over Essendon.

Also starring was Oscar Brownless, who finished with two goals from 27 disposals.

Up forward, Francis Evans impressed with 3.1, and youngster Ben Jarvis chipped in with two goals.

Draftee Nick Stevens kicked 1.1 from 22 touches, while ruckman Darcy Fort also finished with 22 touches along with 22 hitouts.

Charlie Constable in action during Geelong's VFL round 12, 2021 clash against Essendon. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill Hawks v Gold Coast - Saturday July 3, 11am, Box Hill City Oval

Midfielder Will Brodie put together a dominant VFL performance against Box Hill on Saturday, finishing with 32 disposals, eight tackles and nine clearances.

Also starring was Rory Atkins, who kicked a goal from 32 touches as the Suns went down by 72 points.

Suns’ Academy product Alex Davies was impressive with 25 touches and seven clearances, while Darcy MacPherson finished with 25 disposals and four tackles.

Jy Farrar took an equal game-high eight marks and kicked a goal from 19 touches.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v GWS Giants - Saturday July 3, 7.30pm, Casey Fields

Veteran Matt de Boer starred for GWS, finishing with 25 touches, nine clearances and a goal in the Giants’ thrilling one-point victory over Casey.

Also impressive was ruckman Kieren Briggs, who won 29 hitouts, laid seven tackles and collected 16 disposals.

Midfielder Xavier O'Halloran had 19 disposals and won 10 clearances, while youngster Jake Riccardi kicked two goals.

In good news for Giants’ fans, captain Stephen Coniglio made a successful return from injury, collecting 16 disposals and laying 11 tackles in limited minutes.

Matt de Boer (right) and the Giants celebrate a VFL goal against Casey in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill Hawks v Gold Coast - Saturday July 3, 11am, Box Hill City Oval

Youngster Josh Morris impressed with 22 touches and six marks in Box Hill’s 72-point thumping of Gold Coast on Saturday.

Big man Michael Hartley was also in good touch, kicking a goal from 18 disposals.

Draftee Tyler Brockman made an impact on the scoreboard, kicking two goals from 16 touches, while Ned Reeves finished with a goal, 13 disposals and 38 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v GWS Giants - Saturday July 3, 7.30pm, Casey Fields

Key forward Sam Weideman has put his hand up for senior selection with an impressive display in the VFL on Saturday night, finishing with 3.2, 21 touches and seven marks.

Weideman appears to have put his name ahead of Ben Brown, who had just two kicks and didn't hit the scoreboard in Casey's heartbreaking one-point loss to GWS.

Draftee Jake Bowey impressed with 27 touches, eight marks and four tackles, while midfielder Aaron vandenBerg was ferocious, laying eight tackles to go with 19 touches and nine clearances.

Big man Majak Daw won 36 hitouts and collected 10 disposals, while Neville Jetta finished with 19 touches and four tackles.

Demon Sam Weideman celebrates a VFL goal against GWS in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v North Melbourne - Sunday July 4, 12.05pm, VU Whitten Oval

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Port Adelaide - Saturday July 3, 2.40pm, Alberton Oval

Young star Zak Butters made an impressive return from injury in the SANFL on Saturday, kicking two goals from 21 touches in Port’s nine-point win over Central District.

Veteran Hamish Hartlett found plenty of the ball, finishing with a match-high 33 disposals and laying seven tackles.

Youngster Boyd Woodcock has continued his strong SANFL form with 1.1 from 25 touches.

Ruckman Sam Hayes won 42 hitouts and finished with 22 disposals, while Joel Garner kicked a goal from 22 touches.

FT | What a win! The Magpies kick five goals to two in the final term to seal the victory!



GOALS: Butters 2, Carter, Garner, Lord, Mead, Weidemann, Williams, Woodcock.#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/HaXRvy9VKD — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) July 3, 2021

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Richmond - Saturday July 3, 2pm, Preston City Oval

Mid-season draftee Matthew Parker has showcased his talent with strong display in the VFL on Saturday, racking up 29 touches and laying 10 tackles in Richmond’s 13-point loss to the Bullants.

Also impressive was Daniel Rioli, who finished with 26 touches, seven marks and five tackles.

Youngster Will Martyn collected 26 disposals, as did Rhyan Mansell who also took six marks.

Sydney Stack finished with 28 disposals and four tackles, while Maurice Rioli jnr kicked a brilliant goal on the run.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Maurice Rioli's spectacular catch me if you can Richmond's Maurice Rioli Jnr lives up to the name with this incredible running goal in the VFL

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Sandringham - Sunday July 4, 12pm, Holden Centre

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Frankston - Sunday July 4, 6.30pm, Avalon Airport Oval

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v North Melbourne - Sunday July 4, 12.05pm, VU Whitten Oval

