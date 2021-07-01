IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on footy's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- What now for the Tigers? 'Their premiership defence is certainly in tatters'
- The Suns need to sign this gun 'quick smart'
- The AFL's 'non-negotiable': You have to finish the season the way you started it
- If Fremantle beats Carlton, it is in the eight
- We need Victorians to get out there and go to the footy
- The toughest player in the game ... maybe second to Joel Selwood
In this episode ...
0:25 – Was last night a nail in the coffin for Richmond's dynasty?
3:51 – Tigers' struggling champions named
5:49 – What this win means for Gold Coast
7:19 – Touk Miller's massive importance to his side
10:04 – Richmond's crowd numbers
11:32 – COVID's impact on competition integrity
13:48 – Why Victorian fans need to get to the footy this weekend
18:43 – Is this injured, brave star the toughest in the comp?