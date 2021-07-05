IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 16 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Gold Coast v Richmond

Centre bounces: 23

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Touk Miller 141 86% 20 87% Chris Burgess 88 86% 20 87% Brayden Fiorini 101 73% 17 74% David Swallow 105 82% 13 57% Matt Rowell 71 85% 13 57% Sam Flanders 49 60% 6 26% Sam Day 61 81% 3 13%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 4 (4), Jack Lukosious 3 (3).

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Dustin Martin 69 92% 19 83% Mabior Chol 78 70% 15 65% Trent Cotchin 75 68% 15 65% Shai Bolton 55 81% 13 57% Riley Collier-Dawkins 28 63% 11 48% Shane Edwards 39 72% 10 43% Callum Coleman-Jones 3 30% 5 22% Marlion Pickett 56 82% 3 13% Jack Ross 56 67% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 6 (6), Jayden Short 5 (5), Bachar Houli 4 (4), Liam Baker 1 (1), David Astbury 1 (0).

Geelong v Essendon

Centre bounces: 27

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Rhys Stanley 64 63% 22 81% Patrick Dangerfield 149 75% 20 74% Joel Selwood 88 64% 17 63% Brandan Parfitt 74 66% 15 56% Cameron Guthrie 58 66% 14 52% Quinton Narkle 57 63% 13 48% Mark Blicavs 72 88% 5 19% Zach Tuohy 104 84% 1 4% Max Holmes 33 53% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 3 (1), Tom Stewart 2 (2), Isaac Smith 1 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1), Tom Atkins 1 (0), Sam Menegola 1 (0).

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sam Draper 53 82% 25 93% Darcy Parish 143 86% 25 93% Zach Merrett 143 87% 24 89% Jake Stringer 112 82% 23 85% Archie Perkins 36 64% 5 19% Kyle Langford 65 86% 3 11% Peter Wright 48 79% 2 7% Alec Waterman 38 73% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 4 (4), Mason Redman 4 (3).

Melbourne v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 20

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Clayton Oliver 104 85% 16 80% Christian Petracca 136 92% 16 80% Max Gawn 96 92% 12 60% Jack Viney 77 77% 10 50% James Harmes 86 72% 9 45% Luke Jackson 62 81% 8 40% Tom Sparrow 56 55% 4 20% Kysaiah Pickett 32 67% 3 15% James Jordon 59 65% 2 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6), Christian Salem 2 (2), Harrison Petty 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1).

GWS

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Josh Kelly 114 82% 15 75% Jacob Hopper 70 78% 15 75% Shane Mumford 78 77% 14 70% Tim Taranto 115 82% 11 55% Callan Ward 112 73% 11 55% Tom Green 90 73% 8 40% Matt Flynn 20 75% 6 30%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 7 (4), Harry Perryman 3 (3), Callan Ward 1 (1), Sam Reid 1 (1), Lachie Ash 1 (1).

Adelaide v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 29

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 87 88% 25 86% Rory Laird 118 79% 23 79% Rory Sloane 87 87% 23 79% Ben Keays 91 80% 23 79% Harry Schoenberg 68 68% 10 34% Paul Seedsman 80 77% 4 14% Riley Thilthorpe 46 88% 4 14% Luke Pedlar 49 77% 3 10% Sam Berry 46 80% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 6 (4), Luke Brown 3 (3).

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Oscar McInerney 87 91% 27 93% Jarryd Lyons 133 88% 23 79% Deven Robertson 78 74% 19 66% Rhys Mathieson 62 65% 15 52% Dayne Zorko 97 79% 12 41% Zac Bailey 94 86% 10 34% Hugh McCluggage 74 80% 8 28% Joe Daniher 61 90% 2 7%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 7 (7), Grant Birchall 3 (2).

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 24

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jonathon Ceglar 91 76% 20 83% Jaeger O'Meara 75 84% 19 79% Tom Mitchell 108 83% 16 67% James Worpel 96 83% 16 67% Jai Newcombe 57 71% 10 42% Liam Shiels 73 83% 9 38% Ben McEvoy 86 83% 4 17% Conor Nash 24 82% 1 4% Luke Breust 35 78% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 5 (4), Jack Scrimshaw 2 (1), Shaun Burgoyne 1 (1).

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Scott Lycett 89 93% 24 100% Travis Boak 100 82% 22 92% Ollie Wines 151 75% 19 79% Willem Drew 73 75% 15 63% Karl Amon 109 79% 9 38% Connor Rozee 60 87% 5 21% Sam Powell-Pepper 44 66% 2 8%

Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 4 (4), Jarrod Lienert 3 (3), Ryan Burton 3 (3), Tom Jonas 1 (1).

Fremantle v Carlton

Centre bounces: 24

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sean Darcy 116 85% 21 88% Nat Fyfe 67 87% 18 75% David Mundy 82 73% 17 71% Caleb Serong 65 80% 13 54% Andrew Brayshaw 124 73% 12 50% Adam Cerra 98 77% 12 50% Rory Lobb 48 100% 3 13%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (3), Nathan Wilson 3 (3), James Aish 1 (1).

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Patrick Cripps 69 86% 21 88% Tom De Koning 63 68% 19 79% Paddy Dow 67 82% 19 79% Matthew Kennedy 95 78% 17 71% Sam Walsh 128 90% 7 29% Levi Casboult 40 78% 5 21% Sam Petrevski-Seton 53 74% 4 17% Ed Curnow 67 89% 3 13% Jack Martin 56 80% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 9 (8), Jacob Weitering 4 (3), Adam Saad 2 (2), Liam Stocker 1 (1).

Sydney v West Coast

Centre bounces: 25

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 88 86% 21 84% Luke Parker 100 79% 20 80% George Hewett 83 72% 17 68% Callum Mills 116 77% 17 68% Josh P. Kennedy 91 72% 14 56% Oliver Florent 95 84% 4 16% Joel Amartey 70 84% 4 16% Errol Gulden 88 71% 2 8% James Bell 72 75% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 4 (4), Harry Cunningham 3 (3), Justin McInerney 1 (1).

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Nic Naitanui 71 64% 18 72% Tim Kelly 97 83% 18 72% Elliot Yeo 118 79% 18 72% Luke Shuey 63 70% 17 68% Dom Sheed 129 86% 14 56% Nathan Vardy 40 74% 7 28% Jack Redden 18 28% 5 20% Liam Duggan 92 89% 3 12%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 5 (5), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2), Alex Witherden 2 (2).

Collingwood v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 22

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Scott Pendlebury 102 82% 20 91% Taylor Adams 109 84% 17 77% Brodie Grundy 99 76% 16 73% Jordan De Goey 124 86% 10 45% Darcy Cameron 40 71% 6 27% Jamie Elliott 50 82% 5 23% Jack Crisp 99 89% 5 23% Josh Daicos 95 71% 3 14% Finlay Macrae 5 10% 3 14% Steele Sidebottom 47 83% 3 14%

Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 6 (6), Brayden Maynard 2 (1), Jack Crisp 1 (1), Jordan Roughead 1 (1).

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Steele 157 87% 20 91% Luke Dunstan 117 89% 19 86% Brad Crouch 81 74% 19 86% Paddy Ryder 72 71% 17 77% Ryan Byrnes 60 73% 7 32% Rowan Marshall 91 64% 5 23% Sebastian Ross 78 87% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 5 (5), Bradley Hill 4 (4), Jack Sinclair 2 (1), Jimmy Webster 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 31

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Macrae 94 84% 26 84% Marcus Bontempelli 104 86% 24 77% Tom Liberatore 119 75% 22 71% Bailey Smith 64 78% 21 68% Tim English 54 81% 20 65% Lewis Young 63 82% 10 32% Josh Bruce 57 88% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 9 (9), Taylor Duryea 3 (3), Bailey Williams 1 (1).

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Ben Cunnington 131 80% 23 74% Jy Simpkin 99 83% 23 74% Luke Davies-Uniacke 71 81% 22 71% Todd Goldstein 100 85% 20 65% Tristan Xerri 37 76% 11 35% Tarryn Thomas 86 74% 10 32% Will Phillips 35 66% 9 29% Jaidyn Stephenson 71 86% 6 19%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 8 (7), Aaron Hall 3 (2), Robbie Tarrant 1 (1).

