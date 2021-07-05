IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round 16 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Gold Coast v Richmond

Centre bounces: 23

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Touk Miller

141

86%

20

87%

Chris Burgess

88

86%

20

87%

Brayden Fiorini

101

73%

17

74%

David Swallow

105

82%

13

57%

Matt Rowell

71

85%

13

57%

Sam Flanders

49

60%

6

26%

Sam Day

61

81%

3

13%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 4 (4), Jack Lukosious 3 (3).

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Dustin Martin

69

92%

19

83%

Mabior Chol

78

70%

15

65%

Trent Cotchin

75

68%

15

65%

Shai Bolton

55

81%

13

57%

Riley Collier-Dawkins

28

63%

11

48%

Shane Edwards

39

72%

10

43%

Callum Coleman-Jones

3

30%

5

22%

Marlion Pickett

56

82%

3

13%

Jack Ross

56

67%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 6 (6), Jayden Short 5 (5), Bachar Houli 4 (4), Liam Baker 1 (1), David Astbury 1 (0).

Geelong v Essendon

Centre bounces: 27

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Rhys Stanley

64

63%

22

81%

Patrick Dangerfield

149

75%

20

74%

Joel Selwood

88

64%

17

63%

Brandan Parfitt

74

66%

15

56%

Cameron Guthrie

58

66%

14

52%

Quinton Narkle

57

63%

13

48%

Mark Blicavs

72

88%

5

19%

Zach Tuohy

104

84%

1

4%

Max Holmes

33

53%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 3 (1), Tom Stewart 2 (2), Isaac Smith 1 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1), Tom Atkins 1 (0), Sam Menegola 1 (0).

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sam Draper

53

82%

25

93%

Darcy Parish

143

86%

25

93%

Zach Merrett

143

87%

24

89%

Jake Stringer

112

82%

23

85%

Archie Perkins

36

64%

5

19%

Kyle Langford

65

86%

3

11%

Peter Wright

48

79%

2

7%

Alec Waterman

38

73%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 4 (4), Mason Redman 4 (3).

Melbourne v GWS Giants

Centre bounces: 20

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Clayton Oliver

104

85%

16

80%

Christian Petracca

136

92%

16

80%

Max Gawn

96

92%

12

60%

Jack Viney

77

77%

10

50%

James Harmes

86

72%

9

45%

Luke Jackson

62

81%

8

40%

Tom Sparrow

56

55%

4

20%

Kysaiah Pickett

32

67%

3

15%

James Jordon

59

65%

2

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6), Christian Salem 2 (2), Harrison Petty 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1).

GWS

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Josh Kelly

114

82%

15

75%

Jacob Hopper

70

78%

15

75%

Shane Mumford

78

77%

14

70%

Tim Taranto

115

82%

11

55%

Callan Ward

112

73%

11

55%

Tom Green

90

73%

8

40%

Matt Flynn

20

75%

6

30%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 7 (4), Harry Perryman 3 (3), Callan Ward 1 (1), Sam Reid 1 (1), Lachie Ash 1 (1).

Adelaide v Brisbane

Centre bounces: 29

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

87

88%

25

86%

Rory Laird

118

79%

23

79%

Rory Sloane

87

87%

23

79%

Ben Keays

91

80%

23

79%

Harry Schoenberg

68

68%

10

34%

Paul Seedsman

80

77%

4

14%

Riley Thilthorpe

46

88%

4

14%

Luke Pedlar

49

77%

3

10%

Sam Berry

46

80%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 6 (4), Luke Brown 3 (3).

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Oscar McInerney

87

91%

27

93%

Jarryd Lyons

133

88%

23

79%

Deven Robertson

78

74%

19

66%

Rhys Mathieson

62

65%

15

52%

Dayne Zorko

97

79%

12

41%

Zac Bailey

94

86%

10

34%

Hugh McCluggage

74

80%

8

28%

Joe Daniher

61

90%

2

7%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 7 (7), Grant Birchall 3 (2).

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

Centre bounces: 24

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jonathon Ceglar

91

76%

20

83%

Jaeger O'Meara

75

84%

19

79%

Tom Mitchell

108

83%

16

67%

James Worpel

96

83%

16

67%

Jai Newcombe

57

71%

10

42%

Liam Shiels

73

83%

9

38%

Ben McEvoy

86

83%

4

17%

Conor Nash

24

82%

1

4%

Luke Breust

35

78%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 5 (4), Jack Scrimshaw 2 (1), Shaun Burgoyne 1 (1).

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Scott Lycett

89

93%

24

100%

Travis Boak

100

82%

22

92%

Ollie Wines

151

75%

19

79%

Willem Drew

73

75%

15

63%

Karl Amon

109

79%

9

38%

Connor Rozee

60

87%

5

21%

Sam Powell-Pepper

44

66%

2

8%

Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 4 (4), Jarrod Lienert 3 (3), Ryan Burton 3 (3), Tom Jonas 1 (1).

Fremantle v Carlton

Centre bounces: 24

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sean Darcy

116

85%

21

88%

Nat Fyfe

67

87%

18

75%

David Mundy

82

73%

17

71%

Caleb Serong

65

80%

13

54%

Andrew Brayshaw

124

73%

12

50%

Adam Cerra

98

77%

12

50%

Rory Lobb

48

100%

3

13%

Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (3), Nathan Wilson 3 (3), James Aish 1 (1).

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Patrick Cripps

69

86%

21

88%

Tom De Koning

63

68%

19

79%

Paddy Dow

67

82%

19

79%

Matthew Kennedy

95

78%

17

71%

Sam Walsh

128

90%

7

29%

Levi Casboult

40

78%

5

21%

Sam Petrevski-Seton

53

74%

4

17%

Ed Curnow

67

89%

3

13%

Jack Martin

56

80%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 9 (8), Jacob Weitering 4 (3), Adam Saad 2 (2), Liam Stocker 1 (1).

Sydney v West Coast

Centre bounces: 25

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

88

86%

21

84%

Luke Parker

100

79%

20

80%

George Hewett

83

72%

17

68%

Callum Mills

116

77%

17

68%

Josh P. Kennedy

91

72%

14

56%

Oliver Florent

95

84%

4

16%

Joel Amartey

70

84%

4

16%

Errol Gulden

88

71%

2

8%

James Bell

72

75%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 4 (4), Harry Cunningham 3 (3), Justin McInerney 1 (1).

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Nic Naitanui

71

64%

18

72%

Tim Kelly

97

83%

18

72%

Elliot Yeo

118

79%

18

72%

Luke Shuey

63

70%

17

68%

Dom Sheed

129

86%

14

56%

Nathan Vardy

40

74%

7

28%

Jack Redden

18

28%

5

20%

Liam Duggan

92

89%

3

12%

Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 5 (5), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2), Alex Witherden 2 (2).

Collingwood v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 22

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Scott Pendlebury

102

82%

20

91%

Taylor Adams

109

84%

17

77%

Brodie Grundy

99

76%

16

73%

Jordan De Goey

124

86%

10

45%

Darcy Cameron

40

71%

6

27%

Jamie Elliott

50

82%

5

23%

Jack Crisp

99

89%

5

23%

Josh Daicos

95

71%

3

14%

Finlay Macrae

5

10%

3

14%

Steele Sidebottom

47

83%

3

14%

Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 6 (6), Brayden Maynard 2 (1), Jack Crisp 1 (1), Jordan Roughead 1 (1).

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Steele

157

87%

20

91%

Luke Dunstan

117

89%

19

86%

Brad Crouch

81

74%

19

86%

Paddy Ryder

72

71%

17

77%

Ryan Byrnes

60

73%

7

32%

Rowan Marshall

91

64%

5

23%

Sebastian Ross

78

87%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 5 (5), Bradley Hill 4 (4), Jack Sinclair 2 (1), Jimmy Webster 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne

Centre bounces: 31

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Macrae

94

84%

26

84%

Marcus Bontempelli

104

86%

24

77%

Tom Liberatore

119

75%

22

71%

Bailey Smith

64

78%

21

68%

Tim English

54

81%

20

65%

Lewis Young

63

82%

10

32%

Josh Bruce

57

88%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 9 (9), Taylor Duryea 3 (3), Bailey Williams 1 (1).

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Ben Cunnington

131

80%

23

74%

Jy Simpkin

99

83%

23

74%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

71

81%

22

71%

Todd Goldstein

100

85%

20

65%

Tristan Xerri

37

76%

11

35%

Tarryn Thomas

86

74%

10

32%

Will Phillips

35

66%

9

29%

Jaidyn Stephenson

71

86%

6

19%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 8 (7), Aaron Hall 3 (2), Robbie Tarrant 1 (1).

