IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round 16 CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Gold Coast v Richmond
Centre bounces: 23
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Touk Miller
|
141
|
86%
|
20
|
87%
|
Chris Burgess
|
88
|
86%
|
20
|
87%
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
101
|
73%
|
17
|
74%
|
David Swallow
|
105
|
82%
|
13
|
57%
|
Matt Rowell
|
71
|
85%
|
13
|
57%
|
Sam Flanders
|
49
|
60%
|
6
|
26%
|
Sam Day
|
61
|
81%
|
3
|
13%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 4 (4), Jack Lukosious 3 (3).
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Dustin Martin
|
69
|
92%
|
19
|
83%
|
Mabior Chol
|
78
|
70%
|
15
|
65%
|
Trent Cotchin
|
75
|
68%
|
15
|
65%
|
Shai Bolton
|
55
|
81%
|
13
|
57%
|
Riley Collier-Dawkins
|
28
|
63%
|
11
|
48%
|
Shane Edwards
|
39
|
72%
|
10
|
43%
|
Callum Coleman-Jones
|
3
|
30%
|
5
|
22%
|
Marlion Pickett
|
56
|
82%
|
3
|
13%
|
Jack Ross
|
56
|
67%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Nick Vlastuin 6 (6), Jayden Short 5 (5), Bachar Houli 4 (4), Liam Baker 1 (1), David Astbury 1 (0).
Geelong v Essendon
Centre bounces: 27
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Rhys Stanley
|
64
|
63%
|
22
|
81%
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
149
|
75%
|
20
|
74%
|
Joel Selwood
|
88
|
64%
|
17
|
63%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
74
|
66%
|
15
|
56%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
58
|
66%
|
14
|
52%
|
Quinton Narkle
|
57
|
63%
|
13
|
48%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
72
|
88%
|
5
|
19%
|
Zach Tuohy
|
104
|
84%
|
1
|
4%
|
Max Holmes
|
33
|
53%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Zach Tuohy 3 (1), Tom Stewart 2 (2), Isaac Smith 1 (1), Lachie Henderson 1 (1), Tom Atkins 1 (0), Sam Menegola 1 (0).
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sam Draper
|
53
|
82%
|
25
|
93%
|
Darcy Parish
|
143
|
86%
|
25
|
93%
|
Zach Merrett
|
143
|
87%
|
24
|
89%
|
Jake Stringer
|
112
|
82%
|
23
|
85%
|
Archie Perkins
|
36
|
64%
|
5
|
19%
|
Kyle Langford
|
65
|
86%
|
3
|
11%
|
Peter Wright
|
48
|
79%
|
2
|
7%
|
Alec Waterman
|
38
|
73%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Jordan Ridley 4 (4), Mason Redman 4 (3).
Melbourne v GWS Giants
Centre bounces: 20
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
104
|
85%
|
16
|
80%
|
Christian Petracca
|
136
|
92%
|
16
|
80%
|
Max Gawn
|
96
|
92%
|
12
|
60%
|
Jack Viney
|
77
|
77%
|
10
|
50%
|
James Harmes
|
86
|
72%
|
9
|
45%
|
Luke Jackson
|
62
|
81%
|
8
|
40%
|
Tom Sparrow
|
56
|
55%
|
4
|
20%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
32
|
67%
|
3
|
15%
|
James Jordon
|
59
|
65%
|
2
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Steven May 6 (6), Christian Salem 2 (2), Harrison Petty 1 (1), Trent Rivers 1 (1).
GWS
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Josh Kelly
|
114
|
82%
|
15
|
75%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
70
|
78%
|
15
|
75%
|
Shane Mumford
|
78
|
77%
|
14
|
70%
|
Tim Taranto
|
115
|
82%
|
11
|
55%
|
Callan Ward
|
112
|
73%
|
11
|
55%
|
Tom Green
|
90
|
73%
|
8
|
40%
|
Matt Flynn
|
20
|
75%
|
6
|
30%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 7 (4), Harry Perryman 3 (3), Callan Ward 1 (1), Sam Reid 1 (1), Lachie Ash 1 (1).
Adelaide v Brisbane
Centre bounces: 29
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
87
|
88%
|
25
|
86%
|
Rory Laird
|
118
|
79%
|
23
|
79%
|
Rory Sloane
|
87
|
87%
|
23
|
79%
|
Ben Keays
|
91
|
80%
|
23
|
79%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
68
|
68%
|
10
|
34%
|
Paul Seedsman
|
80
|
77%
|
4
|
14%
|
Riley Thilthorpe
|
46
|
88%
|
4
|
14%
|
Luke Pedlar
|
49
|
77%
|
3
|
10%
|
Sam Berry
|
46
|
80%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 6 (4), Luke Brown 3 (3).
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
87
|
91%
|
27
|
93%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
133
|
88%
|
23
|
79%
|
Deven Robertson
|
78
|
74%
|
19
|
66%
|
Rhys Mathieson
|
62
|
65%
|
15
|
52%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
97
|
79%
|
12
|
41%
|
Zac Bailey
|
94
|
86%
|
10
|
34%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
74
|
80%
|
8
|
28%
|
Joe Daniher
|
61
|
90%
|
2
|
7%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 7 (7), Grant Birchall 3 (2).
Hawthorn v Port Adelaide
Centre bounces: 24
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jonathon Ceglar
|
91
|
76%
|
20
|
83%
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
75
|
84%
|
19
|
79%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
108
|
83%
|
16
|
67%
|
James Worpel
|
96
|
83%
|
16
|
67%
|
Jai Newcombe
|
57
|
71%
|
10
|
42%
|
Liam Shiels
|
73
|
83%
|
9
|
38%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
86
|
83%
|
4
|
17%
|
Conor Nash
|
24
|
82%
|
1
|
4%
|
Luke Breust
|
35
|
78%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 5 (4), Jack Scrimshaw 2 (1), Shaun Burgoyne 1 (1).
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Scott Lycett
|
89
|
93%
|
24
|
100%
|
Travis Boak
|
100
|
82%
|
22
|
92%
|
Ollie Wines
|
151
|
75%
|
19
|
79%
|
Willem Drew
|
73
|
75%
|
15
|
63%
|
Karl Amon
|
109
|
79%
|
9
|
38%
|
Connor Rozee
|
60
|
87%
|
5
|
21%
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
44
|
66%
|
2
|
8%
Kick-ins (play on): Trent McKenzie 4 (4), Jarrod Lienert 3 (3), Ryan Burton 3 (3), Tom Jonas 1 (1).
Fremantle v Carlton
Centre bounces: 24
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sean Darcy
|
116
|
85%
|
21
|
88%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
67
|
87%
|
18
|
75%
|
David Mundy
|
82
|
73%
|
17
|
71%
|
Caleb Serong
|
65
|
80%
|
13
|
54%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
124
|
73%
|
12
|
50%
|
Adam Cerra
|
98
|
77%
|
12
|
50%
|
Rory Lobb
|
48
|
100%
|
3
|
13%
Kick-ins (play on): Luke Ryan 4 (3), Nathan Wilson 3 (3), James Aish 1 (1).
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
69
|
86%
|
21
|
88%
|
Tom De Koning
|
63
|
68%
|
19
|
79%
|
Paddy Dow
|
67
|
82%
|
19
|
79%
|
Matthew Kennedy
|
95
|
78%
|
17
|
71%
|
Sam Walsh
|
128
|
90%
|
7
|
29%
|
Levi Casboult
|
40
|
78%
|
5
|
21%
|
Sam Petrevski-Seton
|
53
|
74%
|
4
|
17%
|
Ed Curnow
|
67
|
89%
|
3
|
13%
|
Jack Martin
|
56
|
80%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Nic Newman 9 (8), Jacob Weitering 4 (3), Adam Saad 2 (2), Liam Stocker 1 (1).
Sydney v West Coast
Centre bounces: 25
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Hickey
|
88
|
86%
|
21
|
84%
|
Luke Parker
|
100
|
79%
|
20
|
80%
|
George Hewett
|
83
|
72%
|
17
|
68%
|
Callum Mills
|
116
|
77%
|
17
|
68%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
91
|
72%
|
14
|
56%
|
Oliver Florent
|
95
|
84%
|
4
|
16%
|
Joel Amartey
|
70
|
84%
|
4
|
16%
|
Errol Gulden
|
88
|
71%
|
2
|
8%
|
James Bell
|
72
|
75%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 4 (4), Harry Cunningham 3 (3), Justin McInerney 1 (1).
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
71
|
64%
|
18
|
72%
|
Tim Kelly
|
97
|
83%
|
18
|
72%
|
Elliot Yeo
|
118
|
79%
|
18
|
72%
|
Luke Shuey
|
63
|
70%
|
17
|
68%
|
Dom Sheed
|
129
|
86%
|
14
|
56%
|
Nathan Vardy
|
40
|
74%
|
7
|
28%
|
Jack Redden
|
18
|
28%
|
5
|
20%
|
Liam Duggan
|
92
|
89%
|
3
|
12%
Kick-ins (play on): Shannon Hurn 5 (5), Jeremy McGovern 2 (2), Alex Witherden 2 (2).
Collingwood v St Kilda
Centre bounces: 22
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
102
|
82%
|
20
|
91%
|
Taylor Adams
|
109
|
84%
|
17
|
77%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
99
|
76%
|
16
|
73%
|
Jordan De Goey
|
124
|
86%
|
10
|
45%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
40
|
71%
|
6
|
27%
|
Jamie Elliott
|
50
|
82%
|
5
|
23%
|
Jack Crisp
|
99
|
89%
|
5
|
23%
|
Josh Daicos
|
95
|
71%
|
3
|
14%
|
Finlay Macrae
|
5
|
10%
|
3
|
14%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
47
|
83%
|
3
|
14%
Kick-ins (play on): Chris Mayne 6 (6), Brayden Maynard 2 (1), Jack Crisp 1 (1), Jordan Roughead 1 (1).
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Steele
|
157
|
87%
|
20
|
91%
|
Luke Dunstan
|
117
|
89%
|
19
|
86%
|
Brad Crouch
|
81
|
74%
|
19
|
86%
|
Paddy Ryder
|
72
|
71%
|
17
|
77%
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
60
|
73%
|
7
|
32%
|
Rowan Marshall
|
91
|
64%
|
5
|
23%
|
Sebastian Ross
|
78
|
87%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 5 (5), Bradley Hill 4 (4), Jack Sinclair 2 (1), Jimmy Webster 1 (1).
Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne
Centre bounces: 31
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Macrae
|
94
|
84%
|
26
|
84%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
104
|
86%
|
24
|
77%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
119
|
75%
|
22
|
71%
|
Bailey Smith
|
64
|
78%
|
21
|
68%
|
Tim English
|
54
|
81%
|
20
|
65%
|
Lewis Young
|
63
|
82%
|
10
|
32%
|
Josh Bruce
|
57
|
88%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 9 (9), Taylor Duryea 3 (3), Bailey Williams 1 (1).
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
131
|
80%
|
23
|
74%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
99
|
83%
|
23
|
74%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
71
|
81%
|
22
|
71%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
100
|
85%
|
20
|
65%
|
Tristan Xerri
|
37
|
76%
|
11
|
35%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
86
|
74%
|
10
|
32%
|
Will Phillips
|
35
|
66%
|
9
|
29%
|
Jaidyn Stephenson
|
71
|
86%
|
6
|
19%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Ziebell 8 (7), Aaron Hall 3 (2), Robbie Tarrant 1 (1).
