Josh Kelly in action during the round nine clash between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney Giants at Metricon Stadium on August 2, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has announced the GWS GIANTS will host the Gold Coast SUNS at Mars Stadium in Ballarat during Round 17 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The game at Mars Stadium will commence at 12:40pm AEST on Sunday, July 11.

It will be the first time the GIANTS play at the Stadium while it is the second time for the SUNS after their match against the Western Bulldogs at the venue in Round 4, 2018.

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld thanked both Clubs, the Victorian Government and the City of Ballarat for their support of this game.

"We are really looking forward to returning to Mars Stadium on Sunday and seeing two in-form sides provide a great contest in Ballarat," Mr Auld said.

"The pandemic continues to provide some challenges, but the silver-lining has been allowing us to take some matches to regional Victoria. The great crowds and engagement in Geelong over recent weeks has been testament to the appetite for footy in the regional areas.

"We encourage fans from around the region and beyond to visit Ballarat and all it has to offer.

"On behalf of the AFL we thank the Victorian State Government and the City of Ballarat for their continued support of footy and the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season."

Visit Victoria CEO Brendan McClements encouraged fans to head to the game.

"I encourage footy fans from across the region to head into Mars Stadium to cheer on our visiting teams and allow some extra time to enjoy the great hospitality that Ballarat has to offer.

"Visit Victoria is proud to help the AFL stage matches in regional locations with support from the Regional Events Fund."

City of Ballarat Mayor Daniel Moloney welcomed the opportunity to host more AFL football in Ballarat.

"We thank the AFL and the Victorian Government for the opportunity to host this game at Mars Stadium.

"The Mars Stadium surface is among the best in the league. Our venue management and grounds staff do an outstanding job in maintaining it year-round for community and elite level matches.

"While it’s important to acknowledge these are difficult circumstances for the Giants and the Suns, it’s fantastic to have another opportunity to showcase this wonderful venue on a big stage, and we’re glad to help."

GIANTS Chief Executive David Matthews said: "We’re delighted to be taking an AFL game to a regional part of Australia that rarely gets to host this kind of event.

"On behalf of the GIANTS and SUNS, I’d like to thank the AFL and the Ballarat community for welcoming us during this unique period and I know both clubs are looking forward to putting on a great game for the people of the region."

Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison said: "We look forward to welcoming GWS and Gold Coast Suns to Ballarat this weekend to play at our world-class sporting venue in the heart of regional Victoria."

Ticket on sale times via Ticketmaster

GWS Giants Members – Wednesday 10:00am

GC SUNS Members – Wednesday 12:00pm

General Public – Wednesday 2:00pm

The match will be broadcast live on the Seven Network in New South Wales and Queensland and live nationally via Foxtel and Kayo.

The AFL continues to work closely with respective State Governments, all AFL Clubs and other key stakeholders to best manage the relevant border restrictions currently in place, ensuring the health and safety of the community remains paramount.

The venue for the remaining match of Round 17, Brisbane Lions vs St Kilda, will be confirmed shortly.

Round 17 fixture

Thursday, July 8

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST, Seven

Friday, July 9

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, July 10

Hawthorn v Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

Brisbane v St Kilda TBC, 7.25pm AEST, Seven

Sunday, July 11

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 12.40pm AEST, Fox

Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST, Seven

Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.10pm AEST, Fox

Monday, July 12

West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST, Fox