ESSENDON has locked in Darcy Parish to a new deal, with the Brownlow Medal contender signing a two-year contract extension.

The Bombers midfielder has committed to the club until the end of 2023, when he will hit free agency.

After starting the season out of Essendon's first-choice midfield, continuing a trend from previous seasons, rival clubs started to believe Parish could be up for grabs this season.

However they were informed about two months ago that there would be no chance of a move, with the Bombers warding off interest from Geelong and others in the 23-year-old.

Holding off until the second half of the season to kickstart contract discussions has also paid off for Parish, who has increased his value as his career-best season has exploded.

Parish has averaged 32 disposals this season to place him fourth in the AFL, while he is second in the competition for clearances and first for centre clearances.

The former No.5 pick has also enjoyed a string of best-on-ground performances that have rocketed him into Brownlow Medal contention and also seen him land a trio of standout games that have landed him the Anzac Day Medal, Yiooken Award and the Country Medal against Geelong.

Parish was only afforded permanent midfield positioning once Jye Caldwell (hamstring) and Dylan Shiel (knee) went down with injury in round two but he has showed his class around the ball and currently sits fifth in the AFL Coaches' Association's votes for player of the year.

His signature follows that of midfield partner Zach Merrett, who signed a six-year deal earlier this year.

The Bombers are in negotiations on a new deal for Jake Stringer, whose four-year contract expires at the end of this season.