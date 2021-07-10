Marcus Bontempelli celebrates as the final siren sounds to end the 2016 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

SINCE they played in that memorable 2016 Toyota AFL Grand Final, the Western Bulldogs and Sydney have both gone about rebuilding in their own way.

After winning its historic first premiership in 62 years, the Dogs spent a couple of seasons out of finals and had to figure out how to recapture that remarkable form.

Although the midfield core remains the same – Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae, Tom Liberatore and Lachie Hunter - it might come as a surprise just how many changes the Bulldogs have made, both through the draft and at the trade table.

Sydney conversely remained in contention the following two years before taking a rare trip down the ladder the next two.

John Longmire looks on after the 2016 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

John Longmire's team has rejuvenated mainly from within.

The two paths have brought the Bulldogs and Swans back into premiership contention in 2021 and a crunch clash looms at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Two of the most exciting teams to watch in the competition will face off with genuine stakes against one another for the first time in almost five years.

Let's analyse their respective journeys back to the promised land.

Western Bulldogs

It's hard to believe the Dogs haven't won a final since that glorious Saturday afternoon at the MCG in early October, 2016, but they haven't, twice missing the top eight altogether followed by elimination final losses to GWS in 2019 and St Kilda last year.

The genesis of the current top-of-the-table team remains from 2016, with eight premiership players expected to run out on Sunday: Bontempelli, Macrae, Liberatore, Hunter, Jason Johannisen, Caleb Daniel, Zaine Cordy and Toby McLean.

Tom Liberatore and Marcus Bontempelli celebrate with fans after the 2016 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

There's also injured duo Josh Dunkley and Easton Wood part of the best 22, while Mitch Wallis is now back in the team after breaking his leg in 2016 and missing out on the Grand Final win.

That leaves a lot of change in just five years for a club that was hailed as winning ahead of its time.

The Bulldogs have developed well from within – Bailey Dale and Bailey Williams were already on their list in 2016 and have now become regulars.

The draft that came less than two months following the flag also helped lay some of the foundation for the current team.

Tim English (No.19), Patrick Lipinski (No.28) and Lewis Young (No.49) all came from the 2016 draft, while gun forward Aaron Naughton (No.9) arrived 12 months later.

Finishing 10th and 13th in 2017 and 2018 respectively was disappointing but had some silver linings, allowing the Dogs access to Naughton and then Bailey Smith (No.7) in successive drafts.

It was following that second year of missing finals the Bulldogs decided to start 'topping up' during the Trade Period, beginning with two-time premiership Hawk Taylor Duryea.

With its midfield going to a new level in 2019, they were back into the finals, but soundly beaten by Greater Western Sydney in the first week.

This is when the key posts were addressed, going out and getting full-back Alex Keath from Adelaide and full-forward Josh Bruce from St Kilda to complement an army of fleet-footed mids.

Another finals exit last year to the Saints and another trip to the trade table, acquiring Adam Treloar, Stefan Martin and Mitch Hannan.

They've still walked the trade and draft tightrope though, bringing in Cody Weightman and untried No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in the past two years.

So, although the core of the 2016 flag team remains, the Bulldogs have regenerated more than you may think, initially through the draft, and ultimately through trade.

Sydney

The 2016 premiership will always feel like the one that got away for the Swans.

A battle-hardened team with a touch of fresh talent won the minor premiership and was appearing in its third Grand Final in five seasons, beating Hawthorn in 2012 then losing a rematch in 2014.

The star-studded midfield included three 2016 All-Australians – Dan Hannebery, Josh Kennedy and Luke Parker – as well as past All-Australians in co-captains Kieren Jack and Jarrad McVeigh, and an emerging Tom Mitchell.

Tom Mitchell and Isaac Heeney celebrate a goal in the 2016 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans had a 2016 All-Australian at either end of the field too, in Lance Franklin and Dane Rampe, with five players the most one club has provided to the team since Geelong contributed six in 2010.

But history has shown this illustrious group was coming to the end of its push for premierships.

The Swans made it to a semi-final in 2017 and lost an elimination final to the Giants in 2018 before missing out the past two seasons.

The current team still includes nine players from the 2016 Grand Final.

Co-captains Kennedy and Parker still lead the midfield, with Franklin and Rampe the forward and defensive pillars.

Luke Parker and Josh Kennedy lead the Swans out in round seven, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Callum Mills, Tom Papley and George Hewett were in their first seasons of senior football in 2016, with Isaac Heeney in his second and Jake Lloyd his third, but all are now integral parts of the team.

While all clubs look to use the draft to regenerate their list, it’s the Swans’ success with later picks and rookie selections that stands out for driving their swift surge back up the ladder.

Oliver Florent (No.11) and Academy graduate Nick Blakey (10) are the only first-round draftees added recently and playing regularly, while the Swans nailed their picks on Will Hayward (21), James Rowbottom (25), Errol Gulden (32), Tom McCartin (33) Chad Warner (39), Justin McInerney (44) and Jordan Dawson (56).

The team that thrashed West Coast last week included eight players taken in rookie drafts, with Sam Wicks, Joel Amartey, James Bell and Robbie Fox selected since the 2016 decider, and Rampe, Papley, Lloyd and Harry Cunningham prior to it.

Other than Franklin and Kennedy, Tom Hickey is the only regular brought in from another club, claiming the ruck role vacated by the luckless Sam Naismith, who has suffered multiple knee injuries since 2016.

Rather than topping up on experienced players to boost their bounce back, the Swans’ rapid re-emergence has been built on a solid core, shrewd draft selections and impressive player development.