THE AFL has finalised the fixture for round 17 and has provided clubs with key updates relating to matches for round 18 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The venue for the final match of Round 17 has been confirmed with the Brisbane Lions to host St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, at 7:25pm AEST on Saturday, July 10.

The decision to play the game on the Gold Coast was made in consultation with the Brisbane Lions and, while Greater Brisbane remains a red zone for travel from Victoria, it allows St Kilda to fly in and fly out of the Gold Coast via a charter flight. Supporters who are based in Greater Brisbane are permitted to travel to Metricon Stadium to attend the game.

Round 17

Thursday, July 8

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST, Seven

Friday, July 9

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, July 10

Hawthorn v Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

Brisbane v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST, Seven

Sunday, July 11

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at TBC, 12.40pm AEST, Fox

Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST, Seven

Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.10pm AEST, Fox

Monday, July 12

West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST, Fox

Round 18

Thursday, July 15

Fremantle v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST, Seven

Friday, July 16

Richmond v Brisbane at MCG, 7.50pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, July 17

GWS Giants v Sydney Swans at TBC, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

Melbourne v Hawthorn MCG, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST, Seven

Sunday, July 18

North Melbourne v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST, Fox

Collingwood v Carlton at MCG, 3.20pm AEST, Seven

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST, Fox

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said he was pleased to be able to confirm details for upcoming rounds.

“We are pleased to be in a position to be able to confirm the times and locations for Round 17 and eight of the nine games for Round 18, providing the maximum amount of time possible for clubs to prepare and for fans to plan their weekends,” Mr Auld said.

“While the pandemic has continued to challenge us for multiple rounds this season, we are trying to provide supporters with as much certainty as we can to watch their teams.

“I want to acknowledge the GWS GIANTS and Sydney Swans football clubs who remain in Victoria – we will continue to closely monitor the situation in New South Wales and hope to reunite both clubs with their families as soon possible.

“As we navigate the situation across the country, we will continue to work closely with respective State Governments, all AFL Clubs and other key stakeholders while ensuring the health and safety of the community remains paramount.”

Information relating to crowds and ticketing for the Round will be communicated as soon as those detailed are finalised.