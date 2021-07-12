Nick Hind and Will Snelling after the Bombers' win over Adelaide in round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

UPSETS galore in round 17 has seen Melbourne return to the top of the ladder, the reigning champs sink even further and the race for the final two spots in the eight open up significantly.

The Demons found their mojo in a big win over Port Adelaide on Thursday night that sees Simon Goodwin's take a stranglehold on an all-important double chance.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

The Western Bulldogs' surprise loss to Sydney saw last week's ladder-leaders drop to second place, while Brisbane is clinging to fourth after its shock defeat to St Kilda.

The action is really heating up at the bottom of the top eight with Richmond slumping to 12th after its fourth loss in a row. West Coast's third straight loss has it clinging onto eighth spot behind crosstown rivals Fremantle in seventh, but St Kilda, GWS, Essendon and the Tigers are all in the hunt for what promises to be a thrilling finish to the season.

Check out your club's finish to the season below.

Carlton, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Collingwood, Hawthorn and North Melbourne have not been considered.

1. Melbourne

52 points (13 wins, three losses), 129.9 per cent

Thursday night's win over Port Adelaide gives Simon Goodwin's side a crucial two-game buffer – plus more than 10 per cent – inside the top-four with six matches remaining. Only a debacle from here would see the Demons miss a double chance. The next fortnight should prove percentage boosters which will then be followed by a tough two-week stretch against the Western Bulldogs and West Coast on the road. Provided they beat Adelaide at the MCG, the Demons could be fighting for a top-two slot when they travel to Geelong to finish the home and away season. – Mitch Cleary

The run home

R18: Hawthorn @ MCG

R19: Gold Coast @ TIO Stadium

R20: Western Bulldogs @ MCG

R21: West Coast @ Optus Stadium

R22: Adelaide @ MCG

R23: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

2. Western Bulldogs

48 points (12 wins, four losses), 142.4 per cent

The Dogs' disappointing loss to the Swans on Sunday has cost them top spot for now, but they get the chance to keep the pressure on the Dees over the next fortnight with winnable matches against the Suns and the Crows. Their round 20 showdown against the Demons may yet decide who claims the minor premiership, although things are starting to tighten up near the top with just two wins separating second and sixth. The Dogs host fellow premiership contender Port Adelaide in the final round and this clash could help shape the makeup of the top four. - Jonathan Healy

The run home

R18: Gold Coast @ Metricon Stadium

R19: Adelaide @ Mars Stadium

R20: Melbourne @ MCG

R21: Essendon @ Marvel Stadium

R22: Hawthorn @ UTAS Stadium

R23: Port Adelaide @ Marvel Stadium

3. Geelong

48 points (12 wins, four losses), 124.9 percent

Geelong's grip on a top-four spot has been bolstered by Port Adelaide's loss on Thursday night, its victory over Carlton on Saturday evening and a rather routine run home. There's a short break before next week's trip to Optus Stadium to face Fremantle, but Geelong enjoys three straight games on its home turf at GMHBA Stadium to finish the year. Should they survive the next three weeks unscathed, that means you can almost pencil the Cats down to earn themselves a double-chance. - Riley Beveridge

The run home

R18: Fremantle @ Optus Stadium

R19: Richmond @ MCG

R20: North Melbourne @ Blundstone Arena

R21: GWS Giants @ GMHBA Stadium

R22: St Kilda @ GMHBA Stadium

R23: Melbourne @ GMHBA Stadium

4. Brisbane

44 points (11 wins, five losses), 129 per cent

Although the Lions still have a relatively friendly run home, losing to the Saints puts a question mark over their spot in the top four. Playing Richmond at the MCG in Jack Riewoldt's 300th game on Friday night now looms as a huge match to right the ship and tighten a grip on the double chance. Perhaps above all else, Brisbane has six matches to figure out a new forward structure without injured Eric Hipwood. - Michael Whiting

The run home

R18: Richmond @ MCG

R19: Hawthorn @ MCG

R20: Gold Coast @ Gabba

R21: Fremantle @ Optus Stadium

R22: Collingwood @ Gabba

R23: West Coast @ Gabba

5. Port Adelaide

44 points (11 wins, five losses), 119.8 per cent

The loss to Melbourne leaves the Power with a winless record against the current top four, while they shaved off more than five per cent which could prove costly in six weeks' time. The only positive of the weekend was seeing Brisbane lose to St Kilda which leaves them even on points with the fourth-placed Lions. The Power themselves face the Saints next week in the midst of a barnstorming run with a loss just about enough to kiss goodbye to any top-two chances for Ken Hinkley's side. They should enter favourites in each of the next four matches thereafter, however a final round date with the Western Bulldogs could determine their double-chance hopes. – Mitch Cleary

The run home

R18: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

R19: Collingwood @ Adelaide Oval

R20: GWS Giants @ TBC

R21: Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R22: Carlton @ Adelaide Oval

R23: Western Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium

6. Sydney

40 points (10 wins, six losses), 115.4 per cent

The Swans' upset victory over the Bulldogs on Sunday has edged them closer to cementing a spot in the top eight and they can now set their sights on sneaking into the top four. They take on the Giants this week in a crucial derby clash that will have major ramifications on the makeup of the top eight and a victory there could have the Swans inside the top four by the end of the round. A loss will have them looking over their shoulder, with remaining matches against Fremantle, Essendon and St Kilda sides also chasing a spot inside the top eight. - Jonathan Healy

The run home

R18: GWS Giants @ Mars Stadium

R19: Fremantle @ TBC

R20: Essendon @ Marvel Stadium

R21: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

R22: North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium

R23: Gold Coast @ TBC

7. Fremantle

32 points (eight wins, eight losses), 97.3 per cent

The seas parted for the Dockers in round 17 and they moved from 10th to eighth at the end of the round thanks to Greater Western Sydney and Richmond's unexpected losses. The form of their midfield – particularly ruckman Sean Darcy – makes them a dangerous opponent, and they will need to be at their best during a difficult run home. Four of Freo's last six games are scheduled at Optus Stadium after the venue swap with Brisbane earlier this season, and clashes against Richmond and St Kilda also mean they can see off challengers themselves. The return of key defender Alex Pearce has been crucial, and Rory Lobb is standing up as the main forward target. The round 22 Western Derby will be a blockbuster if both teams remain alive. – Nathan Schmook

The run home

R18: Geelong @ Optus Stadium

R19: Sydney @ TBC

R20: Richmond @ Optus Stadium

R21: Brisbane @ Optus Stadium

R22: West Coast @ Optus Stadium

R23: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

8. West Coast

36 points (eight wins, eight losses), 94.8 per cent

The shock loss at home to last-placed North Melbourne has put the Eagles' finals hopes in serious jeopardy. Their inconsistent form, and the improvement of others around them, now makes the run home decidedly more difficult than it appeared a few weeks ago, with a hungry St Kilda and unrestrained Collingwood both shaping as tricky opponents before a challenging final three weeks. Catching sixth-placed Sydney and earning a home elimination final appears a bridge too far with matches against top-four sides Melbourne and Brisbane looming as likely losses. The round 22 Derby against an in-form Fremantle is shaping as massive 'eight-pointer'.

The run home

R18: Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R19: St Kilda @ Optus Stadium

R20: Collingwood @ MCG

R21: Melbourne @ Optus Stadium

R22: Fremantle @ Optus Stadium

R23: Brisbane @ Gabba

9. St Kilda

32 points (eight wins, eight losses), 86.9 per cent

Three straight wins has breathed life into St Kilda's season and given Brett Ratten's men a chance to play in September, however, its final six weeks is about as tough as it gets. The next fortnight is huge, hosting Port Adelaide and then travelling to play the Eagles in Perth. There's no point looking too far ahead for the Saints, but if they continue the form they showed against Brisbane, anything is possible. - Michael Whiting

The run home

R18: Port Adelaide @ Marvel Stadium

R19: West Coast @ Optus Stadium

R20: Carlton @ Marvel Stadium

R21: Sydney @ TBC

R22: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

R23: Fremantle @ Marvel Stadium

10. Greater Western Sydney

30 points (seven wins, eight losses, one draw), 97.2 per cent

The demoralising one-point loss to Gold Coast means the Giants have failed to beat three bottom-six teams in the past month and now have little room for further slip-ups. They can probably only afford to drop one more game, so will need a near-perfect record through three tough matches against top-four contenders and two against other finals aspirants. Even though they’re now getting close to a full-strength team, that seems unlikely. A final-round clash with Carlton can hardly be considered a certainty for the Giants too, given their recent record against lower-ranked teams. - Martin Pegan

The run home

R18: Sydney @ Mars Stadium

R19: Essendon @ Marvel Stadium

R20: Port Adelaide @ TBC

R21: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

R22: Richmond @ TBC

R23: Carlton @ Marvel Stadium

11. Essendon

28 points (seven wins, nine losses), 103.4 per cent

The Bombers are in the mix for the finals and will benefit from a run of their next four games being played at Marvel Stadium, where they have won four of their five games this season, including Friday night’s smashing of Adelaide. They should beat the Kangaroos this week and would be favourites to beat the Giants, Gold Coast and Collingwood in their final six weeks of the season. The Bulldogs have a field day most times they face the Bombers so a crunch game looms against the Swans at Marvel. - CallumTwomey

The run home

R18: North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium

R19: GWS Giants @ Marvel Stadium

R20: Sydney @ Marvel Stadium

R21: Western Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium

R22: Gold Coast @ Metricon Stadium

R23: Collingwood @ MCG

12. Richmond

28 points (seven wins, nine losses), 99.3 per cent

Oh boy. Richmond now sits six points out of the top eight after limping to a 16-point loss to Collingwood, despite taking a 20-point lead into the final term. The back-to-back premiers are now facing a tough three weeks, taking on a smarting Brisbane, top-four aspirant Geelong and Fremantle on its home deck. Pinching two wins will be vital. – Sarah Black

The run home

R18: Brisbane @ MCG

R19: Geelong @ MCG

R20: Fremantle @ Optus Stadium

R21: North Melbourne @ MCG

R22: GWS Giants @ TBC

R23: Hawthorn @ MCG

