BRISBANE has made a habit of breaking hoodoos since being coached by Chris Fagan, but one remains – winning at the MCG.

Last year they snapped a 15-game losing streak to Richmond by winning a qualifying final, while long losing sequences against Adelaide, West Coast, Sydney and Geelong have also been broken under Fagan.

On Friday night they get a chance to put another nail in the Tigers' finals aspirations, while at the same time recording a rare win at the home of football.

Brisbane hasn't won at the MCG since 2014, losing nine straight matches, including all six games at the ground during Fagan's tenure.

Speaking prior to Tuesday morning's training session at the Gabba, the Lions' coach described it as "just another challenge".

"It's just a ground," Fagan said.

"It's about 4m longer than this ground and about 3m wider if truth be known.

"Let's not make too much of it. We don't play there much."

Brisbane's last visit to the ground was in round one, 2020, a loss to Hawthorn in front of no spectators before the season was halted due to COVID-19.

Fagan said he expected under-siege Richmond to be at its "very best" for Jack Riewoldt's 300th game.

"The Tigers are pretty desperate to make the finals and they'll always give themselves a chance to be successful if they get inside the eight.

"All the criticism they're getting will only fire that up."

It will be the just the fourth time Fagan has coached a Lions team without Eric Hipwood, after confirmation the tall forward ruptured his ACL at the weekend.

Tom Fullarton is the likely replacement, although Fagan said Connor Ballenden, who injured his hamstring in the VFL on Sunday, was still an outside chance.

"We haven't got a direct replacement for Eric Hipwood, but we have other guys that can play that role," he said.

"It's a role.

"Last year we didn't have Harris Andrews for four weeks and the world was going to cave in, but Jack Payne came in and played a role and we'll have the same this year with Eric.

"It's amazing sometimes when opportunities pop up how you discover you've got another good player on the list.

"It's a bit like earlier this year with Lachie Neale out for six weeks and all you guys were saying 'that's the end of the Lions', well, we won six from six.

"Every team gets injuries, it's all about your ability to cover."