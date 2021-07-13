THE LATEST on Brisbane forward Eric Hipwood, Essendon skipper Dyson Heppell, Port Adelaide young gun Zak Butters, Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley and more.
Check out your club's injury updates below after round 17.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Achilles
|Season
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Doedee
|Concussion
|1 week
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|TBC
|Taylor Walker
|Neck
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
Veteran defender Brown is set to have season-ending surgery on his Achilles. The good news is the tendon itself is intact, and the surgery is to remove scar tissue from an old ankle injury. Walker is improving every day but will have to get through both training sessions this week to play West Coast on Sunday, while Crouch is progressing well and closing in on a return. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|TBC
|Connor Ballenden
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jarrod Berry
|Calf
|Test
|Cam Ellis-Yolmen
|Achilles
|Test
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|6 weeks
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
The Lions' worst fears were confirmed on Monday with news Hipwood would miss up to 12 months with a ruptured ACL. Berry missed last week's match with "calf awareness" and was jogging laps at the Gabba on Tuesday morning, while Ballenden also took part in some light drills following what coach Chris Fagan described as a minor hamstring strain in the VFL. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Levi Casboult
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Test
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Michael Gibbons
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Back
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|1 week
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Marc Murphy
|Calf
|1 week
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
There is great news for the Blues, with Curnow to make his long-awaited return through the VFL this weekend. The club is also hopeful that Jones will play this weekend, though Casboult has been ruled out for the next fortnight. Zac Fisher made his comeback from an ankle issue through the VFL last week and should be available. Murphy is still one week away, while McGovern is a bit further behind than initially expected. The club is still determining whether to put a line through Mirkov for this season. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tyler Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Josh Daicos
|Finger
|5 weeks
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Ash Johnson
|Finger
|Test
|Will Kelly
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Liam McMahon
|Concussion
|1 week
|Darcy Moore
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
Kelly will miss at least a fortnight after scans confirmed he had suffered a quad strain in the win over Richmond. Howe is a little further delayed than what he and the Pies had been planning and will need to tick off strength testing in order to play again this season. Johnson will require one further X-ray this week to determine whether he's cleared to play his first game for the club in the VFL. McMahon was suffering severe concussion symptoms last week so the club will be extra cautious. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Aaron Francis
|Mental health
|TBC
|Dyson Heppell
|Thumb
|Test
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Season
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Andrew McGrath
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Season
|Andrew Phillips
|Hamstring
|Test
|Zach Reid
|Back
|Season
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
Heppell will be given time to prove his fitness after last week undergoing surgery on his thumb and miss the win over Adelaide. Langford was substituted out of the Crows game after a hamstring strain and will be out of action for several weeks. A stress fracture in his back has ruled out first-year defender Reid for the rest of the season. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brett Bewley
|Ribs
|3 weeks
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|Season
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|Season
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Taberner
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
Bewley suffered a small crack to his ribs and remained in Victoria after the Dockers' game against Carlton in round 16. O'Driscoll has damaged the plantaris tendon on his lower leg but is considered a chance to play WAFL this week. Taberner is eyeing a round 19 return against Sydney as a best case. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Cameron
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Mitch Duncan
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Gary Rohan
|Corked leg
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Cameron Taheny
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
Rohan finished on the bench against Carlton with a corked leg and will be monitored ahead of the five-day break and trip to face Fremantle. Taheny suffered another hamstring injury in the VFL win over Williamstown. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Anderson
|Hand
|Test
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Corbett
|Concussion
|Test
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Hugh Greenwood
|Knee
|Season
|Rhys Nicholls
|Back
|Indefinite
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Jacob Townsend
|Suspension
|1 match
|Lachie Weller
|Concussion
|1 week
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
Better than expected news for Greenwood, with his knee injury 'just' a medial collateral ligament and not an ACL. He'll miss the rest of the season but is expected to be on deck for day one of next pre-season. In some positive news for the Suns, Anderson has recovered quicker than expected from his broken hand and will be tested through the week to gauge his availability. Corbett needs to tick off the final few steps of concussion protocol to be available after missing last week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Angwin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Hutchesson
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|James Peatling
|Ribs
|TBC
|Braydon Preuss
|Pectoral
|7-11 weeks
|Will Shaw
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Lachie Whitfield
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
Star midfielder Whitfield will miss the Sydney derby after he showed delayed concussion symptoms from a knock to the head against the Suns. He initially suffered from a migraine and was subbed out of the game at half-time. The Giants' VFL team was hit hard by injuries, the worst being another hamstring strain for luckless young forward Hutchesson who faces a significant spell on the sidelines. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Day
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|TBC
|Blake Hardwick
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jarman Impey
|Ankle
|Season
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Morrison
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Concussion
|TBC
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Season
|Chad Wingard
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
One of the club's shining lights in a tough year, Jiath, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a PCL injury. Scrimshaw is moving well through the concussion protocols but will miss this week against Melbourne. After being a late withdrawal from the squad of 26, Hardwick is a test, while Wingard and Morrison are closing in on returns. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mitch Brown
|Heel
|2-3 weeks
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Nathan Jones
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Bailey Laurie
|Shoulder
|3-4 weeks
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
The Demons will slowly integrate Jones back into training this week, though Mitch Brown has suffered a slight setback to his heel issue. Laurie is still a month away. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aidan Bonar
|Ankle
|Test
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|2-3 weeks
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|Indefinite
|Taylor Garner
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Charlie Ham
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Matt McGuinness
|Foot
|TBC
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Dom Tyson
|Calf
|1 week
|Will Walker
|Thumb
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are hopeful of having Jed Anderson available this week, after his return from an ankle injury ramped up in the VFL over the weekend. Phoenix Spicer also made his comeback from a hamstring issue in that match. Bonar should play VFL this weekend, while Garner and Tyson are also edging towards returns. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|Season
|Zak Butters
|Knee
|TBC
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Kane Farrell
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Jones
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Robbie Gray
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Tom Rockliff
|DVT
|TBC
|Taj Schofield
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
Butters underwent scans that confirmed he had sprained the medial ligament in his right knee against Melbourne on Thursday night in a blow for the young star. Ryan Burton is expected to be available this week after precautionary scans on his groin. Rockliff is hopeful he can get back this season after a frustrating battle with deep vein thrombosis. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Balta
|Syndesmosis
|5-6 weeks
|Nathan Broad
|Syndesmosis
|5-6 weeks
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Calf
|Test
|Shane Edwards
|Ankle
|Test
|Bachar Houli
|Syndesmosis
|3-5 weeks
|Kane Lambert
|Hip/calf
|1-2 weeks
|Toby Nankervis
|Knee
|Test
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Nick Vlastuin
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
While the club is yet to formally update its injury list, coach Damien Hardwick said on Sunday the team was unlikely to regain any players for Friday night's clash with Brisbane. Nankervis was withdrawn from the initial selected 26, with Richmond eager to take every precaution with the integral big man. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Season
|Hunter Clark
|Jaw
|2-3 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Jack Higgins
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Shaun McKernan
|Toe
|1-2 weeks
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Mason Wood
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
Wood was a late withdrawal from the loss to Brisbane with lower back and hamstring tightness with scans later revealing a bone stress injury in his back. He will be assessed over the next three to four weeks with no timeline set on his return. Higgins also missed with back soreness and has been ruled out of the clash against Port Adelaide this weekend, while McKernan's toe injury continues to stall. Coffield and Clark have made quicker-than-expected progress from respective injuries, however Geary remains unlikely to return this year. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Braeden Campbell
|Shin
|Test
|Lewis Melican
|Achilles
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Sam Reid
|Calf
|Test
|Chad Warner
|Shin
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
A win over the ladder leaders, no new injuries and a host of players nearing a return. It has been a fruitful week for the Swans. Reid and Campbell are now training strongly with the main group and hope to be available for selection this week. Melican's Achilles flared up during his rehab on a hamstring strain but he is back to sprinting in training. Young gun Warner is making steady progress too. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jarrod Cameron
|Ankle
|TBC
|Will Collins
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|6 weeks
|Jack Redden
|Leg
|2-3 weeks
|Willie Rioli
|Suspension
|August 20
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Alex Witherden
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
Witherden has suffered a recurrence of a groin injury that was previously diagnosed as the early stages of osteitis pubis, with the club investigating his recovery options. Redden suffered a hairline fracture at the top of the bone below his knee. Jones is in a moonboot with a syndesmosis injury and some ankle ligament damage. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Dunkley
|Shoulder
|Available
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Stefan Martin
|AC joint
|1-2 weeks
|Aaron Naughton
|Concussion
|Test
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Easton Wood
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 13
Early prognosis
The Bulldogs will be hoping to regain Naughton after he missed last week through concussion, while Dunkley has been deemed available to play after his long absence with a shoulder injury. Martin remains a week or two away from returning from his AC joint injury and the same for former skipper Wood who is recovering from an ankle injury. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list