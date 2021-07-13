BROUGHT TO YOU BYMETLIFE

THE LATEST on Brisbane forward Eric Hipwood, Essendon skipper Dyson Heppell, Port Adelaide young gun Zak Butters, Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 17.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Achilles  Season
 Matt Crouch  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Tom Doedee  Concussion  1 week
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Daniel Talia  Foot  TBC
 Taylor Walker  Neck  Test
 Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Veteran defender Brown is set to have season-ending surgery on his Achilles. The good news is the tendon itself is intact, and the surgery is to remove scar tissue from an old ankle injury. Walker is improving every day but will have to get through both training sessions this week to play West Coast on Sunday, while Crouch is progressing well and closing in on a return. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Groin  TBC
 Connor Ballenden  Hamstring  Test
 Jarrod Berry  Calf  Test
 Cam Ellis-Yolmen  Achilles  Test
 Darcy Gardiner  Shoulder  4-6 weeks
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  Season
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  6 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

The Lions' worst fears were confirmed on Monday with news Hipwood would miss up to 12 months with a ruptured ACL. Berry missed last week's match with "calf awareness" and was jogging laps at the Gabba on Tuesday morning, while Ballenden also took part in some light drills following what coach Chris Fagan described as a minor hamstring strain in the VFL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Levi Casboult  Knee  2-3 weeks
 David Cuningham  Knee  Season
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Test
 Sam Docherty  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Michael Gibbons  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Liam Jones  Back  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Oscar McDonald  Back  1 week
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Alex Mirkov  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Marc Murphy  Calf  1 week
 Sam Philp  Groin  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

There is great news for the Blues, with Curnow to make his long-awaited return through the VFL this weekend. The club is also hopeful that Jones will play this weekend, though Casboult has been ruled out for the next fortnight. Zac Fisher made his comeback from an ankle issue through the VFL last week and should be available. Murphy is still one week away, while McGovern is a bit further behind than initially expected. The club is still determining whether to put a line through Mirkov for this season. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Shoulder  Season
 Tyler Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Josh Daicos  Finger  5 weeks
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Ash Johnson  Finger  Test
 Will Kelly  Quad  2-3 weeks
 Beau McCreery  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Liam McMahon  Concussion  1 week
 Darcy Moore  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Kelly will miss at least a fortnight after scans confirmed he had suffered a quad strain in the win over Richmond. Howe is a little further delayed than what he and the Pies had been planning and will need to tick off strength testing in order to play again this season. Johnson will require one further X-ray this week to determine whether he's cleared to play his first game for the club in the VFL. McMahon was suffering severe concussion symptoms last week so the club will be extra cautious. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Knee  Indefinite
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   5-6 weeks
 Aaron Francis  Mental health  TBC
 Dyson Heppell  Thumb  Test
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Season
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Andrew McGrath  Knee  5-6 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Season
 Andrew Phillips  Hamstring  Test
 Zach Reid  Back  Season
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Heppell will be given time to prove his fitness after last week undergoing surgery on his thumb and miss the win over Adelaide. Langford was substituted out of the Crows game after a hamstring strain and will be out of action for several weeks. A stress fracture in his back has ruled out first-year defender Reid for the rest of the season. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brett Bewley  Ribs  3 weeks
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Brennan Cox  Hamstring  Season
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  5-6 weeks
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  Season
 Nathan O'Driscoll  Calf  Test
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Matt Taberner  Calf  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Bewley suffered a small crack to his ribs and remained in Victoria after the Dockers' game against Carlton in round 16. O'Driscoll has damaged the plantaris tendon on his lower leg but is considered a chance to play WAFL this week. Taberner is eyeing a round 19 return against Sydney as a best case. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jeremy Cameron  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Mitch Duncan  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Gary Rohan  Corked leg  Test
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  Indefinite
 Cameron Taheny  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Rohan finished on the bench against Carlton with a corked leg and will be monitored ahead of the five-day break and trip to face Fremantle. Taheny suffered another hamstring injury in the VFL win over Williamstown. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Anderson  Hand  Test
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Josh Corbett  Concussion  Test
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Hugh Greenwood  Knee  Season
 Rhys Nicholls  Back  Indefinite
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Jacob Townsend  Suspension  1 match
 Lachie Weller  Concussion  1 week
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Better than expected news for Greenwood, with his knee injury 'just' a medial collateral ligament and not an ACL. He'll miss the rest of the season but is expected to be on deck for day one of next pre-season. In some positive news for the Suns, Anderson has recovered quicker than expected from his broken hand and will be tested through the week to gauge his availability. Corbett needs to tick off the final few steps of concussion protocol to be available after missing last week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Angwin  Hamstring  Test
 Jack Buckley  Knee  Season
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  TBC
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 James Peatling  Ribs  TBC
 Braydon Preuss  Pectoral  7-11 weeks
 Will Shaw  Shoulder  TBC
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  TBC
 Lachie Whitfield  Concussion  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Star midfielder Whitfield will miss the Sydney derby after he showed delayed concussion symptoms from a knock to the head against the Suns. He initially suffered from a migraine and was subbed out of the game at half-time. The Giants' VFL team was hit hard by injuries, the worst being another hamstring strain for luckless young forward Hutchesson who faces a significant spell on the sidelines. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Will Day  Ankle  4 weeks
 Jack Gunston    Back  TBC
 Blake Hardwick  Hamstring  Test
 Jarman Impey  Ankle  Season
 Changkuoth Jiath  Knee  Season
 Harry Morrison  Hamstring  1 week
 Jack Scrimshaw  Concussion  TBC
 James Sicily  Knee  Season
 Chad Wingard  Hamstring  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

One of the club's shining lights in a tough year, Jiath, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a PCL injury. Scrimshaw is moving well through the concussion protocols but will miss this week against Melbourne. After being a late withdrawal from the squad of 26, Hardwick is a test, while Wingard and Morrison are closing in on returns. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mitch Brown  Heel  2-3 weeks
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Nathan Jones  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Bailey Laurie  Shoulder  3-4 weeks
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

The Demons will slowly integrate Jones back into training this week, though Mitch Brown has suffered a slight setback to his heel issue. Laurie is still a month away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aidan Bonar  Ankle  Test
 Charlie Comben  Leg  2-3 weeks
 Aidan Corr  Toe  Indefinite
 Taylor Garner  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Charlie Ham  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Matt McGuinness  Foot  TBC
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Dom Tyson  Calf  1 week
 Will Walker  Thumb  Test
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful of having Jed Anderson available this week, after his return from an ankle injury ramped up in the VFL over the weekend. Phoenix Spicer also made his comeback from a hamstring issue in that match. Bonar should play VFL this weekend, while Garner and Tyson are also edging towards returns. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  Season
 Zak Butters  Knee  TBC
 Orazio Fantasia  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Kane Farrell  Knee  Season
 Lachie Jones  Hamstring  1 week
 Robbie Gray  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Tom Rockliff  DVT  TBC
 Taj Schofield  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Butters underwent scans that confirmed he had sprained the medial ligament in his right knee against Melbourne on Thursday night in a blow for the young star. Ryan Burton is expected to be available this week after precautionary scans on his groin. Rockliff is hopeful he can get back this season after a frustrating battle with deep vein thrombosis. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Balta  Syndesmosis  5-6 weeks
 Nathan Broad  Syndesmosis  5-6 weeks
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Calf  Test
 Shane Edwards  Ankle  Test
 Bachar Houli  Syndesmosis  3-5 weeks
 Kane Lambert  Hip/calf  1-2 weeks
 Toby Nankervis  Knee  Test
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  Indefinite
 Nick Vlastuin  Knee  Test
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

While the club is yet to formally update its injury list, coach Damien Hardwick said on Sunday the team was unlikely to regain any players for Friday night's clash with Brisbane. Nankervis was withdrawn from the initial selected 26, with Richmond eager to take every precaution with the integral big man. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Season
 Hunter Clark  Jaw  2-3 weeks
 Nick Coffield  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  8-10 weeks
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Jack Higgins  Back  1-2 weeks
 Shaun McKernan  Toe  1-2 weeks
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
 Mason Wood  Back  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Wood was a late withdrawal from the loss to Brisbane with lower back and hamstring tightness with scans later revealing a bone stress injury in his back. He will be assessed over the next three to four weeks with no timeline set on his return. Higgins also missed with back soreness and has been ruled out of the clash against Port Adelaide this weekend, while McKernan's toe injury continues to stall. Coffield and Clark have made quicker-than-expected progress from respective injuries, however Geary remains unlikely to return this year. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Braeden Campbell  Shin  Test
 Lewis Melican  Achilles  1-2 weeks
 Sam Naismith  ACL  Indefinite
 Sam Reid   Calf  Test
 Chad Warner  Shin  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

A win over the ladder leaders, no new injuries and a host of players nearing a return. It has been a fruitful week for the Swans. Reid and Campbell are now training strongly with the main group and hope to be available for selection this week. Melican's Achilles flared up during his rehab on a hamstring strain but he is back to sprinting in training. Young gun Warner is making steady progress too. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jarrod Cameron  Ankle  TBC
 Will Collins  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  6 weeks
 Jack Redden  Leg  2-3 weeks
 Willie Rioli  Suspension  August 20
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Alex Witherden  Groin  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Witherden has suffered a recurrence of a groin injury that was previously diagnosed as the early stages of osteitis pubis, with the club investigating his recovery options. Redden suffered a hairline fracture at the top of the bone below his knee. Jones is in a moonboot with a syndesmosis injury and some ankle ligament damage. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Dunkley  Shoulder  Available
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  TBC
 Stefan Martin  AC joint  1-2 weeks
 Aaron Naughton  Concussion  Test
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  2 weeks 
 Adam Treloar  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Easton Wood  Ankle  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

The Bulldogs will be hoping to regain Naughton after he missed last week through concussion, while Dunkley has been deemed available to play after his long absence with a shoulder injury. Martin remains a week or two away from returning from his AC joint injury and the same for former skipper Wood who is recovering from an ankle injury. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 