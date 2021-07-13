THE LATEST on Brisbane forward Eric Hipwood, Essendon skipper Dyson Heppell, Port Adelaide young gun Zak Butters, Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 17.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Achilles Season Matt Crouch Groin 1-2 weeks Tom Doedee Concussion 1 week Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Wayne Milera Knee Season Daniel Talia Foot TBC Taylor Walker Neck Test Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Veteran defender Brown is set to have season-ending surgery on his Achilles. The good news is the tendon itself is intact, and the surgery is to remove scar tissue from an old ankle injury. Walker is improving every day but will have to get through both training sessions this week to play West Coast on Sunday, while Crouch is progressing well and closing in on a return. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Groin TBC Connor Ballenden Hamstring Test Jarrod Berry Calf Test Cam Ellis-Yolmen Achilles Test Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 4-6 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee Season Harry Sharp Ankle 6 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

The Lions' worst fears were confirmed on Monday with news Hipwood would miss up to 12 months with a ruptured ACL. Berry missed last week's match with "calf awareness" and was jogging laps at the Gabba on Tuesday morning, while Ballenden also took part in some light drills following what coach Chris Fagan described as a minor hamstring strain in the VFL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Knee 3-5 weeks Levi Casboult Knee 2-3 weeks David Cuningham Knee Season Charlie Curnow Knee Test Sam Docherty Knee 4-6 weeks Michael Gibbons Hamstring 4-6 weeks Liam Jones Back Test Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Oscar McDonald Back 1 week Mitch McGovern Hamstring 2-3 weeks Alex Mirkov Knee 2-3 weeks Marc Murphy Calf 1 week Sam Philp Groin Season Marc Pittonet Ankle 4-6 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

There is great news for the Blues, with Curnow to make his long-awaited return through the VFL this weekend. The club is also hopeful that Jones will play this weekend, though Casboult has been ruled out for the next fortnight. Zac Fisher made his comeback from an ankle issue through the VFL last week and should be available. Murphy is still one week away, while McGovern is a bit further behind than initially expected. The club is still determining whether to put a line through Mirkov for this season. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Shoulder Season Tyler Brown Shoulder Season Josh Daicos Finger 5 weeks Jeremy Howe Hamstring 3 weeks Ash Johnson Finger Test Will Kelly Quad 2-3 weeks Beau McCreery Hamstring 4-5 weeks Liam McMahon Concussion 1 week Darcy Moore Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Kelly will miss at least a fortnight after scans confirmed he had suffered a quad strain in the win over Richmond. Howe is a little further delayed than what he and the Pies had been planning and will need to tick off strength testing in order to play again this season. Johnson will require one further X-ray this week to determine whether he's cleared to play his first game for the club in the VFL. McMahon was suffering severe concussion symptoms last week so the club will be extra cautious. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Knee Indefinite Jye Caldwell Hamstring 5-6 weeks Aaron Francis Mental health TBC Dyson Heppell Thumb Test Michael Hurley Hip Season Kyle Langford Hamstring 2-3 weeks Andrew McGrath Knee 5-6 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee Season Andrew Phillips Hamstring Test Zach Reid Back Season Dylan Shiel Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Heppell will be given time to prove his fitness after last week undergoing surgery on his thumb and miss the win over Adelaide. Langford was substituted out of the Crows game after a hamstring strain and will be out of action for several weeks. A stress fracture in his back has ruled out first-year defender Reid for the rest of the season. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brett Bewley Ribs 3 weeks Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Brennan Cox Hamstring Season Michael Frederick Ankle 5-6 weeks Joel Hamling Ankle Season Nathan O'Driscoll Calf Test Sam Sturt Knee Season Matt Taberner Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Bewley suffered a small crack to his ribs and remained in Victoria after the Dockers' game against Carlton in round 16. O'Driscoll has damaged the plantaris tendon on his lower leg but is considered a chance to play WAFL this week. Taberner is eyeing a round 19 return against Sydney as a best case. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Cameron Hamstring 3-5 weeks Mitch Duncan Knee 5-7 weeks Gary Rohan Corked leg Test Cooper Stephens Ankle Indefinite Cameron Taheny Hamstring TBC Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Rohan finished on the bench against Carlton with a corked leg and will be monitored ahead of the five-day break and trip to face Fremantle. Taheny suffered another hamstring injury in the VFL win over Williamstown. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Anderson Hand Test Connor Budarick Knee Season Josh Corbett Concussion Test Matt Conroy Knee Season Hugh Greenwood Knee Season Rhys Nicholls Back Indefinite Rory Thompson Knee Season Jacob Townsend Suspension 1 match Lachie Weller Concussion 1 week Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Better than expected news for Greenwood, with his knee injury 'just' a medial collateral ligament and not an ACL. He'll miss the rest of the season but is expected to be on deck for day one of next pre-season. In some positive news for the Suns, Anderson has recovered quicker than expected from his broken hand and will be tested through the week to gauge his availability. Corbett needs to tick off the final few steps of concussion protocol to be available after missing last week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Hamstring Test Jack Buckley Knee Season Tom Hutchesson Hamstring TBC Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season James Peatling Ribs TBC Braydon Preuss Pectoral 7-11 weeks Will Shaw Shoulder TBC Conor Stone Hamstring TBC Lachie Whitfield Concussion 1 week Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Star midfielder Whitfield will miss the Sydney derby after he showed delayed concussion symptoms from a knock to the head against the Suns. He initially suffered from a migraine and was subbed out of the game at half-time. The Giants' VFL team was hit hard by injuries, the worst being another hamstring strain for luckless young forward Hutchesson who faces a significant spell on the sidelines. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Day Ankle 4 weeks Jack Gunston Back TBC Blake Hardwick Hamstring Test Jarman Impey Ankle Season Changkuoth Jiath Knee Season Harry Morrison Hamstring 1 week Jack Scrimshaw Concussion TBC James Sicily Knee Season Chad Wingard Hamstring 1 week Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

One of the club's shining lights in a tough year, Jiath, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a PCL injury. Scrimshaw is moving well through the concussion protocols but will miss this week against Melbourne. After being a late withdrawal from the squad of 26, Hardwick is a test, while Wingard and Morrison are closing in on returns. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Brown Heel 2-3 weeks Marty Hore Knee Season Nathan Jones Calf 1-2 weeks Bailey Laurie Shoulder 3-4 weeks Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

The Demons will slowly integrate Jones back into training this week, though Mitch Brown has suffered a slight setback to his heel issue. Laurie is still a month away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aidan Bonar Ankle Test Charlie Comben Leg 2-3 weeks Aidan Corr Toe Indefinite Taylor Garner Ankle 1-2 weeks Charlie Ham Ankle 2-3 weeks Matt McGuinness Foot TBC Flynn Perez Knee Season Dom Tyson Calf 1 week Will Walker Thumb Test Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful of having Jed Anderson available this week, after his return from an ankle injury ramped up in the VFL over the weekend. Phoenix Spicer also made his comeback from a hamstring issue in that match. Bonar should play VFL this weekend, while Garner and Tyson are also edging towards returns. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring Season Zak Butters Knee TBC Orazio Fantasia Knee 2-3 weeks Kane Farrell Knee Season Lachie Jones Hamstring 1 week Robbie Gray Knee 4-5 weeks Tom Rockliff DVT TBC Taj Schofield Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Butters underwent scans that confirmed he had sprained the medial ligament in his right knee against Melbourne on Thursday night in a blow for the young star. Ryan Burton is expected to be available this week after precautionary scans on his groin. Rockliff is hopeful he can get back this season after a frustrating battle with deep vein thrombosis. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Balta Syndesmosis 5-6 weeks Nathan Broad Syndesmosis 5-6 weeks Callum Coleman-Jones Calf Test Shane Edwards Ankle Test Bachar Houli Syndesmosis 3-5 weeks Kane Lambert Hip/calf 1-2 weeks Toby Nankervis Knee Test Dion Prestia Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee Indefinite Nick Vlastuin Knee Test Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

While the club is yet to formally update its injury list, coach Damien Hardwick said on Sunday the team was unlikely to regain any players for Friday night's clash with Brisbane. Nankervis was withdrawn from the initial selected 26, with Richmond eager to take every precaution with the integral big man. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Carlisle Back Season Hunter Clark Jaw 2-3 weeks Nick Coffield Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jarryn Geary Shoulder 8-10 weeks Jade Gresham Achilles Season Jack Higgins Back 1-2 weeks Shaun McKernan Toe 1-2 weeks Ben Paton Broken leg Season Mason Wood Back Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Wood was a late withdrawal from the loss to Brisbane with lower back and hamstring tightness with scans later revealing a bone stress injury in his back. He will be assessed over the next three to four weeks with no timeline set on his return. Higgins also missed with back soreness and has been ruled out of the clash against Port Adelaide this weekend, while McKernan's toe injury continues to stall. Coffield and Clark have made quicker-than-expected progress from respective injuries, however Geary remains unlikely to return this year. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Braeden Campbell Shin Test Lewis Melican Achilles 1-2 weeks Sam Naismith ACL Indefinite Sam Reid Calf Test Chad Warner Shin 1 week Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

A win over the ladder leaders, no new injuries and a host of players nearing a return. It has been a fruitful week for the Swans. Reid and Campbell are now training strongly with the main group and hope to be available for selection this week. Melican's Achilles flared up during his rehab on a hamstring strain but he is back to sprinting in training. Young gun Warner is making steady progress too. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Cameron Ankle TBC Will Collins Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jamaine Jones Ankle 6 weeks Jack Redden Leg 2-3 weeks Willie Rioli Suspension August 20 Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Alex Witherden Groin TBC Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

Witherden has suffered a recurrence of a groin injury that was previously diagnosed as the early stages of osteitis pubis, with the club investigating his recovery options. Redden suffered a hairline fracture at the top of the bone below his knee. Jones is in a moonboot with a syndesmosis injury and some ankle ligament damage. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dunkley Shoulder Available Ryan Gardner Shoulder TBC Stefan Martin AC joint 1-2 weeks Aaron Naughton Concussion Test Lin Jong Hamstring 2 weeks Adam Treloar Ankle 2-4 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Knee 2-3 weeks Easton Wood Ankle 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 13

Early prognosis

The Bulldogs will be hoping to regain Naughton after he missed last week through concussion, while Dunkley has been deemed available to play after his long absence with a shoulder injury. Martin remains a week or two away from returning from his AC joint injury and the same for former skipper Wood who is recovering from an ankle injury. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list