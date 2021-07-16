Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

HAWTHORN coach-in-waiting Sam Mitchell returned to the club after a stint as West Coast's assistant, and there's an out-of-contract Eagle he should be targeting to join the Hawks.

Mitchell has been slated to take over the coaching reins at Hawthorn at the end of 2022 but on this week's AFL Exchange the team look at the premiership Eagle he should be trying to lure to Waverley Park.

Tune in to the latest podcast as co-hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news out of round 17 – and some of the not so big.

On the menu this week is Sydney's sleeping flag hopes, whether Richmond should rebuild, why a Hawthorn trio must assess their future at the club and the players best suited to lead the next AFL franchise.

In this episode...

2:30 – The team look at West Coast's hold on a finals position and why there are still concerns over the Eagles.

6:25 – Is Sydney the sleeper in the premiership race?

11:50 – Rebuild or shoot for a fourth flag? The guys discuss what Richmond's off-season should hold after a miserable month.

15:40 – What is Gold Coast's best ever win?

18:20 – Who are the players who go to another level in contract years? An update on some of the big deals still yet to get done in 2021.

21:30 – The West Coast gun who should be on Hawthorn's radar.

25:00 – Why Collingwood needs to change a decade-long tradition.

27:50 – What does Hawthorn's coaching handover mean for a trio of star imports?

31:20 – Will St Kilda make the finals? The latest on the Saints' late charge.

34:00 – Wat/Wot/Wut – the newest segment in the AFL Exchange family.

38:00 – Which player would you build the 19th AFL franchise around?