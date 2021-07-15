FORMER Saint Matthew Parker will make his debut for Richmond against Brisbane at the MCG on Friday night.

Parker, 25, joined the Tigers in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft in June after a blistering start to the WAFL season with South Fremantle.

He continued that form with the Tigers in the VFL, averaging 22 disposals and eight tackles a game ahead of his call-up against the Lions.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R12: Matthew Parker makes his mark for Richmond Richmond mid-season draft recruit Matthew Parker may be in contention for AFL selection after excelling in an exciting role on the ball

Parker played 19 games for the Saints over two seasons before being delisted at the end of 2020.

Richmond's national recruiting manager, Matt Clarke, said Parker’s athleticism had made him stand out to Tigers officials when they were scouting for prospective mid-season draftees.

“We were looking for someone that could add some really dynamic movement to the way we play, and we like his athletic upside,” he said.

"He has got great leg speed (and he is) a really good runner. He has got some aerial power and knows how to kick goals as well."