The AFL advises the following updates have been made to the fixture for Round 18 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season as a result of the evolving COVID-19 situation across the country.

Updates to Round 18:

The St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide match scheduled to be played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, July 17 will be played in an earlier timeslot of 1:45pm AEST. This ensures Port Adelaide can fly-in and fly-out of Victoria for the match on Saturday via charter flight. Both Clubs and officials involved in the game will abide by travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the South Australian Government.

The Melbourne vs. Hawthorn match scheduled to be played at the MCG on Saturday, July 17 will commence in a later timeslot of 7:25pm AEST. This match will now be the Channel 7 Saturday night broadcast (in place of the St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide match).

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said he was pleased to be able to confirm these two matches of Round 18.

"The earlier start time for St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide allows for Port Adelaide to fly-in and fly-out of Melbourne - from their base in Adelaide - on the same day. As a result of these arrangements and to ensure minimal overlap of games, the Melbourne vs. Hawthorn match will now be played in the Saturday night slot.

"On behalf of the AFL I would like to thank the respective State Governments, each Club, players, the AFLPA, families, umpires, broadcast partners, venues and all football fans for their continued patience and understanding as we all continue to navigate the pandemic."

UPDATED ROUND 18 FIXTURE

Thursday, July 15

Fremantle v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST, Seven

Friday, July 16

Richmond v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 8.05pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, July 17

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

Melbourne v Hawthorn MCG, 7.25pm AEST, Seven

Sunday, July 18

North Melbourne v Essendon at Metricon Stadium, 12.35pm AEST, Fox

Collingwood v Carlton at MCG, 3.20pm AEST, Seven

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST, Fox

GWS Giants v Sydney Swans at Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST, Fox