A BOUT of bad form and a focus on improving the defensive side of his game has been a "blessing in disguise" for Sydney youngster Nick Blakey as he looks to have finally found his niche in the backline.

Blakey burst onto the scene in his debut year, playing 21 games and kicking 19 goals in 2019 as a tall but agile forward who could also push up to the wing to help link defence to attack.

But a mild case of 'second-year blues' that worsened at the start of this season left Blakey without an obvious role in a revitalised Swans’ line-up that has had few injuries and now has healthy competition for places.

Blakey spent time in his familiar forward role early in the year, was moved to the wing and was even thrown into the ruck to get him around the ball more.

When his form didn’t turn around Blakey knew he needed to be sent back to the VFL but was shocked when coach John Longmire told him it would be to play in yet another on-field role.

Lance Franklin helps Nick Blakey celebrate his first goal on debut, round one, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

"I was just in some really bad form. No one likes to be dropped, obviously, but I knew it was coming. The best thing for me was to go back to the twos and get some confidence," Blakey told AFL.com.au.

"I was told I had to work on my defensive side of the game and that I would be played down back. When Horse told me, I was a bit rattled. Growing up, I never, ever played in defence.

"I played four weeks of VFL at centre half-back, got some confidence and I suppose the offensive side of my game just flowed off the back of defending well. I think I've been able to transfer that to AFL level, so it was a blessing in disguise."

Affectionately known as 'the Lizard' to his teammates, Blakey has quickly warmed to his latest role, gathering 37 disposals in his two matches playing off half-back against West Coast and the Western Bulldogs.

Nick Blakey marks in front of Jack Darling, round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The 21-year-old has used his penetrating and clever kicking to help the Swans switch play and start their damaging transitions, only turning the ball over twice from those 37 touches.

Blakey’s return to the starting 22 for the first time since round 10 has allowed Jordan Dawson to move up to a wing where the left-footer has collected 51 disposals and kicked five goals in the two matches.

"Since coming back into the team I'm pretty clear on what will make me play well and how to use my strengths," Blakey said.

"I'm trying to use my pace to defend and, then once we have the ball, help with attack and moving us up the field. In that sense it suits me quite well, I can use my strengths not just in offence but in defence as well.

"I've played forward and wing so I know those roles well, which probably helps when I have the ball coming off half-back and I know where the winger is going to be, where the half-forward is going to be."

Blakey will play his 50th match this week but is yet to play in a final for the club he joined from the Swans Academy with pick No.10 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

The Swans only finished outside the top-eight once in the 16 years before Blakey arrived, but dropped into the bottom-four in his first two seasons. Blakey is relishing being part of a young and in-form team that is on track to return to finals this year.

"It's really exciting. I can't even explain what it's like, to be honest," Blakey said.

"We were confident we were putting the right things in place and that if we had enough boys fit and healthy that we'd have a good team. I think that's showing now.

"The first part of the year we set ourselves up well, so to be in the hunt with six games left and with everyone full of confidence is really exciting. A young team that's full of confidence can be one that's hard to stop."