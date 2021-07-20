Cody Weightman celebrates one of his four goals against North Melbourne in round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs livewire Cody Weightman has been rewarded for his excellent run of form with a new two-year deal.

Weightman, who was the Dogs' first-round pick at the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, was out of contract but has inked a new deal that sees him staying at Whitten Oval until at least the end of 2023.

The 20-year-old has thrust himself into contention for this year's NAB AFL Rising Star award, with the round 14 nominee kicking 16 goals since breaking into the senior side in round nine.

Having made his debut last year, the exciting small forward, who played three games in 2020, has impressed with his smarts and craft around goal and solidified his place in the Dogs' front half.

"We’re building something special and growing as a group. That’s allowing me to develop as an individual and as a player – I’m playing with confidence and feel like this group is helping to bring out the best in me," Weightman said.

"I was able to spend time developing as a player in the VFL earlier this year and our program made sure I was ready for when I got my shot at AFL level.

“I feel like I’m making the most of my opportunity at the moment and hopefully I can keep doing that.”

Weightman was selected with pick No.15 in the 2019 intake after an impressive season with Vic Country and the Dandenong Stingrays.

Western Bulldogs' No.15 pick Cody Weightman with Easton Wood during the 2019 NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Michael Willson

He sits fourth in the Dogs' goalkicking ranks behind Josh Bruce, Aaron Naughton and Marcus Bontempelli after missing the first eight rounds of the season.

The Dogs have a number of players unsigned for next year, including Patrick Lipinski and Ed Richards, who are both attracting interest from rivals, as well as Lewis Young and Mitch Wallis.