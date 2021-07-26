TAYLOR Walker says his rejuvenation as a player this season can be put down to one thing – enjoying his footy.

The Adelaide veteran is on track for his most productive year since 2015 and says working with the Crows' young forwards has given him a new lease on life.

Following four goals in Saturday night's win over Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, Walker has kicked 46 goals from 16 games to sit second in the race for the Coleman Medal behind Carlton's Harry McKay.

The 31-year-old kicked 54 goals in the Crows' Grand Final season of 2017 and 59 two years earlier.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, Walker said he took a simple mindset heading into this season.

"I've treated this year like it was going to be my last," he said.

"I've really enjoyed it and obviously to get an extension for another 12 months has been super exciting.

"If I can continue to enjoy my footy and play and mentor these young kids I'll be very happy.

"If you enjoy what you're doing, then you see results.

"Sometimes when you're not playing well you don't enjoy what you're doing.

"You've got to have fun with what you do, and things start to fall your way."

The "young kids" Walker speaks of include Darcy Fogarty and Elliott Himmelberg, who both kicked two goals against the Hawks, and last year's No.2 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe.

Walker said Fogarty played one of the best games of his four-year career and had uncovered a blueprint for success.

"He put a four-quarter performance together, which has probably been the challenge for the first part of his career," Walker said.

"If he can keep doing that, I'm sure our football club will be in greater stead.

"It's been quite enjoyable for me to work with young guys, I get a massive kick out of doing work with them during the week and then seeing them do it on game day."