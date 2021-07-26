NORTH Melbourne will be without Tarryn Thomas for Saturday's clash against Geelong with the in-form youngster suffering a delayed concussion.

Thomas, who booted four goals in the win over Carlton, suffered the incident during the game but was assessed and cleared to return.

The 21-year-old later developed symptoms and will now enter the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols.

“It’s obviously disappointing to lose someone like Tarryn, particularly as he’s in red-hot form, but we always prioritise the health and wellbeing of our players,” North GM football Brady Rawlings said.

“The concussion protocols are in place for a good reason and we will continue to monitor Tarryn closely, and hope he only misses one week.”

Thomas is averaging a career-high 18 disposals, four marks and a goal in 2021.