THE LATEST on Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury, Carlton veteran Eddie Betts, Fremantle superstar Nat Fyfe, Bulldogs defender Alex Keath and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 19.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Achilles  Season
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Lachlan Murphy  Ankle  Test
 Nick Murray  Concussion  Test
 Patrick Parnell  AC joint  Test
 Daniel Talia  Foot  TBC
 Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Small forward Murphy received some good news on Monday when scans cleared him of serious damage to the ankle tweak that saw him replaced late in the win over Hawthorn. He will rejoin the main group later in the week. Murray just needs to tick off the final stages of his concussion protocol but is expected to be available to play the Western Bulldogs on Saturday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marcus Adams  Foot  2-4 weeks
 Noah Answerth  Groin  TBC
 Darcy Gardiner  Shoulder  2-4 weeks
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  Season
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  Season
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Not much official coming out of the Lions, although Gardiner continues to ease towards a return. Adams is out of his moon boot after discovering a hot spot in his foot two weeks ago and has resumed walking. Neither player will make the week-plus road trip to play Hawthorn in Launceston and then Fremantle in Perth. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Eddie Betts  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Jordan Boyd  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Levi Casboult  Knee  1-2 weeks
 David Cuningham  Knee  Season
 Sam Docherty  Ankle  Season
 Michael Gibbons  Hamstring  Season
 Josh Honey  Knee  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Oscar McDonald  Back  1-2 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  Test
 Harry McKay  Toe  Test
 Alex Mirkov  Knee  Season
 Sam Philp  Groin  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Will Setterfield  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Zac Williams  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Where to start for the Blues? Betts and Williams have been ruled out this week, while it has now been confirmed that Docherty and Gibbons will miss the remainder of the season. Casboult and Setterfield are likely to be sidelined for another couple of weeks, Pittonet is an outside chance to return this season, while McKay is highly unlikely to play against the Saints on Friday night. McGovern should finally play at some level, be it VFL or AFL, this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Shoulder  3-4 weeks
 Callum Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Tyler Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Josh Daicos  Finger  3-4 weeks
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  Available
 Ash Johnson  Finger  3-4 weeks
 Beau McCreery  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Darcy Moore  Knee  Season
 Scott Pendlebury  Leg fracture  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Howe has been cleared to return more than three months since his last game after passing training with flying colours. Pendlebury will be in a moon boot for a month after sustaining a hairline fracture to his left fibula against the Power. Will Hoskin-Elliott (back), Will Kelly (quad), Chris Mayne (ankle) and Josh Thomas (concussion) have been wiped off the injury list, while Taylor Adams has been cleared of any damage to his eye stemming from an incident against the Power. McCreery is eyeing a return next week after building up his training loads. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Knee  Season
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   Test
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Season
 Harrison Jones  Foot  TBC
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  Test
 Andrew McGrath  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Season
 Zach Reid  Back  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Langford is pressing for a return this week against the Swans after a minor hamstring injury, while Caldwell is also almost ready to get back on the field after recovering from his early-season hamstring injury. Jones remains in a moonboot after the stress reaction in his foot was caught early. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Brennan Cox  Hamstring  Season
 Nat Fyfe  Shoulder  Season
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  4 weeks
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  Season
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Rory Lobb  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Alex Pearce  Concussion  1 week
 Sam Switkowski  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Michael Walters  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Fyfe underwent successful reconstructive surgery on his right shoulder in Melbourne on Tuesday, officially ending his season. Walters will also struggle to return this season after a serious hamstring injury. The Dockers have placed a timeline on Lobb's return, with the big man looking at a return in the last fortnight. Hill suffered yet another setback in the first half of his WAFL return. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jeremy Cameron  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Mitch Duncan  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Gryan Miers  Leg  TBC
 Stefan Okunbor  Calf  Test
 Joel Selwood  Corked quad  Test
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  Indefinite
 Cameron Taheny  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Selwood will be monitored this week off a six-day break after he was subbed out of the win over Richmond with a corked quad. The Cats are also sweating on the outcome of further assessment on Miers' latest leg injury with fears he may have suffered another fracture that sidelined him for six weeks earlier this year. It is hoped Cameron will return before the end of the home and away season, with Duncan more likely for the first week of finals. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Sam Day  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Brandon Ellis  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Hugh Greenwood  Knee  Season
 Nick Holman  Abdomen  TBC
 Jack Hombsch  Sternum  TBC
 Oleg Markov  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Rhys Nicholls  Back  Indefinite
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Lachie Weller  Concussion  Test
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

The Suns confirmed Markov's hamstring as a medium-grade tear that will have him racing to be back before the end of the season. Day is still not quite over his plantar fascia problem and will miss at least another week, while Weller missed his second game at the weekend following concussion and is still listed as a test. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Angwin  Hamstring  Test
 Jack Buckley  Knee  Season
 Stephen Coniglio  Toe  Test
 Matt Flynn  Shoulder  Season
 Bobby Hill  Managed  1 week
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  Indefinite
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Braydon Preuss  Pectoral  3-5 weeks
 Will Shaw  Shoulder  Season
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Coniglio was a late withdrawal last week after feeling soreness in the big toe he had an operation on earlier this year and the Giants taking a cautious approach with their captain. Phil Davis went to hospital after copping a knock to his back before half-time against the Bombers and feeling sore after the match, but he was cleared of injury. Ruckman Flynn had a shoulder reconstruction last week and will now miss the rest of the season. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 James Cousins  Hamstring  TBC
 Will Day  Ankle  2 weeks
 Jack Gunston    Back  TBC
 Jarman Impey  Ankle  Season
 Changkuoth Jiath  Knee  Season
 Harry Morrison  Hamstring  Test
 James Sicily  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

After missing the past six matches with a hamstring injury, Morrison just needs to tick training off this week to be available at either level. The Hawks are still yet to confirm the severity of Cousins' hamstring injury that saw him subbed out of Saturday night's match against Adelaide. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mitch Brown  Heel  1-2 weeks
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Bailey Laurie  Shoulder  Test
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Demons veteran Nathan Jones returned from a calf injury through the VFL over the weekend, while Laurie is expected to do likewise in the coming days. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aidan Corr  Toe  Indefinite
 Taylor Garner  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Charlie Ham  Ankle  1 week
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Test
 Matt McGuinness  Foot  Season
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Will Phillips  Nose  TBC
 Tom Powell  Groin  TBC
 Robbie Tarrant  Adductor  Test
 Tarryn Thomas  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Will Walker  Thumb  Test
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful that Mahony, Phillips and Tarrant will be fit to play this weekend. However, Thomas enters the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and will miss. Dom Tyson (calf) returned through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  Season
 Kane Farrell  Knee  Season
 Robbie Gray  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Sam Hayes  Finger  2-3 weeks
 Lachie Jones  Ankle  4-5 weeks
 Steven Motlop  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Tom Rockliff  DVT  TBC
 Taj Schofield  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Young defender Jones injured his left syndesmosis during a training run on Saturday and will undergo surgery, having injured his right syndesmosis earlier this season. It puts the rest of his campaign in doubt. Hayes underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a dislocated finger. Motlop will resume running this week while Orazio Fantasia comes off the injury list after recovering from a knee injury. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Balta  Syndesmosis  3-4 weeks
 Nathan Broad  Syndesmosis  Test
 Bachar Houli  Syndesmosis  2-3 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Kidney  Season
 Kamdyn McIntosh  Hamstring  1 week
 Ben Miller  Groin  Test
 Dion Prestia  Hamstring  Test
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  Indefinite
 Nick Vlastuin  Knee/Quad  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Midfielder Prestia is expected to return to take on Fremantle after overcoming a hamstring injury and joining in recent match practice, while the Tigers consider defender Broad a slight chance to also be available so he has made the trip to Western Australia. Vlastuin and McIntosh are also nearing a return and have started taking part in the more intense efforts at training. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Battle  Ankle  Indefinite
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Season
 Hunter Clark  Jaw  Test
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  6-8 weeks
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Jack Higgins  Back  Test
 Tom Highmore  Hand  Test
 Shaun McKernan  Toe  Test
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
 Mason Wood  Back  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Higgins is expected to return from a back complaint that has ruled him out for the past three matches. Clark could make a sooner-than-expected return from the broken jaw he sustained seven weeks ago, while Highmore is pushing to play and trained in a glove on Tuesday following hand surgery a week ago. Rowan Marshall is expected to fly back from WA after his isolation requirements end of Tuesday, while Dan McKenzie will be available after concussion. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Sam Naismith  ACL  Indefinite
 Chad Warner  Shin  Test
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Warner is back in full training and has been building up his running loads to be ready to play this week or next. Lewis Melican has finally returned from a hamstring strain sustained in round seven that later led to Achilles tendon pain, as the defender was one of nine Swans to play for the Giants' VFL team last week. Sam Reid ended the match against Fremantle with ice on his hamstring but has pulled up OK. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brendon Ah Chee  Hand  4-5 weeks
 Tom Barrass  Hamstring  1 week
 Jarrod Cameron  Ankle  TBC
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  3 weeks
 Jack Redden  Leg  Test
 Willie Rioli  Suspension  August 20
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  TBC
 Luke Shuey  Calf  1 week
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Ryan suffered a hamstring injury after kicking an early goal in the Eagles' win against St Kilda and was able to jog laps on Tuesday with Shuey. The Eagles are yet to set a timeline for his return. Willie Rioli has also been on light duties after a hamstring setback a fortnight ago. Redden will push to return this week after three weeks sidelined with a keg injury. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Louis Butler  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  2-4 weeks
 Stefan Martin  Groin  3-4 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  Season
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  2-4 weeks 
 Alex Keath  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Ed Richards  Concussion  TBC
 Adam Treloar  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Lewis Young  Ankle  Test
Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

The Bulldogs suffered a blow with Keath likely to be out until the finals due to a hamstring injury. His key defensive partner Gardner remains at least a couple of weeks away from resuming. Richards will sit out this week's clash with Adelaide under concussion protocols while Young could return from an ankle injury. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 