THE LATEST on Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury, Carlton veteran Eddie Betts, Fremantle superstar Nat Fyfe, Bulldogs defender Alex Keath and more.
Check out your club's injury updates below after round 19.
|Luke Brown
|Achilles
|Season
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Lachlan Murphy
|Ankle
|Test
|Nick Murray
|Concussion
|Test
|Patrick Parnell
|AC joint
|Test
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
Small forward Murphy received some good news on Monday when scans cleared him of serious damage to the ankle tweak that saw him replaced late in the win over Hawthorn. He will rejoin the main group later in the week. Murray just needs to tick off the final stages of his concussion protocol but is expected to be available to play the Western Bulldogs on Saturday. - Michael Whiting
|Marcus Adams
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|TBC
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|2-4 weeks
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|Season
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
Not much official coming out of the Lions, although Gardiner continues to ease towards a return. Adams is out of his moon boot after discovering a hot spot in his foot two weeks ago and has resumed walking. Neither player will make the week-plus road trip to play Hawthorn in Launceston and then Fremantle in Perth. - Michael Whiting
|Eddie Betts
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Jordan Boyd
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Levi Casboult
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Docherty
|Ankle
|Season
|Michael Gibbons
|Hamstring
|Season
|Josh Honey
|Knee
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|Test
|Harry McKay
|Toe
|Test
|Alex Mirkov
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Zac Williams
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
Where to start for the Blues? Betts and Williams have been ruled out this week, while it has now been confirmed that Docherty and Gibbons will miss the remainder of the season. Casboult and Setterfield are likely to be sidelined for another couple of weeks, Pittonet is an outside chance to return this season, while McKay is highly unlikely to play against the Saints on Friday night. McGovern should finally play at some level, be it VFL or AFL, this weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|Aiden Begg
|Shoulder
|3-4 weeks
|Callum Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tyler Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Josh Daicos
|Finger
|3-4 weeks
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|Available
|Ash Johnson
|Finger
|3-4 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Moore
|Knee
|Season
|Scott Pendlebury
|Leg fracture
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
Howe has been cleared to return more than three months since his last game after passing training with flying colours. Pendlebury will be in a moon boot for a month after sustaining a hairline fracture to his left fibula against the Power. Will Hoskin-Elliott (back), Will Kelly (quad), Chris Mayne (ankle) and Josh Thomas (concussion) have been wiped off the injury list, while Taylor Adams has been cleared of any damage to his eye stemming from an incident against the Power. McCreery is eyeing a return next week after building up his training loads. - Mitch Cleary
|Kaine Baldwin
|Knee
|Season
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|Test
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Foot
|TBC
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|Test
|Andrew McGrath
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Back
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
Langford is pressing for a return this week against the Swans after a minor hamstring injury, while Caldwell is also almost ready to get back on the field after recovering from his early-season hamstring injury. Jones remains in a moonboot after the stress reaction in his foot was caught early. - Callum Twomey
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|Season
|Nat Fyfe
|Shoulder
|Season
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|Season
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Rory Lobb
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Alex Pearce
|Concussion
|1 week
|Sam Switkowski
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Michael Walters
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
Fyfe underwent successful reconstructive surgery on his right shoulder in Melbourne on Tuesday, officially ending his season. Walters will also struggle to return this season after a serious hamstring injury. The Dockers have placed a timeline on Lobb's return, with the big man looking at a return in the last fortnight. Hill suffered yet another setback in the first half of his WAFL return. - Nathan Schmook
|Jeremy Cameron
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch Duncan
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Gryan Miers
|Leg
|TBC
|Stefan Okunbor
|Calf
|Test
|Joel Selwood
|Corked quad
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Cameron Taheny
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
Selwood will be monitored this week off a six-day break after he was subbed out of the win over Richmond with a corked quad. The Cats are also sweating on the outcome of further assessment on Miers' latest leg injury with fears he may have suffered another fracture that sidelined him for six weeks earlier this year. It is hoped Cameron will return before the end of the home and away season, with Duncan more likely for the first week of finals. - Mitch Cleary
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Day
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Brandon Ellis
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Hugh Greenwood
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Holman
|Abdomen
|TBC
|Jack Hombsch
|Sternum
|TBC
|Oleg Markov
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Rhys Nicholls
|Back
|Indefinite
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Weller
|Concussion
|Test
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
The Suns confirmed Markov's hamstring as a medium-grade tear that will have him racing to be back before the end of the season. Day is still not quite over his plantar fascia problem and will miss at least another week, while Weller missed his second game at the weekend following concussion and is still listed as a test. - Michael Whiting
|Ryan Angwin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|Season
|Stephen Coniglio
|Toe
|Test
|Matt Flynn
|Shoulder
|Season
|Bobby Hill
|Managed
|1 week
|Tom Hutchesson
|Hamstring
|Indefinite
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Pectoral
|3-5 weeks
|Will Shaw
|Shoulder
|Season
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
Coniglio was a late withdrawal last week after feeling soreness in the big toe he had an operation on earlier this year and the Giants taking a cautious approach with their captain. Phil Davis went to hospital after copping a knock to his back before half-time against the Bombers and feeling sore after the match, but he was cleared of injury. Ruckman Flynn had a shoulder reconstruction last week and will now miss the rest of the season. - Martin Pegan
|James Cousins
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Will Day
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|TBC
|Jarman Impey
|Ankle
|Season
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Morrison
|Hamstring
|Test
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
After missing the past six matches with a hamstring injury, Morrison just needs to tick training off this week to be available at either level. The Hawks are still yet to confirm the severity of Cousins' hamstring injury that saw him subbed out of Saturday night's match against Adelaide. - Michael Whiting
|Mitch Brown
|Heel
|1-2 weeks
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Bailey Laurie
|Shoulder
|Test
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
Demons veteran Nathan Jones returned from a calf injury through the VFL over the weekend, while Laurie is expected to do likewise in the coming days. - Riley Beveridge
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|Indefinite
|Taylor Garner
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Charlie Ham
|Ankle
|1 week
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Test
|Matt McGuinness
|Foot
|Season
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Will Phillips
|Nose
|TBC
|Tom Powell
|Groin
|TBC
|Robbie Tarrant
|Adductor
|Test
|Tarryn Thomas
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Will Walker
|Thumb
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are hopeful that Mahony, Phillips and Tarrant will be fit to play this weekend. However, Thomas enters the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and will miss. Dom Tyson (calf) returned through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|Season
|Kane Farrell
|Knee
|Season
|Robbie Gray
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Hayes
|Finger
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Jones
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Steven Motlop
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Tom Rockliff
|DVT
|TBC
|Taj Schofield
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
Young defender Jones injured his left syndesmosis during a training run on Saturday and will undergo surgery, having injured his right syndesmosis earlier this season. It puts the rest of his campaign in doubt. Hayes underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a dislocated finger. Motlop will resume running this week while Orazio Fantasia comes off the injury list after recovering from a knee injury. - Nathan Schmook
|Noah Balta
|Syndesmosis
|3-4 weeks
|Nathan Broad
|Syndesmosis
|Test
|Bachar Houli
|Syndesmosis
|2-3 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Kidney
|Season
|Kamdyn McIntosh
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Ben Miller
|Groin
|Test
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Nick Vlastuin
|Knee/Quad
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
Midfielder Prestia is expected to return to take on Fremantle after overcoming a hamstring injury and joining in recent match practice, while the Tigers consider defender Broad a slight chance to also be available so he has made the trip to Western Australia. Vlastuin and McIntosh are also nearing a return and have started taking part in the more intense efforts at training. - Martin Pegan
|Josh Battle
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Season
|Hunter Clark
|Jaw
|Test
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Jack Higgins
|Back
|Test
|Tom Highmore
|Hand
|Test
|Shaun McKernan
|Toe
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Mason Wood
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
Higgins is expected to return from a back complaint that has ruled him out for the past three matches. Clark could make a sooner-than-expected return from the broken jaw he sustained seven weeks ago, while Highmore is pushing to play and trained in a glove on Tuesday following hand surgery a week ago. Rowan Marshall is expected to fly back from WA after his isolation requirements end of Tuesday, while Dan McKenzie will be available after concussion. - Mitch Cleary
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Chad Warner
|Shin
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
Warner is back in full training and has been building up his running loads to be ready to play this week or next. Lewis Melican has finally returned from a hamstring strain sustained in round seven that later led to Achilles tendon pain, as the defender was one of nine Swans to play for the Giants' VFL team last week. Sam Reid ended the match against Fremantle with ice on his hamstring but has pulled up OK. - Martin Pegan
|Brendon Ah Chee
|Hand
|4-5 weeks
|Tom Barrass
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jarrod Cameron
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Jack Redden
|Leg
|Test
|Willie Rioli
|Suspension
|August 20
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Luke Shuey
|Calf
|1 week
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
Ryan suffered a hamstring injury after kicking an early goal in the Eagles' win against St Kilda and was able to jog laps on Tuesday with Shuey. The Eagles are yet to set a timeline for his return. Willie Rioli has also been on light duties after a hamstring setback a fortnight ago. Redden will push to return this week after three weeks sidelined with a keg injury. - Nathan Schmook
|Louis Butler
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|2-4 weeks
|Stefan Martin
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|Season
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Alex Keath
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Concussion
|TBC
|Adam Treloar
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Lewis Young
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, July 27
Early prognosis
The Bulldogs suffered a blow with Keath likely to be out until the finals due to a hamstring injury. His key defensive partner Gardner remains at least a couple of weeks away from resuming. Richards will sit out this week's clash with Adelaide under concussion protocols while Young could return from an ankle injury. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list