THE LATEST on Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury, Carlton veteran Eddie Betts, Fremantle superstar Nat Fyfe, Bulldogs defender Alex Keath and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 19.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Achilles Season Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Wayne Milera Knee Season Lachlan Murphy Ankle Test Nick Murray Concussion Test Patrick Parnell AC joint Test Daniel Talia Foot TBC Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Small forward Murphy received some good news on Monday when scans cleared him of serious damage to the ankle tweak that saw him replaced late in the win over Hawthorn. He will rejoin the main group later in the week. Murray just needs to tick off the final stages of his concussion protocol but is expected to be available to play the Western Bulldogs on Saturday. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Adams Foot 2-4 weeks Noah Answerth Groin TBC Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 2-4 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee Season Harry Sharp Ankle Season Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Not much official coming out of the Lions, although Gardiner continues to ease towards a return. Adams is out of his moon boot after discovering a hot spot in his foot two weeks ago and has resumed walking. Neither player will make the week-plus road trip to play Hawthorn in Launceston and then Fremantle in Perth. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Eddie Betts Ankle 1-2 weeks Jordan Boyd Knee 1-2 weeks Levi Casboult Knee 1-2 weeks David Cuningham Knee Season Sam Docherty Ankle Season Michael Gibbons Hamstring Season Josh Honey Knee Test Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Oscar McDonald Back 1-2 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring Test Harry McKay Toe Test Alex Mirkov Knee Season Sam Philp Groin Season Marc Pittonet Ankle 3-4 weeks Will Setterfield Groin 1-2 weeks Zac Williams Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Where to start for the Blues? Betts and Williams have been ruled out this week, while it has now been confirmed that Docherty and Gibbons will miss the remainder of the season. Casboult and Setterfield are likely to be sidelined for another couple of weeks, Pittonet is an outside chance to return this season, while McKay is highly unlikely to play against the Saints on Friday night. McGovern should finally play at some level, be it VFL or AFL, this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Shoulder 3-4 weeks Callum Brown Shoulder Season Tyler Brown Shoulder Season Josh Daicos Finger 3-4 weeks Jeremy Howe Hamstring Available Ash Johnson Finger 3-4 weeks Beau McCreery Hamstring 1-2 weeks Darcy Moore Knee Season Scott Pendlebury Leg fracture Season Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Howe has been cleared to return more than three months since his last game after passing training with flying colours. Pendlebury will be in a moon boot for a month after sustaining a hairline fracture to his left fibula against the Power. Will Hoskin-Elliott (back), Will Kelly (quad), Chris Mayne (ankle) and Josh Thomas (concussion) have been wiped off the injury list, while Taylor Adams has been cleared of any damage to his eye stemming from an incident against the Power. McCreery is eyeing a return next week after building up his training loads. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Knee Season Jye Caldwell Hamstring Test Michael Hurley Hip Season Harrison Jones Foot TBC Kyle Langford Hamstring Test Andrew McGrath Knee 3-4 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee Season Zach Reid Back Season Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Langford is pressing for a return this week against the Swans after a minor hamstring injury, while Caldwell is also almost ready to get back on the field after recovering from his early-season hamstring injury. Jones remains in a moonboot after the stress reaction in his foot was caught early. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Brennan Cox Hamstring Season Nat Fyfe Shoulder Season Michael Frederick Ankle 4 weeks Joel Hamling Ankle Season Stephen Hill Hamstring 3-4 weeks Rory Lobb Ankle 2-3 weeks Alex Pearce Concussion 1 week Sam Switkowski Hamstring 2 weeks Sam Sturt Knee Season Michael Walters Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Fyfe underwent successful reconstructive surgery on his right shoulder in Melbourne on Tuesday, officially ending his season. Walters will also struggle to return this season after a serious hamstring injury. The Dockers have placed a timeline on Lobb's return, with the big man looking at a return in the last fortnight. Hill suffered yet another setback in the first half of his WAFL return. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Cameron Hamstring 2-3 weeks Mitch Duncan Knee 4-6 weeks Gryan Miers Leg TBC Stefan Okunbor Calf Test Joel Selwood Corked quad Test Cooper Stephens Ankle Indefinite Cameron Taheny Hamstring TBC Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Selwood will be monitored this week off a six-day break after he was subbed out of the win over Richmond with a corked quad. The Cats are also sweating on the outcome of further assessment on Miers' latest leg injury with fears he may have suffered another fracture that sidelined him for six weeks earlier this year. It is hoped Cameron will return before the end of the home and away season, with Duncan more likely for the first week of finals. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Sam Day Foot 1-2 weeks Brandon Ellis Hamstring 2 weeks Hugh Greenwood Knee Season Nick Holman Abdomen TBC Jack Hombsch Sternum TBC Oleg Markov Hamstring 3 weeks Rhys Nicholls Back Indefinite Rory Thompson Knee Season Lachie Weller Concussion Test Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

The Suns confirmed Markov's hamstring as a medium-grade tear that will have him racing to be back before the end of the season. Day is still not quite over his plantar fascia problem and will miss at least another week, while Weller missed his second game at the weekend following concussion and is still listed as a test. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Hamstring Test Jack Buckley Knee Season Stephen Coniglio Toe Test Matt Flynn Shoulder Season Bobby Hill Managed 1 week Tom Hutchesson Hamstring Indefinite Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Braydon Preuss Pectoral 3-5 weeks Will Shaw Shoulder Season Conor Stone Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Coniglio was a late withdrawal last week after feeling soreness in the big toe he had an operation on earlier this year and the Giants taking a cautious approach with their captain. Phil Davis went to hospital after copping a knock to his back before half-time against the Bombers and feeling sore after the match, but he was cleared of injury. Ruckman Flynn had a shoulder reconstruction last week and will now miss the rest of the season. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Cousins Hamstring TBC Will Day Ankle 2 weeks Jack Gunston Back TBC Jarman Impey Ankle Season Changkuoth Jiath Knee Season Harry Morrison Hamstring Test James Sicily Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

After missing the past six matches with a hamstring injury, Morrison just needs to tick training off this week to be available at either level. The Hawks are still yet to confirm the severity of Cousins' hamstring injury that saw him subbed out of Saturday night's match against Adelaide. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Brown Heel 1-2 weeks Marty Hore Knee Season Bailey Laurie Shoulder Test Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Demons veteran Nathan Jones returned from a calf injury through the VFL over the weekend, while Laurie is expected to do likewise in the coming days. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aidan Corr Toe Indefinite Taylor Garner Ankle 2-3 weeks Charlie Ham Ankle 1 week Jack Mahony Shoulder Test Matt McGuinness Foot Season Flynn Perez Knee Season Will Phillips Nose TBC Tom Powell Groin TBC Robbie Tarrant Adductor Test Tarryn Thomas Concussion 1-2 weeks Will Walker Thumb Test Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful that Mahony, Phillips and Tarrant will be fit to play this weekend. However, Thomas enters the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and will miss. Dom Tyson (calf) returned through the VFL last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring Season Kane Farrell Knee Season Robbie Gray Knee 2-3 weeks Sam Hayes Finger 2-3 weeks Lachie Jones Ankle 4-5 weeks Steven Motlop Ankle 3-4 weeks Tom Rockliff DVT TBC Taj Schofield Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Young defender Jones injured his left syndesmosis during a training run on Saturday and will undergo surgery, having injured his right syndesmosis earlier this season. It puts the rest of his campaign in doubt. Hayes underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a dislocated finger. Motlop will resume running this week while Orazio Fantasia comes off the injury list after recovering from a knee injury. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Balta Syndesmosis 3-4 weeks Nathan Broad Syndesmosis Test Bachar Houli Syndesmosis 2-3 weeks Dustin Martin Kidney Season Kamdyn McIntosh Hamstring 1 week Ben Miller Groin Test Dion Prestia Hamstring Test Ivan Soldo Knee Indefinite Nick Vlastuin Knee/Quad 1 week Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Midfielder Prestia is expected to return to take on Fremantle after overcoming a hamstring injury and joining in recent match practice, while the Tigers consider defender Broad a slight chance to also be available so he has made the trip to Western Australia. Vlastuin and McIntosh are also nearing a return and have started taking part in the more intense efforts at training. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Battle Ankle Indefinite Jake Carlisle Back Season Hunter Clark Jaw Test Jarryn Geary Shoulder 6-8 weeks Jade Gresham Achilles Season Jack Higgins Back Test Tom Highmore Hand Test Shaun McKernan Toe Test Ben Paton Broken leg Season Mason Wood Back Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Higgins is expected to return from a back complaint that has ruled him out for the past three matches. Clark could make a sooner-than-expected return from the broken jaw he sustained seven weeks ago, while Highmore is pushing to play and trained in a glove on Tuesday following hand surgery a week ago. Rowan Marshall is expected to fly back from WA after his isolation requirements end of Tuesday, while Dan McKenzie will be available after concussion. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Naismith ACL Indefinite Chad Warner Shin Test Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Warner is back in full training and has been building up his running loads to be ready to play this week or next. Lewis Melican has finally returned from a hamstring strain sustained in round seven that later led to Achilles tendon pain, as the defender was one of nine Swans to play for the Giants' VFL team last week. Sam Reid ended the match against Fremantle with ice on his hamstring but has pulled up OK. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brendon Ah Chee Hand 4-5 weeks Tom Barrass Hamstring 1 week Jarrod Cameron Ankle TBC Jamaine Jones Ankle 3 weeks Jack Redden Leg Test Willie Rioli Suspension August 20 Liam Ryan Hamstring TBC Luke Shuey Calf 1 week Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

Ryan suffered a hamstring injury after kicking an early goal in the Eagles' win against St Kilda and was able to jog laps on Tuesday with Shuey. The Eagles are yet to set a timeline for his return. Willie Rioli has also been on light duties after a hamstring setback a fortnight ago. Redden will push to return this week after three weeks sidelined with a keg injury. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Louis Butler Calf 2-3 weeks Ryan Gardner Shoulder 2-4 weeks Stefan Martin Groin 3-4 weeks Toby McLean Knee Season Lin Jong Hamstring 2-4 weeks Alex Keath Hamstring 3-4 weeks Ed Richards Concussion TBC Adam Treloar Ankle 1-2 weeks Lewis Young Ankle Test Updated: Tuesday, July 27

Early prognosis

The Bulldogs suffered a blow with Keath likely to be out until the finals due to a hamstring injury. His key defensive partner Gardner remains at least a couple of weeks away from resuming. Richards will sit out this week's clash with Adelaide under concussion protocols while Young could return from an ankle injury. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list