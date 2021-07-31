THREE matches originally scheduled in Queensland this weekend have been relocated to Melbourne to form a mega Sunday comprising of five matches.

It comes after Queensland announced six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning, plunging the state into its strictest coronavirus lockdown to run at least three days starting at 4pm AEST.

Community and professional sport was called off immediately, throwing the AFL into a frenzy to reschedule matches.

Essendon's clash with Sydney – originally scheduled for the Gabba on Saturday night – will be played at the MCG at 3.10pm on Sunday.

A general view as the sun sets during the 2021 AFL Round 19 match between the Geelong Cats and the Richmond Tigers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Picture: AFL Photos

The Melbourne-Gold Coast match – initially fixtured for Metricon Stadium on Saturday afternoon – will take place at Marvel Stadium at 12.10pm on Sunday as part of a double-header at the venue.

Greater Western Sydney's date with Port Adelaide – fixtured for Metricon Stadium on Sunday at 6.10pm – will remain in the same timeslot and also be played at Marvel Stadium.

Gold Coast, GWS, Sydney and Essendon are all due to fly from Queensland to Melbourne on Saturday afternoon ahead of the matches.

Port Adelaide remains in Melbourne as it has been since South Australia was sent into lockdown ahead round 19 and had been preparing to fly north on Sunday.

The Demons departed from Victoria on Saturday morning bound for the Gold Coast ahead of their clash against the Suns, only to be told they would be returning home for the match on Sunday while still in the air.

After a quick re-fuel, they arrived back in Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R20: Gold Coast v Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and the Demons at Metricon Stadium

"There will be no football matches," Queensland chief health officer Jeanette Young said on Saturday.

"No community sport, no professional sport, nothing for the next three days."

Brisbane has been allowed to land in Tasmania on Saturday morning ahead of its clash against Hawthorn in Launceston on Sunday after a short hold-up on the tarmac.

That match will go ahead as planned, as will the Fremantle-Richmond match at Optus Stadium.

A Gold Coast-Southport VFL clash on Saturday morning was called off midway through the first quarter after officials learned of the lockdown requirements.

The Demons had been planning to fly direct from Queensland to Perth on Saturday afternoon after their match against the Suns in order to quarantine for seven days in WA before facing West Coast in round 21 on Saturday night.

Given the Demons' earliest possible departure will now be on Sunday, it remains to be seen how the Eagles-Demons clash will be fixtured next weekend given the Fremantle-Brisbane match will take place on Sunday.

Round 20 updated fixture

Friday, July 30

St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, July 31

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.20pm AEST

North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.15pm AEST

Collingwood v West Coast at MCG, 4.15pm AEST

Sunday, August 1

Gold Coast v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 12.10pm AEST

Hawthorn v Brisbane at University of Tasmania Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

Essendon v Sydney at the MCG, 3.10pm AEST

Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 6.10pm AEST