FORMER Adelaide captain Taylor Walker is out of Showdown 50 after not being considered for selection by the Crows.

Walker was absent from the Crows' training session at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, granted time off by the club.

"I understand there's really high level of interest in the football club at the moment but I hope you can understand and appreciate that I'm not in a position to make any comment this morning due to the fact it is a highly sensitive and highly confidential matter at the time being," Crows assistant coach Nathan van Berlo said.

"We had a discussion as a group but we're not going to go into details at this stage."

Walker was listed as omitted in the official team on Thursday night and not listed as an emergency, with young forward Riley Thilthorpe his replacement for the Showdown against Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

The Crows also named midfielder Brayden Cook, who was recruited with pick No.25 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, to make his debut, with Sam Berry and James Rowe both omitted.

Port Adelaide recalled star forward Robbie Gray ahead of schedule after recovering from a knee injury, with the five-time Showdown medallist to play his first game since round 14.

Tall forward Todd Marshall and last week's medical substitute Boyd Woodcock have both been omitted.

FULL TEAMS Check 'em out

In other major selection news, Brisbane star Lachie Neale will miss Sunday's clash against his former club Fremantle because of illness.

Neale, who played 135 games for the Dockers and won two club champion awards, will miss the clash at Optus Stadium, alongside Irish rookie James Madden, who has been dropped.

The Dockers regain key defender Alex Pearce after one match sidelined with concussion, replacing forward Bailey Banfield (concussion). Potential debutant Nathan O'Driscoll has been named on the extended bench.

Back-to-back premier Richmond has reacted at the selection table with six changes for Saturday's clash against North Melbourne, with triple-premiership player Jason Castagna among those dropped, alongside Mabior Chol and Jake Aarts.

Premiership hero Nick Vlastuin and experienced wingman Kamdyn McIntosh are among the inclusions, alongside debutant Maurice Rioli jnr.

North Melbourne has made four changes for the clash at the MCG, with important youngsters Tarryn Thomas and Cam Zurhaar returning and young midfielder Will Phillips among those dropped.

Greater Western Sydney has been forced to make seven changes due to injury and management for its clash against Geelong on Friday night.

Former skipper Phil Davis and midfielders Jacob Hopper and Tom Green are among the injured group, with forward Jesse Hogan and ruckman Shane Mumford each managed.

Veteran Matt de Boer returns, alongside young forward Jake Riccardi and ruckman Kieren Briggs, with the Giants also calling on rookies Jake Stein, Zach Sproule and Callum Brown given the extent of their injuries.

Geelong has managed veteran recruit Isaac Smith and dropped midfielder Quinton Narkle for the clash at GMHBA Stadium, with first-year wingman Max Holmes recalled.

Carlton has made one change for its clash against Gold Coast on Saturday, with veteran Eddie Betts replacing rookie forward Matthew Owies. Midfielder Marc Murphy has been named as an emergency as he moves towards 300 games.

The Suns have dropped Sam Flanders and Jack Bowes, regaining Brandon Ellis and naming Richmond premiership forward Jacob Townsend to debut for his fourth club.

St Kilda, who has lost trio Hunter Clark, Jack Billings and Dougal Howard to injury, has also dropped Ben Long and Paul Hunter for Saturday night's clash against Sydney at Marvel Stadium.

Defender Nick Coffield and half-forward Jack Sinclair are among those returning against the Swans, who have dropped James Bell and promoted last week's medical substitute Dylan Stephens.

Star midfielder Adam Treloar is among five inclusions for the Western Bulldogs clash against Essendon at Marvel Stadium. The Bulldogs have chosen to manage young forward Cody Weightman and lost Mitch Hannan to a shoulder injury.

The Bombers will be without injured captain Dyson Heppell (thumb) and midfielder Kyle Langford (hamstring), with key forward Cale Hooker among five potential inclusions named in the extended squad.

Hawthorn has lost veteran forward Luke Breust to injury and chosen to manage young defender Denver Grainger-Barras for its clash against Collingwood on Sunday. Forward Jacob Koschitzke is among the potential inclusions after being rested last week.

Collingwood will be strengthened by the return of talented midfielder Josh Daicos, with last week's medical substitute Nathan Murphy the only omission at this stage. Ruck/forward Mason Cox has been named in the extended squad.

West Coast has omitted young midfielder Xavier O'Neill for Monday's clash against Melbourne at Optus Stadium, sticking by its senior players after a disappointing loss to Collingwood.

Former Brisbane defender Alex Witherden is among the potential inclusions after racking up 40 disposals in the WAFL.

The Demons have only made one change at this stage after losing midfielder Jack Viney to a two-match suspension for serious misconduct.

Friday, August 6



Geelong v GWS Giants at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

GEELONG

In: M.Holmes

Out: I.Smith (managed), Q.Narkle (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Clark (unused)

GWS GIANTS

In: J.Stein, M.de Boer, Z.Sproule, J.Riccardi, K.Briggs, C.Brown

Out: P.Davis (concussion), D.Lloyd (ankle), J.Hopper (concussion), T.Green (hamstring), S.Reid (ankle), J.Hogan (managed), S.Mumford (managed)

Last week's sub: T.Bruhn (replaced P.Davis)

Saturday, August 7



Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

CARLTON

In: E.Betts

Out: M.Owies (omitted), M.Murphy (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: M.Murphy (replaced T.De Koning)

GOLD COAST

In: B.Ellis, J.Townsend

Out: S.Flanders (omitted), J.Bowes (omitted), W.Brodie (omitted)

New: Jacob Townsend

Last week's sub: W.Brodie (unused)

Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: N.Vlastuin, K.McIntosh, H.Ralphsmith, C.Coleman-Jones, M.Rioli

Out: R.Garthwaite (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), J.Castagna (omitted), M.Chol (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted), J.Caddy (medi-sub)

New: Maurice Rioli jnr

Last week's sub: J.Caddy (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Bonar, C.Zurhaar, T.Thomas, T.Campbell

Out: A.Bosenavulagi (omitted), W.Phillips (omitted), T.Xerri (shin), J.Polec (managed), S.Atley (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: S.Atley (unused)

St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: N.Coffield, J.Sinclair, D.McKenzie, D.Joyce

Out: P.Hunter (omitted), B.Long (omitted), H.Clark (concussion), D.Howard (hamstring), J.Billings (hamstring)

Last week's sub: C.Sharman (replaced D.Howard)

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: J.Bell (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Stephens (unused)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: R.Thilthorpe, B.Cook

Out: T.Walker (omitted), S.Berry (omitted), J.Rowe (omitted)

New: Brayden Cook

Last week's sub: D.Mackay (replaced C.Jones)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: R.Gray

Out: T.Marshall (omitted), B.Woodcock (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Woodcock (unused)

Sunday, August 8



Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: O.Hanrahan, H.Morrison, J.Morris, J.Koschitzke, J.Ceglar

Out: D.Grainger-Barras (managed), L.Breust (knee)

Last week's sub: D.Greaves (replaced L.Breust)

COLLINGWOOD

In: M.Cox, J.Daicos, B.McCreery, T.Wilson

Out: N.Murphy (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: N.Murphy (unused)

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Treloar, E.Richards, T.Duryea, L.McNeil, Le.Young

Out: M.Hannan (shoulder), C.Weightman (managed)

Last week's sub: P.Lipinski (unused)

ESSENDON

In: M.Gleeson, M.Guelfi, A.Phillips, C.Hooker, A.Waterman

Out: D.Heppell (thumb), K.Langford (hamstring)

Last week's sub: B.Ham (replaced J.Laverde)

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: A.Pearce, N.O'Driscoll, E.Hughes, B.Bewley

Out: B.Banfield (concussion)

New: Nathan O'Driscoll

Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced B.Banfield)

BRISBANE

In: D.Robertson, T.Berry, J.Prior, R.Mathieson, C.Ballenden

Out: J.Madden (omitted), L.Neale (illness)

Last week's sub: K.Coleman (unused)

Monday, August 9

West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: L.Edwards, N.Vardy, A.Witherden, J.Nelson

Out: X.O'Neill (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Hutchings (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: J.Melksham, A.vandenBerg, S.Weideman, J.Smith

Out: J.Viney (suspension)

Last week's sub: J.Jordon (replaced T.McDonald)