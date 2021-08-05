HERE we go again! With time running out, it’s time to sharpen up your team for the remaining three rounds of AFL Fantasy.

The biggest news from team selections was Lachie Neale (MID, $696,000) will not be playing this week. He has been ruled out with an illness and after scoring 75 and 76 in his last two games, some coaches may look at this as a blessing.

Isaac Smith (MID/FWD, $666,000) has had an outstanding season but has been managed this weekend. Smith is in 10 per cent of Fantasy teams who have enjoyed his hot form in recent weeks.

Roy’s best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy’s best buys for round 21.

James Peatling (DEF/MID, $205,000) – Scored 82 on debut and looked great. Peatling took seven marks last week and is the best downgrade option available.

Steele Sidebottom (MID/FWD, $607,000) – Sidebottom scored 114 last week after attending 15 centre bounces. It appears he has replaced the injured Pendlebury in the middle.

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $637,000) – Coming off scores of 139 and 122, Marshall has been on fire and is still a worthy trade target as St Kilda’s No.1 ruckman again this week.

Brayden Fiorini (MID, $762,000) – Fiorini has now averaged 113 in his last three games and is still cheap based on his output and match-up against the Blues.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break-down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

James Peatling (DEF/MID, $205,000) – 5.9k

– 5.9k Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $637,000) – 2.9k

– 2.9k Steele Sidebottom (MID/FWD, $607,000) – 2.2k

– 2.2k Josh Honey (MID/FWD, $191,000) – 2.1k

– 2.1k Callum Mills (DEF/MID, $830,000) – 1.4k

James Peatling (DEF/MID, $205,000) was impressive on debut last week with 82 and didn’t look out of place at the top level. He sits as the most traded in player for round 21. Josh Honey (MID/FWD, $191,000) was also sweet for 58, and after scoring a huge 152 last week Callum Mills (DEF/MID, $830,000) is also being picked up for the final three rounds.

Most traded out

Jeremy Sharp (MID, $497,000) – 3.4k

– 3.4k Lachlan Bramble (MID/FWD, $439,000) – 3.2k

– 3.2k Tim Taranto (MID, $734,000) – 2.8k

– 2.8k Dan Houston (DEF/MID, $524,000) – 2k

– 2k Joel Amartey (RUC/FWD, $362,000) – 1.7k

It’s that time of the year where we say “enough is enough” and sadly for Dan Houston (DEF/MID, $524,000) and Tim Taranto (MID, $734,000), coaches have seen enough. Taranto’s recent scores of 51 and 67 have hurt many as he has been moved out of the GWS midfield. He attended just four centre bounces over his last two games and while nearly 3,000 coaches have shown him the door, others hold hope that he will be back in the middle off the back of injuries to Tom Green and Jacob Hopper. However, he has been named in the forward pocket.

Calvin’s best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Jack Steele v Sydney

This guy is unbelievable. Steele has now averaged 139 in his last three games and is coming off 162 from last weekend. He scored 137 on the Swans in round 12 and simply cannot be stopped.

No.2 – Touk Miller v Carlton

Coming off 135, Miller has been getting the job done all year. He scored 140 against Carlton earlier this year and carries a lowest score of just 110 from his last nine games.

No.3 – Tom Mitchell v Collingwood

Ranking No.3 on form over the last three weeks averaging 128, Mitchell meets the Magpies, a team he has dominated in the past with scores of 128, 156, 135, 177, 132 and 128.

No.4 – Christian Petracca v West Coast

Petracca has now averaged 126 in his last six games and meets the Eagles, a team that Collingwood posted nine 100+ scores against last week.

No.5 – Jarryd Lyons v Fremantle

On Sunday afternoon, Lyons plays the Dockers who he scored 121 against earlier this year. Coming off a huge 153, he is capable of anything.

