SYDNEY has been forced into a very late change with Callum Mills withdrawn minutes before the opening bounce against St Kilda on Saturday night.
Mills completed the warm-up but was troubled by Achilles soreness and pulled from the game.
James Rowbottom, who was originally the medical sub, comes into the side with Ryan Clarke the new substitute.
St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Sydney: Callum Mills (Achilles soreness) replaced in selected side by James Rowbottom
MEDICAL SUBS
St Kilda: Jack Bytel
Sydney: Ryan Clarke
Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: Ben Davis
Port Adelaide: Todd Marshall
Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Richmond: Kamdyn McIntosh replaced in selected side by Thomson Dow
North Melbourne: Nil
MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Jason Castagna
North Melbourne: Will Phillips
Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Marc Murphy
Gold Coast: Jack Bowes
