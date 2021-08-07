Callum Mills during the round four clash between Sydney and Essendon at the SCG on April 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has been forced into a very late change with Callum Mills withdrawn minutes before the opening bounce against St Kilda on Saturday night.

Mills completed the warm-up but was troubled by Achilles soreness and pulled from the game.

James Rowbottom, who was originally the medical sub, comes into the side with Ryan Clarke the new substitute.

St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Callum Mills (Achilles soreness) replaced in selected side by James Rowbottom

MEDICAL SUBS

St Kilda: Jack Bytel

Sydney: Ryan Clarke

SAINTS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Adelaide: Ben Davis

Port Adelaide: Todd Marshall

CROWS v POWER Follow it LIVE

Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: Kamdyn McIntosh replaced in selected side by Thomson Dow

North Melbourne: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Richmond: Jason Castagna

North Melbourne: Will Phillips

TIGERS v ROOS Full match coverage and stats

Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Marc Murphy

Gold Coast: Jack Bowes

BLUES v SUNS Full match coverage and stats