SYDNEY has been forced into a very late change with Callum Mills withdrawn minutes before the opening bounce against St Kilda on Saturday night. 

Mills completed the warm-up but was troubled by Achilles soreness and pulled from the game. 

James Rowbottom, who was originally the medical sub, comes into the side with Ryan Clarke the new substitute. 

St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Sydney: Callum Mills (Achilles soreness) replaced in selected side by James Rowbottom

MEDICAL SUBS
St Kilda: Jack Bytel
Sydney: Ryan Clarke

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: Ben Davis
Port Adelaide: Todd Marshall

Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Richmond: Kamdyn McIntosh replaced in selected side by Thomson Dow
North Melbourne: Nil 

MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Jason Castagna
North Melbourne: Will Phillips

Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST 

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Marc Murphy
Gold Coast: Jack Bowes

