GREATER Western Sydney will front the AFL Tribunal next week to challenge Toby Greene's two-match ban for striking Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield.

Greene collected Dangerfield in the throat with a raised elbow during the first quarter of the Giants' win over the Cats on Friday night.

Dangerfield was subbed out of the game and spent the night in hospital, but has since been cleared of any serious injury.

Is Greene in trouble for this high elbow on Dangerfield? Patrick Dangerfield leaves the field in pain after copping a hit to his throat from Giant Toby Greene

The Match Review Officer assessed the incident as careless conduct, high contact and high impact, which results in a two-match ban, but the Giants wasted no time in lodging their appeal.

“We firmly believe this was a football action and doesn’t warrant a suspension,” Giants general manager of football Jason McCartney said.

“As such, we will challenge the initial ruling at the Tribunal.”

Meanwhile, Geelong skipper Joel Selwood has escaped suspension for his high bump on Sam Taylor.

Selwood was fined $3000 for rough conduct with the incident graded as careless conduct, low impact and high contact.