James Rowe celebrates a goal against the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

EXCITING young forward James Rowe has responded to his omission from the seniors with a dominant display in the SANFL Showdown on Saturday, finishing with 25 disposals, three clearances and two goals.

Adelaide kicked the first four goals of the game to establish an early lead but while Port came within two points in the final term, the Crows held on to win by 13 points.

Also impressing in Adelaide’s win was re-born defender Billy Frampton, who collected a team-high 30 disposals and took 13 marks.

Two players who found plenty of the ball at Adelaide Oval were Josh Worrell (24 touches) and Lachlan Sholl (22 touches).

Up forward, Lachlan Gollant starred with 4.1 from 13 touches, while also taking six marks.

For Port Adelaide, Sam Mayes put his hand up for senior selection with 34 touches and 11 clearances.

FT | We go down by 13 points at Adelaide Oval in the SANFL Showdown.



GOALS: Williams 4, Garner 2, Lienert, Lord, Samblich, Weidemann.#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/9cx8CynI7m — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) August 7, 2021

Youngster Dylan Williams was damaging for Port in front of goal with 4.1, while Joel Garner managed to kick 2.1 from 16 touches.

Jarrod Lienert finished with 19 touches and a goal and defender Martin Frederick took six marks and collected 21 disposals.

In the WAFL, defender Reece Conca was again the only Fremantle player to run out for Peel Thunder on Saturday, after opting out of the Dockers' quarantine bubble last week.

He finished with 17 touches and three marks as Peel went down to Swan Districts by 52 points.