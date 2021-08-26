A dejected David Teague during the round 19 match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 24, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson

CARLTON is searching for its fifth coach in nine years, with the club sacking David Teague on Thursday after a bizarre and drawn-out conclusion to its external review into the football department.

Teague had been expecting to find out his fate on Monday, only for the club to delay what even he had deemed an inevitable departure by saying it will not be swayed by "external expectations or pressure".

Three days of mounting speculation followed, with the Blues rocked by four-time premiership legend Alastair Clarkson officially informing clubs on Wednesday that he would follow through on plans to take time away from the game in 2022.

However, the club has still moved on with plans to remove Teague from his position – despite still having one season remaining on his contract – and will now begin the hunt for yet another senior coach.

Veteran tactician Ross Lyon remains in the box seat to take the reins and has significant members of the board pushing for his signature, though reiterated on Wednesday he has not yet had any contact from Carlton.

Ross Lyon addresses the players during a match between St Kilda and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Teague's sacking follows yet another tumultuous season for the Blues, who launched the high-profile review into the failings of their football department in June and then lost eight of their final 12 matches to crash from the finals picture.

The future of Teague had been among the most speculated outcomes of the review since it was made public. He finishes at Carlton with a coaching record of 21-29 and was unable to break the club's lengthy September drought, which has stretched to eight years.

His appointment on a full-time basis at the end of 2019 had initially been met with great optimism, having steered the Blues to six wins from 11 games during a period as caretaker coach following the mid-season sacking of Brendon Bolton.

Mark Logiudice and David Teague celebrate a win in 2019 at the MCG. Picture: Michael Willson

He earned a three-year deal at Ikon Park, but leaves in forgettable circumstances after last week criticising the public nature of the review and pleading for more support from the club's hierarchy.

His manager, Liam Pickering, also slammed the club's review process over the weekend and took aim at Lyon for previously and publicly throwing his hat into the ring for a Blues coaching job that was not yet vacant at the time.

Lyon, who hasn't coached at any level since being sacked from the Dockers in 2019, is expected to be among the frontrunners for the Blues gig when the process to find their next senior coach begins in the coming days.

Teague's sacking comes as the Blues prepare to appoint 1995 premiership player Greg Williams as their new football director, with the board changes coinciding with upheaval in the football department.

Greg Williams talking to Liam Stocker at a Carlton training session in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Williams is tipped to replace fellow dual Brownlow winner Chris Judd on the board, with more alterations flagged for the near future. Former president Mark LoGiudice has already brought an end to his tenure at the helm of the club.

Williams, who played 109 games for Carlton, won a Brownlow Medal and a best and fairest with the Blues in 1994, as well as claiming the Norm Smith Medal in a premiership team in 1995.

He recently returned to Carlton as a part-time skills coach under the guidance of Teague and football boss Brad Lloyd, but parted ways with the Blues midway through the 2020 season as a result of the cuts to the soft cap in the wake of COVID-19.