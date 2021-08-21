DAVID Teague's agent Liam Pickering concedes his client could lose his job as Carlton coach as soon as Sunday.

Just hours before the Blues' final game of the season on Saturday night, Pickering revealed he had been given little response when seeking clarity on Teague's future this week.

It comes after Teague delivered a spirited defence of his post on Thursday, declaring he had been let down by a lack of support from Blues powerbrokers amid mounting speculation on his future.

The outcome of the club's external football review department has been with the board for more than a week which is expected to result in several personnel changes in coming days.

Head of football Brad Lloyd's position is under threat, along with Teague, fitness staff and a large majority of the Blues' assistant coaches.

"I spoke to them (Carlton) this week (on Teague's future) and they didn't have an answer," Pickering told SEN on Saturday morning.

"They said we have to wait for a review, apparently they have a meeting tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday and then they'll make the call. The silence is deafening though isn't it.

"I think everyone is expecting the same thing (Teague loses his job), aren't they now."

Along with departing Hawthorn coaching great Alastair Clarkson, Ross Lyon is seen as a leading contender to take the reins at Carlton if, as expected, Teague is sacked from his 2022 contract.

Ross Lyon addresses the players during a match between St Kilda and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Pickering took aim at the former St Kilda and Fremantle coach who made it known he would be keen to explore coaching the Blues after opting not to pursue the vacant position at Collingwood.

"We have blokes (Lyon) going on television on Wednesday night jockeying for his (Teague's) job," Pickering said.

"I don't know what that was from Ross Lyon, it was like a job interview to me. It was pretty grubby," Pickering said.

"I thought it was a grubby thing, it was a set-up interview. It was pretty poor really.

"I am 100 per cent (sure) he (Lyon) has (spoken to Carlton), he was talking very smugly the other night. He didn't want to be disrespectful to David Teague but then went on a five-minute rant about why he'd be a great man for the job… his coaching record, Grand Finals at two clubs.

"I get more angry at this stuff than (Teague), I don't think you treat people the way he's been treated this year. It's poor. Then you've got ex-coaches jumping on his grave as well."