Geelong's Isaac Smith and Jeremy Cameron celebrate a goal against Richmond during round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

RECRUIT Jeremy Cameron will spearhead a list of up to five inclusions for Geelong's side to host St Kilda this weekend at GMHBA Stadium.

Cameron has returned to full running and only needs to pass main training this week to be selected, six weeks after tearing his right hamstring for the third time this year.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews indicated on Monday morning the match would likely be played in front of no fans despite regional COVID-19 restrictions being eased from 11.59pm that night.

The Cats are also expected to recall Isaac Smith against the Saints after he was managed from the side which suffered a shock loss to Greater Western Sydney on Friday night.

Isaac Smith in action against North Melbourne in round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Henderson (calf) and Mark O'Connor (knee) are set to return, while Tom Atkins will be assessed again later in the week as he deals with an ongoing back complaint.

Both O'Connor and Atkins were late outs from the side that defeated North Melbourne in round 20 and have joined Henderson in missing back-to-back weeks.

Small forward Gryan Miers will train on Tuesday having recovered from his second leg fracture of the season but is more likely to be in the frame for a round 23 return.

The Cats are confident Patrick Dangerfield will recover from a bruised larynx in time to face the Saints. The Brownlow medallist spent Friday night in hospital after the incident that saw Toby Greene offered a two-match ban but returned to the club on Monday.

Zach Tuohy will miss the remainder of the home and away season with a hamstring strain, while Gary Rohan will be touch-and-go with his latest hip complaint.

Zach Tuohy and Gary Rohan on the bench during the Cats' loss to the Giants in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Should the Cats make all five changes, Nathan Kreuger, Max Holmes and Jordan Clark's spots will be put under the microscope.

With Cameron to return, a decision will also need to be made on whether Esava Ratugolea keeps his spot in attack or returns to the ruck in place of Rhys Stanley.

Last week's medical sub Quinton Narkle, who came onto replace Dangerfield, will also be vying for a position in the starting 22.