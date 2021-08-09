Andrew Brayshaw and Jarrod Berry tangle during Fremantle's R21 clash with Brisbane at Optus Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos/(screenshot of the incident)

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round 21 has been completed. Three charges were laid and there was one further incident that required a detailed explanation.

Andrew Brayshaw, Fremantle, has been charged with Making Unreasonable or Unnecessary Contact to the Eye Region of Jarrod Berry, Brisbane Lions, during the second quarter of the Round 21 match between Fremantle and the Brisbane Lions, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Gun Docker in MRO strife for this incident Andrew Brayshaw in hot water for this incident with Jarrod Berry

Mason Redman, Essendon, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle), against Marcus Bontempelli, Western Bulldogs, during the fourth quarter of the Round 21 match between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Mason Redman has been offered a one-match suspension for this incident. — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) August 9, 2021

Matt Taberner, Fremantle, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Hugh McCluggage, Brisbane Lions, during the first quarter of the Round 21 match between Fremantle and the Brisbane Lions, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Incident assessed:

Contact between Brisbane Lions’ Brandon Starcevich Brisbane Lions and Fremantle’s Matthew Taberner during the second quarter of Sunday's match between Fremantle and the Brisbane Lions was assessed. The ball is loose on the wing. Taberner and Starcevich approach the ball from opposing directions and high contact is made by Starcevich on Taberner. It was the view of the MRO that Starcevich was contesting the ball and had no realistic alternative way to contest the ball. No further action was taken.