IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- All the wash-up after last night's game: It's proof West Coast's system is not working
- Lock him in. He is the NAB AFL Rising Star
- Taylor Walker's video with Robbie Young: It's not Robbie's responsibility to rehabilitate Walker
- Rumours of Teague’s demise are greatly exaggerated
- There's not much to like about Carlton's list apart from Weitering, Walsh, McKay, Cripps
In this episode ...
0:40 – Lightning strikes the footy
1:21 – West Coast's leaders haven't delivered in 2021
5:02 – Melbourne's forward line finally clicks
6:31 – A key victory for Melbourne, who stand up in 'any conditions'
9:24 – Taylor Walker's apology video 'shouldn’t have been about him'
12:27 – Should Walker have done a media conference instead?
14:12 – The writing may be on the wall for David Teague
15:00 – Carlton's board is 'without control' of its operations
17:14 – The Blues' list issues