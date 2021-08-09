Robbie Young reaches out to Taylor Walker during Walker's video apology for making a racist comment. Picture: Screenshot

ADELAIDE veteran Taylor Walker has issued an apology to North Adelaide player Robbie Young for his racist comment at a SANFL game.

Former captain Walker was suspended for six matches and given a $20,000 fine for the comment, which was first reported by a Crows official who overheard it.

In a video released by Adelaide on Monday evening, Walker sat alongside Young and choked up several times while delivering the apology.

Young showed support for the 31-year-old by patting him on the shoulder.

"I'm so thankful that you're here, mate, sitting next to me," Walker said.

"Thank you for accepting my apology, you've shown huge courage and support for me.

"I want to apologise to you and your family, to the Adelaide official and his family (and) to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and their communities for the pain, hurt and disappointment that I've caused.

"What I said was racism and it's totally unacceptable. I've lost trust and respect from everyone and I know that, and I've got work to do."

Adelaide granted Walker time off when details of an AFL investigation into the racist comment became public last week.

He was left out of the team to face Port Adelaide in round 21 before his penalty was announced last Friday

Walker said he will take more time away from the club now "to let people heal".

"I'm now going to educate myself, which is going to take some time, because I want to be better for it and I want to influence people around me because there's no place for racism in society," Walker said.

"I'm going to lean on you, Robbie, I'm going to lean on the AFL and others around me to support me."

Walker and Young shook hands at the end of the video.

The Crows' all-time leading goal-kicker is contracted for 2022, but his playing future remains unclear.

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks fronted a press conference last Friday and did not guarantee Walker will stay with the club beyond this year.