Patrick Ambrose celebrates a goal with teammates during the round three VFL match between Essendon and Carlton at Windy Hill on May 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S Patrick Ambrose has retired after injuries curtailed the past two seasons of his career.

The hard-working Bomber has played just one senior game since the end of 2019 after being struck by a series of injuries. He has played his last game for the club after informing teammates of his decision on Tuesday.

Ambrose, who turns 30 next month, played 88 games for Essendon across a career that begun after being plucked out of the VFL at the 2013 draft.

New Dons: Patrick Ambrose in December, 2013 with Shaun Edwards, Kurt Aylett, Zach Merrett, Paul Chapman, Orazio Fantasia, Johnny Rayner, and Fraser Thurlow. Picture: AFL Photos

After impressing in the VFL, he won a place on the club's list and, after making his debut as a 22-year-old, he quickly became a fixture of Essendon's forward line.

Midway through Ambrose's career, he was shifted into defence where his hard running and courage were key facets of his play and earned him a regular place in the Bombers' backline, including jobs against opposition spearheads Jack Riewoldt and Jeremy Cameron.

More recently the versatile Ambrose has again been played as a forward, with his one senior appearance this season coming in round 12 against Richmond at Optus Stadium. His braveness and extreme work ethic has made him a popular clubman at Tullamarine throughout his career, with his aerobic capacity at a high level.

Patrick Ambrose and Brody Mihocek in battle during the 2019 Anzac Day match at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Ambrose opted to not travel to Queensland in July when the Bombers were temporarily based there for three weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria due to the recent birth of his child.

Ambrose, who was out of contract, qualified as an unrestricted free agent as do Cale Hooker and David Zaharakis, with the veteran pair's futures unclear.