The AFL congratulates field umpire Dean Margetts who last night informed the AFL Umpiring group that he will be retiring following this Sunday’s Round 22 match between Fremantle and the West Coast Eagles to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth.

An AFL Life Member, Margetts made his AFL Umpiring debut in 2002, and has officiated 376 matches so far, including 12 finals.



Margetts currently sits in ninth place for all time VFL/AFL games umpired and has played a key role in the development of many umpires officiating in the AFL and AFLW Competitions.

Simon Meredith and Dean Margetts have a laugh at the MCG in 2018. Picture: Michael Willson

AFL Head of Umpiring Dan Richardson congratulated Dean for his outstanding contribution to the game and wished him all the best for the future.



“Dean’s contribution to the game and to the AFL Umpiring community over almost two decades has been outstanding and on behalf of the AFL, I would like to thank Dean for his dedication,” Mr Richardson said.



“To have umpired 376 games, including 12 finals matches, is a great achievement and a testament to his commitment to the game and consistency over the years.



“Dean has worked extremely hard and dedicated a great deal of his time to the umpiring community and that is something we are very grateful for.



“An ambassador for umpiring across all levels of the game in Western Australia, Dean will be greatly missed among the AFL umpiring group and we wish him and his family all the best in the next phase of his life.”

Dean Margetts clarifies rule interpretations with Eagles players at a West Coast community camp in 2006. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Umpires Head Coach Michael Jennings echoed Richardson’s praise for Margetts’ umpiring career.



“For Dean to have officiated 376 games is an outstanding achievement and a testament to his professionalism and commitment to the game across many years,” Mr Jennings said.



"Dean has long been a leader of the umpiring team and sets the standard on and off the football field. He has always been a determined umpire and a great teammate and we thank Dean for his remarkable contribution to umpiring.”

Dean Margetts is presented with AFL Life Membership during the season launch of 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Umpires Association President and current AFL Field Umpire Brett Rosebury reflected on Dean’s career in umpiring.



“To reflect on Dean’s career in umpiring is to reflect on a 26-year personal and professional friendship. We started umpiring junior footy together at South Suburban Juniors District in Perth and we both went on to umpire in the WAFL and then eventually umpire alongside each other at the AFL level,” Mr Rosebury said.



“Dean’s influence on our umpiring group, on Perth-based umpires, and on the next wave of AFL and AFLW umpires coming through is to be acknowledged.



“Dean is someone who has been able to build strong and trusted relationships over the years with players, coaches and umpire peers. His decision to remain in Western Australia throughout the course of his career has seen him travel 1,190,000 kms and that longevity is a testament to his dedication to umpiring at the elite level.”

I am forever grateful to have been given the opportunity to umpire AFL football, to be involved in so many amazing games and, most of all, to do it with the most amazing group of people – it has been a huge privilege - Dean Margetts

Retiring umpire Dean Margetts, who will continue in his role with the Western Australian Football Commission as the WAFL and Talent Pathway Manager, said it had been a privilege to umpire AFL football.



“Umpiring has given me the opportunity to be involved with the greatest sport at the highest level,” Mr Margetts said.



“I never take for granted the fact that I have been fortunate to enjoy such a long career in the AFL and will always reflect on all of my experiences in the game.



“I am forever grateful to have been given the opportunity to umpire AFL football, to be involved in so many amazing games and, most of all, to do it with the most amazing group of people – it has been a huge privilege.



“I look forward to the next phase of my life with my family and will continue my work in umpiring with the WAFC to support the development of the next generation of men and women who will hopefully umpire AFL and AFLW football.”

Dean Margetts Achievements:

Debut – 2002 (Round 5 – West Coast Eagles vs. Brisbane Lions)

376 x AFL Games Umpired

12 x Finals matches umpired

2013 - 2015 Preliminary Final

AFL Life Member

9th placed for all-time VFL/AFL games umpired

All Time leaders VFL / AFL Games Shane McInerney 502 Hayden Kennedy 495 Brett Rosebury 453 Matt Stevic 421 Rowan Sawers 410 Simon Meredith 408 Stephen McBurney 401 Mathew Nicholls 377 Dean Margetts 376 Darren Goldspink 371



Prior to AFL debut:

2 x WAFL Grand Final Umpire - 2000 and 2008