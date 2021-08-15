IT'S ALL set up for a blockbuster final round of the 2021 season.

Geelong and Melbourne face off for the minor premiership, while third-placed Port Adelaide could still pinch the McClelland Trophy with a big win against the Bulldogs, who could drop as low as fifth.

At the other end of the top eight, four teams are still fighting it out to secure the last two finals berths, while the most one-eyed of Richmond fans will still be hoping for a late-August miracle.

Check out the run home for all the contenders below, then jump on AFL.com.au's Ladder Predictor to tip the remaining games and see who has to win to make it.

Carlton, Hawthorn, Gold Coast, Collingwood, Adelaide, and North Melbourne have not been considered. All venues are as scheduled and subject to change.

1. Melbourne

66 points (16 wins, one draw, four losses), 132.3 per cent

The Demons haven't finished a regular season on top of the ladder in 57 years, but now know they can clinch a first minor premiership since 1964 by defeating Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in the final round. In fact a draw against the Cats may be enough for the Dees to finish top, should Port Adelaide also win and not make up too much percentage in their final-round clash against the Western Bulldogs. A loss will see Simon Goodwin's side drop to at least second, while they could also finish third should they lose and Port Adelaide defeats the Bulldogs. - Jonathan Healy

The run home

R23: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

2. Geelong

64 points (16 wins, five losses), 128.6 per cent

Geelong has now locked in an incredible eighth top-four finish in coach Chris Scott's 11-year reign, having only completely missed finals once in that time. A win over Melbourne in a blockbuster final-round clash could sew up the minor premiership, although a Port Adelaide win over the suddenly shaky Western Bulldogs could bring percentage into the mix. The Cats were able to cover the loss of Tom Stewart against St Kilda, but Melbourne is a different prospect altogether. - Sarah Black

The run home

R23: Melbourne @ GMHBA Stadium

3. Port Adelaide

64 points (16 wins, five losses), 127.3 per cent

Port Adelaide's emphatic victory over Carlton on Saturday locked away a top-four berth and closed a sizeable percentage gap on Geelong to just 1.3 per cent. Now, next week's clash with the Western Bulldogs will decide just how high up the ladder it finishes. If it doesn't win, it's looking at a road trip to Victoria for a qualifying final. If it manages to secure a victory on the road, then a shot at a home final at the Adelaide Oval potentially beckons. The destiny of Ken Hinkley's side is in its own hands. - Riley Beveridge

The run home

R23: Western Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium

4. Western Bulldogs

60 points (15 wins, six losses), 134.5 per cent

What a difference two weeks can make. A fortnight ago, the Dogs looked a serious chance to claim the minor premiership for the first time in their history. Now, after suffering successive losses for the first time this season, Luke Beveridge's men have dropped down to fourth spot. It sets up an intriguing final-round clash with an in-form Port Adelaide outfit that has won five of its past six games. The Dogs simply need to win – and hope the Demons beat the Cats – if they want to finish top two and secure a home qualifying final. On the other hand, the Bulldogs risk falling out of the top four altogether if they lose and Brisbane wins its final game by enough to overtake them on percentage. - Luke Michael

The run home

R23: Port Adelaide @ Marvel Stadium

5. Brisbane

56 points (14 wins, seven losses), 132.7 per cent

The door is still ajar for the Lions to squeeze into the crucial top four after the Western Bulldogs slipped up against Hawthorn at the weekend. The equation for the Lions is simple – sort of. Firstly, they need Port Adelaide to beat the shaky Bulldogs and then they can draw level on points with the Dogs by defeating West Coast at the Gabba. The final part of the puzzle is making up the 1.8 percentage points they trail the Bulldogs by, which two relatively close margins should take care of. If the Bulldogs beat Port though, Brisbane will play an elimination final regardless of its final-round result against the Eagles. - Michael Whiting

The run home

R23: West Coast @ Gabba

6. Sydney

56 points (14 wins, seven losses), 115.1 per cent

The Swans are assured of a 'home' elimination final so were able to give Lance Franklin and Jake Lloyd a week off to manage some ongoing issues, but now have fresh concerns with Nick Blakey injuring an ankle and Josh Kennedy possibly hurting a hamstring against North Melbourne. Callum Mills is also sidelined so with finals now in their sights the Swans will be hoping to get through their match against Gold Coast with no further injuries to key players while still being able to fine-tune their form. - Martin Pegan

The run home

R23: Gold Coast @ TBC

7. Greater Western Sydney

42 points (10 wins, one draw, 10 losses), 98.9 per cent

It's a simple equation for the Giants: beat Carlton and they'll face Sydney in an elimination final. Things get much more complicated in the unlikely event that they lose to the Blues. If two of West Coast, Fremantle or Essendon win in round 23, the Giants will fall out of the eight if they also get beaten by Carlton. The Bombers will start a strong favourite against Collingwood but both West Coast (away v Brisbane) and Fremantle (away v St Kilda) face sterner tests. - Michael Rogers

The run home

R23: Carlton @ Marvel Stadium

8. Essendon

40 points (10 wins, 11 losses), 107.2 per cent

Remarkably, the Bombers' fate is in their own hands after Fremantle toppled West Coast in Sunday's final game of round 22. If the Bombers beat arch rival Collingwood in the final round, they will finish either seventh or eighth and play in an elimination final. Although the Eagles and Dockers are both level with Essendon on 40 points, their percentages are so inferior the Bombers cannot be passed if anyone finishes level on points with them. - Michael Whiting

The run home

R23: Collingwood @ MCG

9. West Coast

40 points (10 wins, 11 losses), 94.7 per cent

The Eagles lost control of their destiny in Sunday's Western Derby loss, falling out of the top eight for the first time in three months. They must now beat Brisbane to remain a chance of snaring a finals spot and hope one of Greater Western Sydney or Essendon lose. Their percentage looks likely to prove costly at the end of a season for the third straight year, this time costing them a finals spot rather than top four. - Nathan Schmook

The run home

R23: Brisbane @ Gabba

10. Fremantle

40 points (10 wins, 11 losses), 89.1 per cent

The Dockers are mathematically alive after a thrilling Western Derby win, but they need to beat St Kilda in round 23 and hope two of Greater Western Sydney, Essendon and West Coast lose. Their percentage of 89 means they can't make it if they finish equal on points with either the Bombers or Eagles. - Nathan Schmook

The run home

R23: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

11. Richmond

36 points (nine wins, 12 losses), 97.8 per cent

To have any chance of securing a miracle finals berth, the Tigers must first thrash a resurgent Hawthorn by at least 10 goals in Alastair Clarkson's final game at the helm. Then they must hope that Collingwood beats Essendon by far more than that to bring the Bombers' percentage back down near Richmond's. Oh, and West Coast and Fremantle also both need to lose. It's not impossible for the Tigers to play finals, but it might as well be. - Michael Rogers

The run home

R23: Hawthorn @ MCG

12. St Kilda

36 points (nine wins, 12 losses), 88.0 per cent

It's season done for the Saints. Given the considerable percentage gap, St Kilda needed to win both its final two games in order to sneak into a second successive finals series. Brett Ratten conceded Max King was unlikely to be risked in the final round clash against Fremantle due to a reoccurring adductor injury. - Sarah Black

The run home

R23: Fremantle @ Marvel Stadium

