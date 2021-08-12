Dylan Shiel gets his kick away during the round 11 clash between Gold Coast and Essendon at Metricon Stadium on August 12, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has received a minor boost in its bid to make finals with its 'away' clash with Gold Coast set to be played in Victoria.

The Suns have revealed they were hoping to return to Queensland for round 22 - and have an ability to train and prepare for round 23 under quarantine rules - but they simply ran out of time to receive all the required government approvals.

The Bombers will now play the Suns at GMHBA Stadium at 3.20pm AEST on Sunday.

>> SEE THE UPDATED FIXTURE BELOW

A venue has also been found for Brisbane's clash with Collingwood. That game will be played at the Gabba on Saturday night at 7.25pm AEST.

Both Brisbane and Collingwood have agreed to strict travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the Queensland Government. Collingwood will fly-in and fly-out for the match on Saturday via charter flight.

More to come

Round 22

Friday, August 13

GWS Giants v Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, SEVEN

Saturday, August 14

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, UTAS Stadium 1.45pm AEST, FOX

Port Adelaide v Carlton, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST, FOX

Geelong v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST, FOX

Brisbane v Collingwood, Gabba, 7.25pm AEST, SEVEN

North Melbourne v Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

Sunday, August 15

Melbourne v Adelaide, MCG, 2.10pm AEST, FOX

Gold Coast v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 3.20pm AEST, SEVEN

Fremantle v West Coast, Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST, FOX